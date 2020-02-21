is-there-a-comparison-for-vw-diesel-customers-now?

Hundreds of thousands of owners of a VW cheat diesel can still hope for a comparison between Volkswagen and the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV). They can thank the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court and its President Wolfgang Scheibel.

The judge managed to bring the opposing parties back to a table. The quality negotiations, which Scheibel leads, started on Thursday and continued on Friday. How the talks will end is open, but an agreement is not out of the question.

Up to 470.000 Customers are affected

The VZBV's model assessment procedure has been running at the Higher Regional Court since September last year against VW. In the process, the consumer advocates want to determine that VW is installing the manipulation software in EA 189 Brands Audi, Skoda, Seat and VW deliberately misled and cheated customers immorally.

470. 000 People had joined the lawsuit, but how many of them are still effectively entered in the lawsuit register is unclear. The presiding judge, Michael Neef, is pressing for a settlement. However, after six weeks, the negotiations on Friday last week had failed – at least for the time being – and both sides had subsequently overwhelmed with violent allegations.

Material battle: The file of the consumer protection at the start of the process of the model declaratory action last … Photo: AFP

There is agreement on the compensation framework

There are two main points that give hope for an agreement in the second attempt.

On the one hand, VW and VZBV had already agreed on the compensation framework. Thereafter, Europe's largest car maker 830 made available millions of euros. This corresponds to an average of 15 percent of the purchase price and is thus in the middle of the comparisons Volkswagen has closed with complaining diesel customers in the past.

On the other hand, both sides have an interest in an agreement. For VW, it would be an improvement in image to be able to offer customers a comparison that has the support of consumer protection.

The VZBV wants to achieve in a comparison that the association or its lawyers can control the settlement process to ensure that everything is done correctly.

In addition, a comparison would bring quick money to consumers. The model procedure is likely to drag on for a long time – without agreement – and in the end each customer would also have to sue for individual damages.

In May the Federal Court of Justice will deal with VW

However, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) also provides time and agreement pressure.

The highest German civil judges will deal with Dieselgate on May 5th. For the first time. VW had previously cleared all other proceedings that had made it to the BGH by comparing them. The BGH judges thereupon last year made their own statements and gave advice on how they had decided – and that sounded rather consumer-friendly. If this is confirmed, comparisons for VW would be significantly more expensive after such a BGH judgment.

Software update: More than two million cars had to go to the workshops in Germany alone to use the manipulation software … Photo: dpa

Therefore, the group is pressing to do a mass comparison before May 5th. However, this only works if the technical requirements are now created, for example in the form of an internet platform. After the initially unsuccessful comparison, VW had announced that it would do it on its own and without the consumer protection. The platform should be ready by the end of March, the compensation should be between 1350 and 6200 Euro.

What needs to be solved

It is questionable how VW and the VZBV want to find a solution to the fee issue where the first comparison efforts had failed.

The car company had accused the consumer lawyers of wanting to enrich themselves in the settlement of the settlement. For the 50 million euros that the law firms wanted as a fee, they would not have provided a comprehensible description of services , The VZBV denies this, the lawyers emphasize that they receive a fee of 120 per case Legal advice to customers at the very bottom of what is legally permissible.

