Science
Iran puzzles over the origin of the corona virus in the country
Iran puzzles over the origin of the corona virus in its own country
The extent of possible Sars-CoV-2 infections in Iran is currently still completely unclear , There were two Covid on Wednesday – 19 – Deaths have been reported in the city of Qom – previously no infection had been recorded in the country. It is said to be two older men who were brought to the hospital with breathing problems earlier this week. According to the authorities, those affected were not abroad and not even outside their hometown of Qom. They also had no contact with Chinese tourists.
All schools and universities in Qom were temporarily closed, such as the state news agency IRNA reported. The Ministry of Health sent teams of experts to the religious city 140 kilometers south of Capital Tehran. Relatives of the dead should be tested for the virus become. The almost 1.2 million inhabitants of Ghom were asked to be physical Avoid contact.
Concern about an already widespread pathogen is due to the fact that the vast majority of infections – after current status good 80 Percent – mild with few to no symptoms runs. The death rate is based on data collected outside of China about 0.2 percent, like the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, Lothar Wieler, said recently. (AP)
EU condemns expulsion of journalists from China
The European Union has condemned the expulsion of three Wall Street Journal journalists from China as an attack on freedom of expression . EU spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said in Brussels on Thursday that the incident was the latest example of Beijing using residence permits to hinder the work of foreign journalists in China.
The withdrawal of the accreditations of the three journalists and their expulsion from China are “worrying” and resulted in “further restrictions on freedom of expression and speech,” continued Battu-Henriksson. The EU would continue to talk to China about the human rights situation there.
The leadership in Beijing had agreed on a Guest comment on the coronavirus in the newspaper and then three journalists withdrew their accreditations. In the guest post from early February, the US professor Walter Russell Mead under the title “China is the real sick man of Asia” criticized the Chinese authorities' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel corona virus. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the article as “racist” and “lurid”. ( AFP)
German passengers of the “Diamond Princess” come to Berlin at the weekend
Berlin is expecting German passengers from the Japanese cruise ship “Diamond Princess” on the coming weekend, on which the innovative corona virus is rampant. “ Probably this Saturday there will be a landing in Tegel, again in the military part, because two Berliners are among the passengers” Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) said in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Both are tested negative for Sars-CoV-2. Planned to begin with 14 days at home to isolate. The procedure was coordinated with all participating authorities in the federal and state governments. Kalayci did not give any further details.
Up to the previous day there were on the ship infections among people on board have been demonstrated. Two passengers have since died. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship is in progress and should last at least until Friday. The most recent issue was to take German passengers back to Europe on an Italian plane. Almost two weeks ago were 20 China returnees landed in Berlin and quarantined in Köpenick. You can leave the quarantine next Sunday. (AP)
Dozens of cases of Coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests
A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: Alone 38 Members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus religious community in Daegu City have previously contracted the virus , as the authorities announced on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year old follower of the sect who initially had denied virus tests and continues to religious fairs had gone.
According to the authorities, around a thousand people who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman were called to go into self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all large hospitals were closed for security reasons.
The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.
The 61 – According to media reports, year-olds had at least four before their coronavirus diagnosis Attended services. Previously, she complained of fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far, 37 further cases confirmed within the local Shincheonji community, in addition, the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 people infected with the virus.
The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the coat of Jesus Christ and on the day of the Last Judgment 144. 00 0 people with body and soul e will take you to heaven. (AFP)
Coronavirus has not yet affected the carnival
Das Coronavirus has so far had no effect on the foolish goings-on, according to the Festival Committee Cologne Carnival. The Bützjes (kisses) would not be counted and in this respect it would be difficult to check, said Tanja Holthaus, spokeswoman for the festival committee. But overall, the following applies: “So far we have not felt any effects.”
Of course, people in Carnival would get closer than usual – for example when cheating. A few simple hygiene rules already made for carefree celebrations: “Washing your hands, coughing in the crook of your arm and all the other little things you could do in the cold period should consider anyway. Dealing with the corona virus is no different than dealing with other diseases that can be transmitted. ”In the carnival strongholds, the highlight of the foolish hustle and bustle begins on Thursday with Women's Fast Night or Old Women's Thursday. (AP)
South Korea with significant increase in coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has increased significantly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday 31 new cases. As a result, the number of previously confirmed infections with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid that had broken out in China increased in the East Asian country – 19 on 82. This week alone came with 50 Cases to do so.
