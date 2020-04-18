is-your-summer-vacation-now-falling-into-the-water?

The Easter vacation was over because of Corona, now many people are afraid that the summer vacation will also fall into the water. Unfortunately, the concern is not unjustified.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) considers a summer vacation in Spain, Italy, France or Turkey to be “unlikely” this year.

He is not alone with that. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommends that you wait to plan your trip. “No one can make reliable predictions for July and August at the moment,” said von der Leyen of the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt has already written off the summer vacation. The doctor emphasizes that he hopes that trips will be possible again in the autumn holidays – or next year.

Travel warning extended

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is also skeptical. “At the present time, you can not make a prediction about how long the travel warning will be maintained,” warned the SPD politician on Friday.

Maas extended the worldwide travel warning, which until now had been valid until the end of April, until May 3. At the end of April and beginning of May, a decision will be made about how to proceed with the travel warning.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

However, the Foreign Minister is not overly optimistic. International flight operations have largely collapsed, and many countries have imposed entry bans. At the present time, the minister emphasized that it was not responsible to withdraw any of this worldwide travel warning.

“We will only do this if the framework conditions lead to such a step being responsible in our view”. The official travel warning means that vacation packages are canceled free of charge, people get their money back.

Nothing going: There are currently hardly any flights in Tegel. Photo: imago images / Future Image

“This summer of travel will certainly be different than in previous years,” said the President of the German Travel Association, Norbert Fiebig, the daily mirror. Spain and Italy, the most popular travel destinations for German citizens, are suffering badly from the Corona pandemic. Mallorca does not believe that tourism will return until August, the “Mallorca newspaper” quoted the Balearic Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela. In the United States, the entry freeze has been extended indefinitely.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt:leute.tagesspiegel.de.]

The travel industry assumes that travel is initially possible in certain regions of Germany. “Even in some European countries that have mastered the corona pandemic well, it will probably be possible in a second step to travel under certain precautions,” said Fiebig.

Europe's largest tour operator, the Tui, also expects summer to be the first to travel within Germany and neighboring countries. “When which destinations can be traveled depends on the one hand on the decision of the federal government and on the other hand on the individual holiday countries,” emphasizes Tui spokeswoman Anja Braun. “As soon as a holiday country gives the green light, we are able to offer trips there.”

The travel industry has money worries

Currently, the organizers offer practically no travel. Covid – 19 plunged the travel industry into deep abysses. The Federal Government is keeping Tui afloat with a EUR 1.8 billion KfW loan, while competitor FTI is being supported by guarantees from the federal government and the state of Bavaria.

The dilemma: Because trips are canceled, the organizers have to pay the customers back the money. 3.5 billion euros would have to be reimbursed these days, reports travel association president Fiebig. At the same time, there is a lack of fresh money because hardly anyone is currently booking a new trip.

The sales losses amount to 4.8 billion euros by the end of April, the DRV has calculated, and the losses will continue to grow. Many tour operators refrain from collecting final payments from their customers for trips that would be due in May.

Coupons instead of money?

“The situation is threatening for the travel companies, but also for the customers,” warns Fiebig of a wave of bankruptcies. To prevent bankruptcies, the travel industry wants customers to get coupons instead of money when the trip is canceled. The Federal Government supports this initiative and wants to implement a corresponding change in the law at European level.

But the EU Commission does not participate. Travelers would have the right to be reimbursed. “The rules are clear,” said a spokesman for EU Consumer Commissioner Didier Reynders Tagesspiegel, “we cannot deprive consumers of their rights and thus create legal uncertainty.” However, customers should consider whether to accept a voucher on a voluntary basis in order to protect the travel industry.

” Wonderful goals “: Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder raves about Germany and the Bavarian Alps. Photo: dpa

The federal government plunges this into a dilemma. Now she has to consider whether to impose a voucher requirement at the national level. This is not grateful, especially not for Federal Minister of Consumer Affairs Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who would be responsible for the project and is already demanding compulsory vouchers for unusual concerts and fitness studios.

In addition, travelers are not well protected against organizer bankruptcies, as the example of Thomas Cook showed last year. Work is in full swing to work on a better regulation, but whether the protection would apply for the summer season is highly doubtful.

Exclusion zone: Tourists are not allowed to travel to the North and Baltic Seas until May 3rd. Photo: dpa

are currently not only holiday trips abroad, but also prohibited within Germany. That applies at least until May 3rd. Bavaria's Prime Minister Söder is already enthusiastic about the “wonderful goals” that exist here. In any case, one's own country is traditionally the favorite travel region of the Germans. The coasts and Bavaria are particularly popular.

Should you cancel your trip now?

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister of Economic Affairs Bernd Buchholz (FDP) wants the summer season also not give up yet. Bavaria's tourism marketing expects tourism to pick up speed in the second half of the year. And also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, hoteliers and vacation rental companies hope for summer vacationers from Berlin and other parts of Germany.

“We are a tourism country and want to stay that way,” government spokesman Andreas Timm told Tagesspiegel. The situation will be carefully monitored and a decision made.

What does that mean for customers, should you cancel a booked trip now? Cancellation costs would be due, but not all of the money.

“I do not recommend canceling now,” warns Sabine Fischer-Volk from the Berlin law firm Karimi. If travel is still prohibited in summer, you don't have to pay for it. And if travel is allowed again, you can start your journey – and then have a summer vacation in Corona summer too.