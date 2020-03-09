“isolating-people-would-be-a-challenge”

China, Korea, Iran or Italy are currently in the public eye – but in many countries Covid – 19 develop dramatically. We spoke to Tankred Stöbe from the aid organization “Doctors Without Borders” about this: As an emergency coordinator, the Berlin doctor recently traveled to Asia for four weeks and was in Hong Kong, Japan, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand.

You came back from Asia a few days ago from a four-week project work for “Doctors without Borders”. What are your impressions?

Our biggest concern is the many patients we treat with chronic hepatitis in Cambodia, with tuberculosis in Papua New Guinea, with HIV in other countries, the migrants and homeless people in the big cities. They all have a reduced immune capacity and little to counteract the coronavirus.

My main task was to make preparations here with our teams: What can they do specifically, how will Covid – 19 – suspect patients isolated and diagnosed, what are the treatment capacities? These are actually simple questions. But, like almost everywhere, the problem is not the theoretical concepts, but the practical implementation on site. No specific help is available when corona-infected patients arrive, as there are no drugs or vaccines to date. This is why it is so important to protect vulnerable people from the virus.

Which factors are important here?

The outbreak is not only medical, but also political and economically significant. Beijing's influence in Asia is palpable – and China has no interest in making the epidemic more dramatic, longer or more expensive than it already is. The countries in the region cannot escape the influence of China.

What is the impact?

I know from meetings where representatives of China said: Dear friends in Southeast Asia, we are still interested in good cooperation. It is clear to us that you have to keep the borders open – if you do it differently, we have to rethink our friendship. A country like Cambodia or Laos cannot resist it.

What is the situation in the southern neighboring countries of China? There were no outbreaks yet.

Especially in We were concerned about Laos – it's a poor country, with limited medical infrastructure, but a land border with China. We concentrated on the north to the Chinese border and talked to many doctors and hospital representatives there and saw that it is relatively well prepared. They know how they would treat infected patients – how they test, where the samples are sent, how quickly the results come back.

It is similar in Myanmar. This surprised us: it contradicts the assumption that poor countries are poorly prepared and rich enough. This simple parabola is at least incorrect for this outbreak and this context. But I also sat in meetings where, despite the previous declaration of a national emergency, there are still basic definitions of COVID – 19 was wrestled – which were actually already clear. In many countries the challenge is to put the recommendations into practice.

Why is there no proven infection in Laos, although there is bordering China?

One of the most important reasons is that China has almost completely closed the border to Laos to contain the outbreak. The only thing that was still driving were trucks from Thailand that brought containers to China. The north of Laos is dependent on China – it is now practically orphaned and the country is economically at risk. People are desperate because their livelihood is under threat. As it is epidemiological to demarcate rooms, those concerned ask themselves how long this can be economically justified.

Tankred Stöbe is an internist, rescue doctor and was a member of the international team for many years Board of Directors of Doctors Without Borders … Photo: Barbara Sigge

China will have to end isolation in the country as well as its southern neighbors at some point.

Yes – in China the number of new infections is now falling significantly, the data cannot be objectified from the outside. There is no definitive clarity here. But there are political interests to end the outbreak as soon as possible. In the third week of February, people in Laos told us that the border had been closed for weeks and it would probably stay that way. Nobody knew when it would be opened again. Then the situation could change.

What is “Doctors Without Borders” doing in China?

We offered our help and from Hong Kong medical protective equipment for a clinic in the worst affected region around the city of Wuhan in China. Despite its economic capacity, the country has reached its limits in terms of protective clothing. Hong Kong itself has been shaped by political disputes in recent months – now these have been replaced by the epidemic with over 100 confirmed cases. There were riots in hospitals: the staff demanded that the borders to China be closed. The panic that you are now experiencing in Berlin was even more pronounced in Hong Kong a month ago.

China now has a lot of experience with Covid – 19, and large test capacities. Does the country help its neighbors?

