israel-imposes-a-mask-requirement

Spahn: “Got through so far”
Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has shown optimism that Germany will weather the first dynamic of the Corona crisis well. “We got along well so far,” he told Bild TV. “If we carry this through Easter now, then we will have created this first dynamic together, and then it will be about how we come back step by step.”
For the economy, he called concrete Conditions: “If certain industries show us that they can enforce hygiene and distance rules, then the areas where this can start can return to everyday life.” On the other hand, it becomes tricky for schools and kindergartens. (dpa)
Israel imposes mask requirement
In view of the spread of the corona virus, a mask requirement is imposed in Israel on Sunday been . According to the regulation of the Ministry of Health, a face mask must now be worn in public. There are a few exceptions, including children under the age of six and people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask.
People in Israel are instructed to no more than 100 remove meters from their home . This does not apply to people with jobs that are considered essential. Purchases of food and medication are also allowed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a provisional stop of all flights to Israel on Saturday. This should apply until it can be guaranteed that travelers can be brought to special hotels for a two-week quarantine. It had previously become known that travelers from New York could leave the airport unchecked.
In several strictly religious districts in Jerusalem on Sunday imposed further restrictions. They were cordoned off at noon, and entry and exit should only be permitted in exceptional cases. The background to the government's decision is the fact that the number of coronavirus infections is particularly high in these areas. Many large families live in the densely populated neighborhoods. According to the Israeli Democratic Institute, about twelve percent of Israel's approximately nine million citizens are strictly religious Jews. Nationwide, Jerusalem is the city with the most infected.
According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is now at 10. 878 persons in Israel have been proven 1388 have recovered. 103 People have reportedly died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)
Turks largely adhere to the ban on going out
In Turkey, the population largely adheres to what has been imposed over the weekend due to the Corona crisis exit ban in 31 cities . Few citizens had violated the measure, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. Thank you to the population, it was said.
In the metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday in spring-like weather the squares were empty, streets almost car-free and residential area unusually quiet . Images from other affected cities showed similar scenes.
The Ministry of the Interior had an extensive curfew for a short time late on Friday evening for 48 hours in 31 cities, including in the metropolises of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Communication between the authorities had been sharply criticized because the measure only became known two hours before the deadline and details of the regulation were initially unclear. On Friday evening there was therefore panic buying in the affected cities.
Bread and water were also allowed to be delivered on weekends, important ones Facilities such as clinics and pharmacies remained open. The extensive ban on going out should end on Sunday at midnight.
Turkey had reported its first coronavirus case about a month ago. According to official information, around 52 00 0 people positive tested, round 1000 People died of Covid lung disease – 19. Istanbul is hardest hit. (dpa)
“It came so suddenly”: Turkey imposed a two-day curfew with two hours' notice. People then jostle in front of grocery stores.
Francis reminds us of the fears of the corona pandemic at Easter night. The Pope preaches in the almost empty St. Peter's Basilica.
Number of new infections in Russia increases sharply
In Russia are 2186 New infections have been confirmed – more than ever before 24 hours. The total number of known infections is therefore 15. 770 , reports the Coronavirus Crisis Center. The number of patients who died in connection with the virus was around 24 on 130 gone up.
Chinese border town intensifies controls
The city Suifenhe in northeast China intensifies the controls at the border with Russia to prevent the introduction of the corona virus from the neighboring country. In addition, traffic is being controlled more and quarantine measures are being imposed, the city council said. It prohibits all types of gatherings and prohibits a number of companies from operating. (dpa)
Hopefully this crisis will teach us how much we need each other.
