is-it-worth-starting-a-start-up-in-the-corona-crisis?

Why do you do this to found a start-up in addition to your studies? Why don't you wait? The general interest in starting a business in Germany has been declining for years, but this does not affect start-ups. According to the German Startup Monitor 2019, more and more well-educated people are deciding against a safe job and are taking the risk of starting a start-up.

There is a double risk for students: the risk of starting up and the risk of jeopardizing your studies by starting up. And yet many choose it.

One of them is Benjamin Gareis. The 27 year old math student has the start-up with his co-founder Egemen Aksungur in November 2019 “Reachtag” founded – and developed a solution against the loss of everyday objects that connects finder and owner. This is possible using stickers or tags with a phone number, which can be attached to a cell phone or wallet, for example.

The finder calls this company number, enters the ID number that is on the sticker – and then reachtag calls the owner. However, given the corona crisis, work is currently massively restricted, as Gareis reports: People are simply not as keen to buy as before.

Quickly developed a new tool

Giving up was not an option for his start-up, it has adapted to the changed situation. Now, in addition to the existing articles, it is developing the meditag tool, which transmits the patient's medical data to the treating doctor. The big plus for the student founder is: “I don't have any children yet, nobody is currently dependent on me. If things go well, I will be an employer at some point. If things go badly, I still learned a lot. ”

The Bundesverband Deutsche Startups has a similar view: studying is a good time to start a business. Low living costs, benefits in everyday life and the existing structures as well as the know-how of the universities would convince students to start. “In such a situation, you can take on a risk,” said a spokesman.

But with the corona pandemic, there is now a risk that nobody could have foreseen just a few months ago: “Right now, student founders have to ask more than ever whether the market is capable of to record your product or service. If there are too many uncertainty factors, you'd better wait a few more months. ”

There are some on the scene, the founders who build their start-up during the corona crisis attest perseverance and dedication – but the majority of experts advise against starting up now. In general, consumers are less willing to buy and focus more on conventional products than innovative ideas from start-ups. But to promote exactly this, the association demands more financial support for the start-up centers of the universities.

Train more entrepreneurship

Tobias Kollmann , Holder of the Chair for E-Business and E-Entrepreneurship at the University of Duisburg-Essen, emphasizes: “Start-up centers at the universities are necessary, but not yet sufficient for the number and success of student spin-offs.” But with the expansion of the start-up centers be it not done, he wants to bring more entrepreneurship into the lecture halls.

“Many universities still train primarily for employees and not for entrepreneurship. That has to change because the universities are the essential source for future founders and associated start-ups, ”says Kollmann. Professors would have to network more with heads of start-up centers and actively guide students to start up. Too few students would still take the step into a start-up center, as it is usually institutionally separated from the university.

The Federal Ministry of Economics reports on request: “The establishment of start-up support offers at universities is an ongoing issue, since often the employees employed there are only temporarily employed through third-party funded projects and important experience is lost in the event of frequent personnel changes goes. “

” Juggling priorities “

Gareis, who is now studying for a master's degree at the TU Berlin after completing his bachelor's degree 2016, did not want to wait. He says: “Math opens a lot of doors for you, you just have no idea what's behind it.” The door opened completely in June 2019 when the team met with his Prototypes to the Center for Entrepreneurship at the TU Berlin and is then funded for seven months with the Berlin startup scholarship. Although Gareis had to take leave of absence for the funding, he started studying again in the summer semester: “I will switch back and forth between work and studies. That is a juggling of priorities. ”

In the sessions of the four psychology students Leonie Müller, Carolin Blanck, Willi Weisflog and Lisa Rauber, the crisis is the number one topic: you have, despite the corona crisis, which started the start-up process with its start-up “Kopfsachen” at the HU Berlin's founding house.

They will offer psychological workshops for schoolchildren ranging from four to six hours of school, covering topics such as mental health, group pressure and bullying. Due to the corona crisis, the start-up inevitably develops video sequences and webinars for the students. The classic student life is getting a bit lost right now – but at the same time Leonie Müller also says: “It's kind of great to really get involved.”