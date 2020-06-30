Isopropyl Alcohol Market Huge Growth, Latest Trends And Demand Forecasts By 2026|Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

Isopropyl Alcohol Market business document has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the Chemical industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analysing and estimating market data. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Isopropyl Alcohol Market report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist Chemical industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

This Isopropyl Alcohol Market report will suit your business requirements in many ways while also assisting in informed decision making and smart working. Company profiles of the key market competitors are analysed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the product from end- user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Isopropyl alcohol is also known 2- propanol is a first synthetic alcohol which is colorless and flammable and has strong odor. They are miscible in water, ethanol, ether and chloroform and dissolves with ethyl cellulose, polyvinyl butyral, many oils, alkaloids, gums and natural resins. Cosmetics, skin and hair products, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, lacquers, dyes, cleaners, antifreezes and other chemicals usually use this chemical.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Isopropyl Alcohol Market -:

By Application

Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Agent

Intermediate

By Grade

70% IPA

90% IPA

By Production Method

Direct Hydration

Indirect Hydration

Hydrogenation Of Acetone

By End- User

Cosmetic & Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage Industry

Paints & Coatings

Chemical

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major competitors in the Isopropyl Alcohol Market -:

Few of the major competitors currently working in isopropyl alcohol market are Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, ISU CHEMICAL.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, TechNova announced the launch of their AniKleen Sol cleaner for removing aqueous overprint varnish (OPV) deposits from rollers and blankets with minimal effort. It works on the principle of chemical action, instead of a mechanical action, to clean water-based OPVs from rollers and blankets. It will make the cleaning process quicker and faster as when applied to the affected area it wets and dissolves the dried OPV deposits.

In October 2018, 3M announced the launch of their advanced surgical skin prep solution 3M™ SoluPrep™ Film-Forming Sterile Surgical Solution a 2% chlorhexidine gluconate and 70% isopropyl alcohol surgical skin prep that uses 3M technology to help clinicians in the fight against SSIs., It forms a water insoluble film on the skin when copolymer dries and bacteria-killing agent chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) stay on a patient’s skin and able to withstand the rigors of simulated surgical conditions.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