Georg Bätzing, Chairman of the German Bishops' Conference
Bätzing: Corona crisis can be a “stroke of luck in history”
The Corona -Crisis is convinced of the chairman of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK), Georg Bätzing , to be a “stroke of luck in history”. “Hopefully this crisis will teach us how much we are dependent on each other,” said the bishop on Sunday in a Easter fair in Limburg Cathedral in advance sermon text distributed by the DBK. “Nobody, no people, no country, no economy is an island. Everything is related to everything. “
The crisis, no matter how bad, had brought about a lot of good things. “I have rarely seen so much friendliness and humor” , said Bätzing, who was elected at the beginning of March to succeed Reinhard Marx, chairman of the DBK was. “I have never spoken to so many unknowns on the way before.” Seldom have others so gladly accepted his good wishes and thanked him with great ideas. It is imperative to preserve this. “It doesn't have to be a dream that will soon burst,” said Bätzing. “It is up to us whether we consolidate this gifted proximity and move it closer together or drift apart again.”
The President of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, defended the current ban on community worship. “The proximity of the community of sisters and brothers as we know them, with an Easter greeting by handshake or a warm hug, has become the enemy of life,” said Bedford-Strohm in an Easter sermon recorded in Munich and recorded in the Berlin Cathedral. “If we still held on to these days, we would deny our own message, which is a message of life, a message of love.”
Indonesia restricts freedom of travel
Indonesia restricts public transport to the strong Curb travel volume at the end of Ramadan . Round 75 Millions of people usually travel to their families from the larger cities to celebrate the end of Lent. Health experts warn that the corona virus would spread quickly. Now half of the seats in buses, trains, planes and ships must remain free. This also applies to private cars, the government said.
The end of Ramadan falls this year at the end of May. Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population. Well 3800 Infection cases and 327 Deaths due to the coronavirus are known.
Gates calls G 20 for more donations for vaccine on
Bill Gates has the G 20) – States called more money for developing a vaccine against to provide the new corona virus . The G 20 should not hesitate any longer with an “effective financial commitment”, wrote the Microsoft founder and co-chair of Bill-and-Melinda – Gates Foundation in a guest contribution for the “Welt am Sonntag”.
The international vaccine alliance CEPI (“Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations”) is already in the process of approving at least eight possible vaccines develop. Scientists assumed that in 18 months at least one of them will be ready for use. “Only with appropriate financial support can this tight schedule be kept.”
Many countries have given support to CEPI in the past two weeks, “but the coalition needs at least $ 2 billion to do its work,” said Gates. The Gates Foundation had founded CEPI together with the Wellcome Foundation and several governments, Germany also supports the alliance.
Gates made It is clear that the development of a vaccine is only the first step – further resources and additional planning are necessary for its production and distribution. A Covid – 19 – Vaccination must be classified as a “global public good” and therefore affordable and accessible for everyone. “To achieve these goals, the G 20 already deal with the logistics of a global immunization project ”. The G20 belong to the European Union and 19 leading industrialized and emerging countries.
Gates also warned of a “bidding competition” between states Protective masks – then “much more people would fall victim to this disease than necessary”. “How we allocate resources must be based on the needs of the public health system and medical urgency.” He suggested that developing and industrialized countries develop guidelines together with the World Health Organization (WHO).
North Korea wants Tougher action against coronavirus
High-ranking North Korean representatives have taken a determined action against coronavirus -Pandemic called. Participants in a meeting of the Politburo of the Communist Party chaired by ruler Kim Jong Un approved a resolution that stricter “national measures to protect life and the security “of the North Koreans provides, as the state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. Whether coronavirus cases were registered in the isolated country remained unclear.
So far, representatives of North Korea and the state media have always emphasized that there is not a single case of infection with the novel corona virus in the country. This was no longer emphasized in the reports on Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic was a “catastrophe affecting all of humanity threatened regardless of borders and continents, “wrote KCNA. Such a development could create obstacles to North Korean “struggle and progress”. Pyongyang, however, maintain a “very stable anti-epidemic situation”, it said.
At the meeting of the Politburo demanded senior representatives according to KCNA extensive corona tests. The state newspaper “Rodong Sinmun” published a photo of the meeting in which the members of the Politburo s sat side by side. None of them wore a respirator.
Shortly after the first cases of coronavirus infections in China became known, Pyongyang closed its borders to the neighboring country in January. Thousands of North Koreans and hundreds of foreigners, including diplomats, were quarantined for weeks.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to April 2 709 People in North Korea tested for the novel corona virus, including eleven foreigners . More than 24. 800 People have since been released from quarantine.
