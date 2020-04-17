is-sweden-right-after-all?

This kind of worldwide attention doesn’t taste so good for the rather reserved Swedes. This becomes clear at the latest on Friday morning when high-ranking members of the government face the press in Stockholm. Foreign journalists are explicitly invited, because Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's red-green minority government wants to correct what they see as an incorrect picture that has arisen in other countries about Sweden during the coronavirus crisis.

And so Foreign Minister Ann Linde says: “It is a myth that life in Sweden continues as usual.” Many areas of Swedish society are restricted and many companies would suffer from the current situation.

And her social democratic colleague, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Lena Hallengren, underlines this, but is also more specific: “I have to say that the picture exists that Sweden is acting radically different in this crisis compared to other countries. I don't share this impression, ”she says.

Sweden had acted differently on two points, says Hallengren: Firstly, the schools were not closed – daycare centers and primary schools are open , is taught digitally in secondary schools and universities. On the other hand, according to the minister, no rules have been introduced to force citizens to stay at home. The government turned to the citizens with recommendations – and that was successful.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren. Photo: Maxim Thore / Bildbyran via ZUMA Press / dpa

And then, almost at the same time as when Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn in Berlin says that in Germany the outbreak “as of today – has become manageable and manageable again”, the head of the Swedish health authority, Johan Carlson, indirectly addresses the point, which may be behind the irritation of the foreign country about the “Swedish special way ” stands.

While, for example, everyday life is largely frozen in all other EU countries – gradually with differences like in Germany, France or Spain – Sweden is also in contrast to the neighboring countries Denmark and Norway can still do a lot. For example, bars, cafes and restaurants are open under certain conditions and are well attended, as the first warm spring days showed. Shopping and hairdressing are still possible, meetings are up to 50 people allowed. Carlson says: “While other countries have chosen the so-called lockdown and now have to find a way to reopen society, Sweden has a model that can work for a long time.” And further: “We can do so 2022 live if we have to. “Maybe Sweden is at least the same in the end successful in fighting coronavirus like other countries that have taken more stringent measures?

This view is far from all. In an article published on Tuesday in the daily “Dagens Nyheter” (DN) criticized 22 Researchers – including ten virologists and epidemiologists – sharply outlined the strategy of the Swedish health authorities. They criticize that the mortality rate in Sweden is significantly higher than in the neighboring countries Norway and Finland, where strict restrictions have been imposed, and is moving towards Italian conditions.

Between April 7 and 9, according to the world statistics website, Worldometer in Sweden 10, 2 people per million inhabitants due to the consequences of Covid – 19 deceased. In Italy the number was 9.7, in Denmark 2.9, in Norway 2.0 and in Finland 0.9. “In Sweden, more than ten times as many people die from the corona virus as in our neighboring country, Finland,” wrote the scientists and doctors.

They therefore called on the government to to intervene with “quick and radical measures”. Since people without symptoms also spread the virus, social distance must be increased. “Closes schools and restaurants like in Finland,” was one of the scientists' demands. When asked about the criticism, Carlson replied on Friday: “Have you ever experienced a question in which the research community completely agrees?” And replied: “There is also a large number of scientists behind us.”

The focus is on the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. photo : Jonas Ekstromer / TT / Reuters

An international comparison of the numbers is, that's now clear, not easy and sometimes gives a distorted picture, because in the countries tested differently. In addition, deaths are recorded differently internationally in the statistics.

These are the figures for Sweden: On Friday afternoon there are in the country with its 10, 2 million inhabitants 13. 216 confirmed infections. From the beginning of March, the number of new infections had risen steadily; the preliminary climax was then on April 8th and 9th with more than 700 new cases reached. Recently there were fewer than 500 confirmed new infections every day.

However, the situation is different with the number of deaths, which has increased significantly. On Friday 1400 deaths were reported, 67 more than the previous day. Most of the dead are in the region of the capital, Stockholm. But: There is still a high number of deceased per day, but no more increase, more like a decrease, the health authority said on Friday, but referred to possible late registrations of cases.

