“irrational-fear-of-technology-worries-me”

Bosch boss Volkmar Denner has warned of an irrational discussion in Germany about new technologies and major projects such as the Tesla settlement. “I find that in the public debate the ability to take economic, ecological and social aspects into account is diminishing,” said Denner “Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport”. Finding this balance has always been a strength in Germany in the past. “Today, discussions are often only emotional, not based on facts,” warned the Bosch boss. “That worries me.”

Denner programs himself and deals intensively with artificial intelligence. “I was trained by our researchers in AI, down to the math basics, and it continues,” he said. As a scientist, he was particularly interested in technology and AI. “The best way to understand AI is to use it yourself.” Of course there are understandable fears, for example when it comes to the question of which jobs will be preserved by new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and which will not. Ecological issues are also important. “But we can only answer them successfully if we generate the necessary funds,” said Denner. In general, it was probably true: “Many want to have a more ecological economy, but not the consequences, as the dispute over wind turbines and power lines shows.”

With a view to the heated debate about the establishment of a Tesla factory in Berlin-Brandenburg Denner said “Tagesspiegel Background”: “In democracies, such opinion-forming processes take longer. In the meantime, parts of the Greens also consider the excitement surrounding the spruce forest to be exaggerated. ”He is betting on a“ good end ”to the project.