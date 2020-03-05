is-it-safer-in-a-plane-in-front-of-corona-than-in-a-train?

Two suspected cases, 1200 passengers: Corona alarm was triggered on the “Aida Aura” in Norway. The two guests came into contact with a corona patient a week ago. “All passengers remain on board,” said the German cruise line on Tuesday. It was a false alarm. The journey continues, but the nervousness in the industry remains.

On the “Diamond Princess” off the Japanese coast 600 passengers had previously contracted the coronavirus, seven patients had died so far. The infection rate on board the ship was four times higher than in heavily affected rural corona areas, according to a first study by the Swedish Umeå University. One reason for this may have been the ventilation systems on board.

“The air conditioning systems of cruise ships mix outside air with inside air to save energy. The problem is that these systems cannot filter out very small particles. If the corona virus were about the same size as Sars, the air conditioning would carry the virus into every cabin, ”said Qingyan Chen. The professor at Purdue University in the US is researching the spread of viruses and bacteria in various modes of transport.

The situation in rail traffic is similar. “Most trains also use a mix of circulated and fresh air from the outside, with the most frequently used filter systems not being able to efficiently remove the smallest corona particles,” said Chen Tagesspiegel Background. This could only be the so-called Hepa filter, which would not be used in trains, ships, buses or subways.

Aircraft air as clean as in the operating room?

Hepa stands for high-efficiency particulate air and is said to be able to filter even the smallest virus particles from the air. Systems of this type have so far only been used in airplanes. “The degree of separation of these filters corresponds to the standard of a clinical operating room filter,” says Lufthansa, “in addition, the air flow in aircraft takes place from top to bottom. There is no horizontal air flow sideways or in the longitudinal direction. ”

In an airplane, the transmission risk therefore depends on other factors, such as how many passengers fly very close to you – and above all what you touch. Studies show, for example, that the risk of infection is lowest in window seats and highest in aisles. In the case of suspected Corona cases on board, only those passengers who are up to two rows of seats away are considered “contact persons”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, other researchers are more careful.

It is better not to touch anything in any place without prior disinfection if you are risk-averse: According to studies, the folding tables at the front seat are particularly contaminated with bacteria. And it can also be worth disinfecting your hands after you have buckled up. The risk naturally increases again in the toilets, which also applies to trains or long-distance buses.

New York wants to completely disinfect the subway

and bus operators and shipping companies whose means of transport do not have a Hepa filter should, if possible, adjust the air conditioning and ventilation systems so that 100% fresh air flows into the cabins and no recirculated air during the corona spread, US researcher Qingyan Chen demands. Without the circulating air, only the temperatures could be a bit too high or too low.

The air conditioning systems are only one of many factors, which is why it cannot be said in general that this or that means of transport is riskier than other. The WHO, for example, has so far not classified the risk of infection on cruise ships as higher than in other places with large crowds, which is why the same precautionary measures should apply there as elsewhere. In turn, airports often have fever checks as standard, and hardly any at train stations outside of particularly affected areas.

Local transport providers are reacting to the spread of corona by disinfecting buses and subways to a greater extent. In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Tuesday that it would disinfect all subways and buses every 72 hours. Turnstiles and ticket machines should be cleaned daily at more than 700 stops. So far there is a confirmed corona patient in the city

Tesla advertises with “Bioweapon Defense Mode”

With the Geely group, a first car maker in response to the coronavirus outbreak, announced the introduction of the new IAPS climate system, which stands for Intelligent Air Purification System and has been installed in new cars since the beginning of March. It was developed in 20 days and could filter viruses and bacteria from the air, according to the company, but is only a first step. Further developments are to follow.

The first 150 cars are used as emergency vehicles in Corona crisis centers. The IAPS system could become a selling point if the auto market in China picks up again later in the year. It is still unclear whether and when corporate subsidiaries such as Volvo will take over the upgrade. However, Geely is not the first brand with an alleged anti-virus filter.

Tesla has been advertising with a Hepa filter for years and in the usual immodesty with a “Bioweapon Defense Mode”. The air filter system is inspired by space travel. “We wanted to make sure that the system could capture and eliminate fine particles, bacteria, viruses, pollen and spores,” said Tesla. The filter system is said to be “several hundred times more efficient” than the competition.