is-remdesivir-the-new-hope-in-the-corona-fight?

A drug from the US pharmaceutical company Gilead Science shows success in the treatment of Covid 19 patients, according to a media report. According to a study by the Chicago University Hospital, remdesivir, which was originally developed against Ebola, led to a rapid reduction in fever and a reduction in the symptoms of the lung disease, so that almost all patients could be discharged in less than a week.

This emerges from a report published on Thursday evening by the US online platform for medical news, STAT. According to the report, the drug could be the first approved drug for lung disease.

Patients with severe history discharged after six days

“We saw people one day after the start of Therapy away from ventilators, “quotes medical portal Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who oversees the remdesivir studies for the University Hospital in Chicago.

Most patients would have left the clinic after six days. Mullane said there were “very few” who had to be hospitalized for up to ten days.

As the news platform STAT reports, people were treated at the University of Chicago 125 as part of the study . Of these 113 people had a severe course of the disease. All patients received remdesivir infusions daily.

Effect has not yet been definitively proven

Gilead, however, indicated that the data would have to be analyzed in more detail in order to draw conclusions. The university clinic indicated in an email that partial data from an ongoing study should not be used to derive results. Information from an internal forum for scientists was published without permission. After the illegal publication, Gilead's share price rose by just under 20 percent.

Similar studies on the drug are currently being carried out at other clinics. No other clinical data from the Gilead studies have been published to date.

Despite the encouraging news, Mullane also cautioned that the study did not contain a placebo group for comparison. But one thing is certain, she said: “When we start giving the medicine, we see the fever curve fall,” she said.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, described the data as “encouraging”. However, as the news portal STAT reports, it is important to get more data from randomized controlled trials.

WHO is testing remdesivir in a large-scale study

Remdesivir has long been considered a promising active ingredient for the treatment of seriously ill Covid 19 patients. Tests in cell cultures had shown that the drug attacks the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also testing remdesivir in a large-scale study called “Solidarity Trial” and comparing it with standard treatments and virus inhibitors from AIDS therapy.

There have also been initial successes with the drug in Germany: At the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), for example, patients were treated with remdesivir. Infectiologist Marylyn Addo spoke of encouraging results. “What can be said so far is that the medication was tolerated very well and we are very satisfied with the course of treatment,” said the senior doctor. But there are individual case observations – just like the other examples, in which there have been very strong improvements under remdesivir.

The pharmaceutical company Gilead Science is now expecting first results from the current phase- 3 study to be announced at the end of the month. The University Hospital in Chicago is one of 152 hospitals participating in the Gilead study with seriously ill Covid – 19 – Patients participate. (with Reuters)