Number of deceased per million inhabitants (as of Friday afternoon; source Sveriges Television / Johns Hopkins University / Worldometer)

Sweden: 139

Norway: 28, 6

Denmark: 55, 4

Finland: 13, 6

Germany: 48, 9

USA: 105

Italy: 366, 9

Spain: 413, 4

Great Britain: 206, 9

France: 275

South Korea: 4.4

Both indicators, new infections and deaths, develop in parallel, but at different times – like the “Spiegel” calculated by ten days because of Covid – 19 patients died on average only ten days before their death in the infection statistics were taken. Conversely, this means that the peak of daily coronavirus deaths in Sweden might be reached this weekend.

If the trend continues and it does, premiers are likely Löfven and the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, who advises the government, feel confirmed. So far, Tegnell has always been optimistic about the Swedish curve. The Swedish health system and especially the intensive care units are heavily loaded, but not overloaded, he emphasizes.

Tegnell also defends himself again and again against the impression that Sweden is going a special way. They acted like other countries. On April 9, he said, “We're actually trying to do the exact same thing, but have accepted that closing everything is not the solution. We close as much as possible on a voluntary basis and it looks like we have come as far as other countries. ”

The fact is, the government of Prime Minister Löfven has from the very beginning relied on the Swedes to be traditional have a comparatively high level of trust in their politicians who follow the appeals from the government and health authorities, which Tegnell also praises in his daily press conferences. Surveys show that a majority of citizens support the government's course.

The following recommendations and restrictions exist in Sweden, among others:

Citizens are asked to minimize social contacts

Meetings with more than 50 People have been banned since the end of March

Unnecessary trips should be refrained from

There is an entry ban for people from non-EU countries

The internationally recommended distance rules should be observed

Regular hand washing is recommended

Home office is strongly recommended en. Whoever feels symptoms should never go to work

Older people should be given special protection. Visiting old people's and nursing homes has been prohibited since the beginning of April.

People older than 70, and people with previous illnesses should stay at home

In addition, a new law applies from Saturday, with which the government can immediately order if necessary, such as curfews and the closure of restaurants and shops, without the prior consent of the Reichstag. The law will initially apply until the end of June.

Minister of Health Hallengren also announced on Friday that Sweden would drastically increase coronavirus test capacities. Employees in key occupations such as police officers and firefighters as well as people with strong symptoms and healthcare workers should be tested primarily for the virus in the coming weeks.

The test capacities should soon be on 50. 000 to 100. 000 Tests to be expanded each week, said Hallengren. So far nationwide 75. 000 People tested for the pathogen Sars-Cov-2.

The state health authority said that in order to increase test capacities, employers should be obliged in the coming weeks to hand out test kits to their employees and thus samples to collect. In addition, private companies should also be used to evaluate the tests.

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Photo: imago images / TT / Ali Lorestani

Also Prime Minister Löfven expressed himself publicly again at the weekend. He had repeatedly asked his compatriots to take the pandemic seriously, including in a television speech to the nation that was unusual for Sweden. He had also told DN newspaper that Sweden would face thousands of deaths. That's the case now, he said on Friday. “It is not surprising, but it is incredibly sad. There is a person behind every number, “said the prime minister.

Löfven, who recently admitted in an interview that his country, like others, was not responding to a pandemic like this Coronavirus was prepared, thanked all employees in the health care system and emphasized that in the fight against the virus “money was not a problem.”

Then he went to one of the biggest problems in Sweden in the coronavirus crisis: old people's homes and nursing homes. According to official reports, a third of all deaths are reported from such facilities, as the newspaper DN writes. In many places, there is a shortage of staff Löfven said. It is crucial that relatives continue to abide by the visit ban. “I understand that this is difficult. Of course it is frustrating not being able to visit your loved ones in such a difficult time. But it is unfortunate essential for survival. ”