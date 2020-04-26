is-the-future-of-car-trading-after-corona-on-the-internet?

The door is stuck at Volkswagen. Anyone wishing to enter the car dealership on Franklinstrasse in Berlin-Charlottenburg on Wednesday morning will be rejected. The second time it works. No, that has nothing to do with Corona, says a friendly technician. “The door is broken – be welcome!”

After more than a month's forced break, the car dealerships in the capital are also welcoming customers again. A rush was not expected at Volkswagen. “But we are prepared for the fact that there will be more,” says a sales consultant behind a red marking strip on the floor. The yard in front of the car dealership is empty – “for insurance reasons” – inside, the new cars are close together.

The new VW Golf is right at the entrance. A test drive? “Unfortunately, currently not possible,” says the seller. He also could not explain the car in detail, customer talks should be reduced to the bare minimum. Disinfectants and protective screens are still missing, masks are ready. “We want to protect our customers and employees equally,” it says. However, danger is not in arrears: only three customers get lost between the vehicles.

Bottlenecks in the registration offices

Volkswagen has just one Online training for its dealers started (“Jump-Start”), which should make it easier for companies to re-enter everyday business. Disinfection and care products are recommended, there is a checklist for hygiene measures, tips for virtual vehicle presentations and ideas for the social media presence.

VW Sales Director Jürgen Stackmann is busy on Twitter and other channels to point out the possibilities of contactless car sales. He has no influence on a bottleneck: Even if the car manufacturers sell new cars, they can often not be approved because the responsible offices are not filled. Hard times for the industry.

Two streets further on, construction is underway. In the glass temple of Mercedes on Berlin's Salzufer, Daimler is renovating its flagship branch for better times. The workshop, like at Volkswagen, has been open continuously for the past few weeks. Sales have been running in part of the house since Wednesday.

Mercedes upgrades online store

However, you do not want to let the press on the first day of sale after the shutdown. The employee only says that the spokesman is on short-time work in five days if you register in advance. The sales room at Mercedes is also empty. The dealer lined up a dozen off-road vehicles in front of the house. “Young stars”, as the used ones at Mercedes are called. In addition, many E-classes and smarts.

In order to reach its customers in Germany more directly, Mercedes has its 2016 opened online store upgraded. The niche sales channel should offer germ-free comfort in corona times. Recently, new cars that are purchased online there are delivered directly to your door. There are currently almost 500 vehicles listed in the shop.

A prerequisite for the contactless free-house service is that the customer is not further than 100 lives kilometers away from the chosen dealership. “Extensive hygiene measures” are guaranteed. Mercedes expects by the year 2025 to generate a quarter of its worldwide passenger car sales together with sales partners via online channels

Calls for State Aid

Forecasts are more than ever hopeful. No car manufacturer yet knows whether and when demand will pick up again or whether the corona crisis has unsettled customers over the long term. The discussion about additional incentive programs, purchase bonuses or tax breaks has picked up speed.

Video 24. 04. 2020, 12: 16 Clock 00: 52 Min. Volkswagen drives Production high again in Germany

Association President Hildegard Müller wants to wait and see how the restart in sales works before she decides. The first comments from the industry and from politics go in this direction. The car expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer proposes a temporary reduction in VAT and, for financing, a temporary increase in the mineral oil tax. One thing is clear: the car manufacturers will call for government sales support sooner or later.

A scrapping premium like in the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 should not be able to reach consensus. Consumers are also showing little interest, as a representative Civey survey for Tagesspiegel revealed. Three quarters of the respondents would not buy a new car if there was a premium for scrapping the old one.