is-the-maternity-protection-act-still-up-to-date?

On the weekend of World Women's Day, maternity leave by Delia Lachance, the founder of the online furniture retailer Westwing, became an excitement on social media. The business magazine “Gründerszene” reported and analyzed what this step means for the listed company. An obvious question, given that Lachance is not only the founder and chairperson, but also always presents herself as the face of the company.

Lachance felt attacked by this and showed up in more than 15. 000 Like Instagram post disappointed that this question will still be discussed in the year 2020.

What she mentioned in the following in her post, but now leads to a further debate. Because according to applicable law, she has no choice but to hand over her board position during maternity and parental leave. On Instagram, she commented on this: “I had to leave the Westwing board because the law for board members of stock exchange cooperations in Germany is still archaic when it comes to maternity leave.”

Difference between employee and manager

Her case shows a general problem for women in managerial positions who want to get pregnant and want to take maternity leave. The 1952 and 2018 Reformed Maternity Protection Act (MuschG), which came into force for the first time, currently only applies to employed women, external managers and schoolchildren and students. Expectant mothers may only be employed with their consent in the last six weeks before childbirth. After childbirth, an employment ban of eight weeks applies.

On the grounds that these women are not employed, the MuschG does not apply in principle to self-employed persons, board members and managing directors of legal entities or companies, or to housewives. The family ministry justifies this by saying that these women are not bound by instructions and are not integrated into a work organization of an instruction provider. In addition, they have no employer who has a contractual care obligation and who has to observe the legal regulations on maternity protection.

Stefan Röhrborn, specialist lawyer for labor law in Düsseldorf, also sees a need for action here. The situation had improved for the women concerned, but the reform was not sufficient. “Fortunately, since the beginning of the maternity leave reform 2018, we are not quite as far in the past.” Nevertheless, he demands: “The legislator must jump over his legal shadow.”

MuschG reform was not about equality

In general, the discussion about the level of maternity protection in Germany is based on the question of the extent to which a manager is equal to an employee. According to him, the reform of maternity protection 2018 was less about the equality of men and women, but more about the equality of managers and employees. Röhrborn does not have data on how many women in senior management positions are not covered by the MuschG: “We would like to collect it, but the figures do not give it.”

Also Wiebke Ankersen, managing director of the non-profit Allbright Foundation, reports that such cases are still rare. The reason for this is: “The average board member in Germany is 53 years old. And then to 90 percent male. “In general, you are currently only at the end 40 ripe for the board – and then the family planning usually already completed. Ankersen emphasizes: “When it comes to women in management positions, Germany is a developing country. And if a law does not include certain women in maternity leave, they are of course worse off and therefore discriminated against. ”

However, the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs, when asked by Tagesspiegel, reports that no change to the MuschG is currently planned.

Looking abroad gives hope

Nevertheless, she is optimistic: countries like Sweden or the USA, which are much further ahead, give her hope. In Sweden, for example, a quarter of the board members of stock exchange companies are women. Although there is no maternity protection per se, sick leave is straightforward for women. “It's okay there to take time out for the family,” says Ankersen, who has three children herself. Male board members also take parental leave – up to six months. In Germany, parental leave would also lead to men temporarily leaving the board. But because of the even lower number of cases than women, this scenario is more of a theoretical nature, experts say.

The post of the Westwing founder also called Verena Pausder on the scene. The supervisory board member of Comdirect Bank wrote a blog post in which she explains why, in her view, maternity leave should not lead to the resignation of a mandate: “Why does a board member have to resign because she has a child? Is there no other way to let liability rest during your maternity leave and parental leave than to withdraw? ”

Westwing itself does not want to comment on the online discussion on request, but shares in view of the current legal situation with: “Together with Delia Lachance and our supervisory board, we came to the conclusion that the only way to offer Delia Lachance a 'normal' maternity leave is to not sit on the board during this time.”