Experts consider North Korea to be particularly at risk in the coronavirus pandemic. The country, which is subject to numerous sanctions, is almost completely isolated internationally, the health system is weak.
North Korea is one of the few countries worldwide, who has so far not reported a corona infection case. An AFP count based on official data from Sunday showed that there are now more than 1.7 million infections in a total of 193 countries were reported. The number of deaths worldwide increased 108. 00 0. (AFP)
Greens: Tyrolean tourism should be different
Tyrolean tourism is heading towards an uncertain future due to the Corona crisis – from the perspective of Deputy Tyrolean head of state Ingrid Felipe (Greens) must therefore rethink. “I have long believed that Tyrolean tourism is much stronger in the direction of climate-friendly, natural, less geared towards hut fun and après ski and kilometers of slopes should develop, “said Felipe of the German press agency. “At the latest now everyone has to understand that the future does not lie in even more lift supports and kilometers of slopes, but in an experience close to nature.”
Tyrolean tourism and especially the Winter sports resort Ischgl are difficult as one germ cell of the coronavirus for all of Europe of criticism. An Austrian consumer advocate already has more than 4000 Letters collected from people who assume that they have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 in Tyrol. The ski operation in Tyrol has since 16. March silent – nine days after the first corona case was confirmed in Ischgl.
The events in March would have to be clarified independently , says Felipe. “It is very important to me that this is worked through extensively, because you have to dispel the blanket judgment about Ischgl and Tyrol. There may be individuals who deserve this criticism. But you also catch a lot of people who couldn't have caused it. ”
The Greens politician also hopes that the Corona Crisis will kick off a change process in the whole of society. Living together must be more considerate, society a little calmer. “Our mobility behavior has already reached dimensions that could hardly be endured. Maybe you can draw a few lessons from it and not go on vacation four times a year. ”(Dpa)
Merz: Work normally again in companies as soon as possible
Former Union fraction leader Friedrich Merz has clearly behind the course of Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDU) for a careful and gradual exit from the harsh restrictions posed by the Corona crisis. “The risk of infection is not averted overnight, and many companies cannot simply be switched on again on day X like a living room lamp,” said the candidate for the CDU chairmanship of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “So with certain restrictions, we will have to live for quite a while. At the same time, however, it is important to return to normal work as quickly as possible . ”
He assumes that the federal and state governments will explain after Easter in what steps the state can return to normal, said Merz. “Whereby I expect that it will still take a while until the complete normal state.” All measures would have to be followed until the infection curve flattens so far that the health system can handle the situation. “After Easter, it will be more and more about restoring the performance of our economy,” said Merz. “A nationwide approach would certainly be helpful.”
The 64 -year-old economic experts had repeatedly criticized Merkel's politics over the past few years and had not long ago attested to her government that it was “bad as a grotto”. Now he called on everyone to pull together: “Now we need common ground and not a fight.” Merz added: “Everyone must now contribute constructively, as quickly as possible to a reasonable market economy course in economic policy, financial policy and labor market policy to return. “(dpa)
Recovery Johnson thanks hospital staff
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the staff of the London hospital , in which he had spent several days in the intensive care unit after being infected with the coronavirus. “I can't thank them enough. I owe my life to them, ”said Johnson in a short message late Saturday evening.
According to the government in London, Johnson had previously also on Saturday “Good progress” in recovery from his Covid – 19 – disease made. According to government news agency PA, Johnson received letters and baby ultrasound from his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds and thousands every day at the hospital Cards with recovery wishes. He also passed the time with films.
The 55 Years old politician was taken to hospital last Sunday. He now spent three days in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his health deteriorated. On Thursday, he was transferred to a normal ward.