I have nothing of that seen – China is still so tight in its own country, needs all the capacities there.

But it would not be necessary , also to prevent re-infections in China? A further spread of the virus can hardly be stopped.

There are still many open questions here – the virus may not spread as quickly in warmer countries as in Japan or South Korea. It remains to be seen whether China will develop the capacity to help its neighbors. The country will be busy with its own work for a long time, so all areas are affected – economic, political and medical.

Can you be sure that the virus is not spreading undetected in Laos or Cambodia? The USA or Italy apparently did not notice this for weeks.

My perception from Laos is that they are somewhat vigilant and epidemiologically prepared. In the first few weeks, only 50 people were tested in Phnom Penh . A high test quality is available in most countries – the problem is the long distances and thus the time. There is only one laboratory in Cambodia and one in Laos that can perform the tests. The samples must be taken there by air. Isolating people for longer would be a challenge.

I am more concerned about the treatment capacities in the hospitals. Only a few clinics have ventilation places. The intensive care capacities in the neighboring countries of China are limited.

How would you rate Covid – 19 with other diseases?

It is unique and interesting in many ways. There is no disease outbreak that has been researched so intensively so early. We will know about this outbreak better than any of the previous ones over the next few months and years. But we are not there yet, many questions cannot be answered at the moment. In many countries there are diseases that are more serious, dangerous and deadly for the people affected.

What is your biggest concern?

For us this is Bangladesh with Cox's Bazar, one of the largest refugee camps in the world, where MSF is heavily involved. We could also treat patients there who had Covid – 19 are ill. But tens of thousands of people live together in a confined space, an outbreak would have massive consequences. A scenario that I do not want to imagine.

What about other Asian countries or Africa?

Pakistan had a good national strategy relatively early – but the question is whether local doctors and nurses know exactly how to act. There are still few known cases in Africa – but the continent is of course vulnerable because the health systems are often only rudimentary and the countries have little capacity for testing, isolation and treatment. Our teams are on alert.

What can Germany do? Shouldn't we send some of our not so many masks to other countries to stop the spread there – which in the end can reach Germany again?

My concern is that the feeling predominates here that we first have to fight our own epidemic before we can help elsewhere. Germany has just decided to stop exporting protective materials. However, a rational use of resources must be warned everywhere. In Hong Kong and Japan, almost everyone wears a mask, which is not necessary there either. We see worldwide that the fear of corona leads to a massive use of the masks, which is then no longer available to the really needy. But even with the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, it was difficult to mobilize aid, it took months – we were desperate.

Because of Covid – 19 other problems and neglected emergency situations?

This is an important question – Africa has dramatic problems with malaria, Ebola and other infectious diseases. Our colleagues in the Congo are worried because the worldwide focus on Covid – 19 is concentrated. We are concerned that the epidemic will displace other important issues from global consciousness. There are currently dramatic conflicts such as in Syria or Yemen.

How do the companies deal with Covid – 19 as far as you could watch it on your trip?

In Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, life goes on as before, there are wildlife markets in the middle the city. Few people wear masks, for example at the airport – or some Tuktuk drivers use them because of the smog. There I had the impression that Covid – 19 no The relevant topic is: malaria, HIV, road accidents or family food are more important than an abstract epidemic. Another problem: At Southeast Asian airports, like the one in Bangkok, effective screening mechanisms were missing – and these are important hubs.

How do you see the situation in Germany after your return?

There is no need to panic here. The situation is different in the severely affected countries of South Korea, Northern Italy and Iran. We should be attentive, adhere to the hygiene rules and critically review our travel activities.

We at Doctors Without Borders have also canceled many unnecessary trips, but we cannot do without trips: Ours worldwide help cannot be remotely controlled by telephone. For example, we had to visit the hospitals and border stations in Laos and get our own picture. We sometimes think today that everything can be clarified virtually – but even in such a crisis, experts have to be on site. But we all have to question our behavior critically.