Johnson is currently represented by Secretary of State Dominic Raab. However, Raab does not have the powers of the prime minister. Britain's unwritten constitution does not provide clear rules in the event that the head of government fails. It is expected that Johnson could be missing for several more weeks. (dpa)
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the Germans to self-discipline and solidarity in the coronavirus crisis. “The danger is not yet averted,” warned Steinmeier on Holy Saturday in a speech broadcast by several television stations in the evening. But when and how the restrictions could be relaxed, “politicians and experts are not the only ones who will decide that.
According to a media report, a group of experts set up by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia has submitted measures and suggestions for relaxing the strict corona restrictions. According to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”, Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) called the proposals “transparent” and “understandable”. The group of experts agreed that easing curfews would only be realistic if the health system “was not foreseeably overwhelmed” .
Mask requirement in Bulgaria
The Bulgarians must cover their mouths and noses in public from Sunday. This was ordered by the government in Sofia on Saturday a week before the Orthodox Easter celebrations.
The regulation for the containment of the coronavirus pandemic should by 26. April. In Bulgaria, unlike many other European countries, the churches are still open. However, the government has asked people to pray at home.
Because breathing masks As in other countries, there will be no fines , should people be found in public without a mask, Prime Minister Boiko Borissow said. However, they would be instructed to cover their mouth and nose with scarves, for example. Bulgaria was one of the first European countries on 13. March exit restrictions.
According to official information, 661 Infections with the novel coronavirus registered, 28 People died. The authorities expect the epidemic to peak at the end of April. (AFP)
In France a number has been cited for days that is as handy as is puzzling: Namely, that the country's strict exit restrictions save a human life every eight minutes.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday evening: “Every 8 minutes you save a life. Stay at home.”
But where does the number come from?
As the magazine “Le Parisien” writes, health director Jérôme Salomon quoted her in a prominent place last week . He said, “Every eight minutes, a life is saved by staying at home.” Already on 31. In March, Health Minister Olivier Véran tweeted:
At the 16. France imposed a strict curfew in March. A study by Imperial College in London that Véran used as the basis for his statement on 31. March took, have shown that since then 2500 People facing a deadly Covid – 19 – diseases were protected.
It is not possible to check whether the number actually corresponds to reality , because the British researchers rely on a calculation model with many influencing factors and not on actual number of cases, which are transmitted by authorities, for example.
Queen Elizabeth: “By keeping our distance, we save lives”
Queen Elizabeth II has for the second time in a week and addressed her people for the first time at Easter. “This year Easter will be different for many of us, but if we keep our distance, we will save lives,” she says in the sound recording published on Twitter. But Easter is not canceled, you need it more than ever.
The discovery of the resurrection of Jesus Christ gave his followers new hope and new tasks. Everyone could take courage from it. “We know that the virus will not defeat us.”
Only on Sunday the monarch called the British to persevere in a television speech. The Queen rarely addresses the nation directly , apart from her traditional Christmas TV message. (dpa)
Cautious breathing in France
In France the number of Covid – 19) – patients treated in the intensive care unit in decline for the third day in a row. Currently there are 6883 People in the intensive care unit , said health director Jerome Salomon on Saturday evening. These are 121 fewer people than the day before.
Also the number of people within 24 hours in a row from Covid – 19 died, has decreased. France counted on Saturday 353 new deaths in hospitals and 290 in old people's and nursing homes. Overall, the country records the official information according to 13. 832 Dead. (dpa)
Number of infections and deaths in Italy has increased again
More people died of the corona virus in Italy. The number increased on Saturday by 619 in total 19. 468, as reported by the civil protection authority. The increase was more than the 510 that were reported on Friday. The number of registered infections also increased by 4694 in total 152. 271 cases. Again there was a smaller increase on Friday by 3951 has been reported. As recovered 32. 534 patients indicated.
In addition to Italy, the USA is also strong affected by the corona crisis. According to the American Johns Hopkins University, both countries are currently 19. 00 0 dead at the same time. (Reuters, Tsp)
Will the Tour de France be postponed?
The most famous bike race in the world – the Tour de France – should be postponed. This comes from an email from the organizers, which Reuters could see. So far, the race for the 27. June to 19 July scheduled. It is considered to start the tour later in the summer. (Reuters)