According to the information, there were probably more from the new cases 23 people with a patient in the southeastern city of Daegu. It is assumed that so far 40 people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 came into contact with the woman when they attended a service of a Christian sect in Daegu. It was initially unclear how the woman got infected.
The new cases in South Korea raised concerns about a so-called super-disseminator ( Superspreader) that can infect many other people. At this point, the government in Seoul is assuming that “Covid – 19 locally to a limited extent ”, deputy health minister Kim Kang Lip was quoted by the national news agency Yonhap. (AP)
Coronavirus: Two passengers of the “Diamond Princess” died
Two passengers infected with the new Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 aboard the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan have died. As the Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday citing government circles in Tokyo, the victims are a 87 year old Japanese and a 84 year old Japanese woman.
They had tested positive and were taken to the hospital by the ship, where they now died. Japan has now mourned three deaths as a result of virus infections in the country. Meanwhile, the disembarkation of the passengers of the “Diamond Princess” in Yokohama continued.
Up to the previous day were 621 Infections among people on board the cruise ship have been demonstrated. All of those affected came to hospitals. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship would last at least until Friday, the government had said. (AP)
The first passengers are allowed to leave the Diamond Princess. But the question arises how so many people could become infected despite the quarantine.
days mirror
Two of the infected people who were quarantined in Frankfurt did not get sick, but were contagious. This reduces the chances of containment.
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
Pompeo criticizes China after expelling journalists
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the expulsion of three journalists from China's Wall Street Journal. “Mature, responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinions,” said Pompeo on Wednesday. The correct answer was not to restrict the freedom of the press, but to “present counter-arguments.”
China had out of anger about a guest comment Coronavirus three Wall Street Journal journalists withdrew their press accreditations. In the guest post from early February, US professor Walter Russell Mead, entitled “China is the real sick man in Asia”, criticized the Chinese leaders' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel virus. The Chinese State Department described the article as “racist” and “lurid.”
The three “Wall Street Journal” journalists, from which accreditation has been withdrawn, work in the news department of the newspaper, not in the opinion section responsible for guest contributions. According to the newspaper, they were ordered to leave China within five days. (AFP)
WHO sees great progress in the fight against coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the progress made in combating the novel Chinese corona virus. Since the outbreak of the new lung disease Covid – 19 in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan “we made enormous progress in a short time”, said WHO expert Richard Brennan at a press conference in Cairo.
The virus can now be “diagnosed everywhere” and effective measures have been taken. However, it is still not possible say whether the spread of the virus is “contained”. (AFP)
Iran confirms two deaths
Two patients in Iran died as a result of their coronavirus infection. This was announced by the head of the medical faculty of the city of Qom in central Iran, according to the Mehr news agency. According to the Ministry of Health, the two had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the first time. Both were immediately sent to quarantine. So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
Only hours earlier a government spokesman had confirmed that it was the first both cases in Iran gives. (AP)
Economic consequences for German sporting goods manufacturers
Closed shops, empty factory buildings – the corona virus in China is increasingly causing headaches for the German sporting goods industry. China is not only one of the most important markets for Puma and Adidas, they also source large parts of their shoes, textiles and accessories from there. Puma boss Björn Gulden said in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that the business in China had practically collapsed since the end of January. “But we are currently working on the assumption that the situation will normalize in the short term and we will then set our goals for the year 2020 reachable.” Adidas said more cautiously: Business in China is after a brilliant start to the year since the New Year on 25. January at 85 percent slumped. How this works is open. (Reuters)
Virus also registered in Iran for the first time
According to the Ministry of Health, there are The new corona viruses were detected for the first time. In the city of Qom in central Iran, the tests were positive in two people , a spokesman for the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Isna news agency. Both were immediately sent to quarantine . So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
The notification of an initial infection in Egypt , however, turned out to be wrong. The test on the foreigner who was suspected of being infected was negative , reports state television, citing the Ministry of Health. (dpa / Reuters)
Outrage over guest commentary on the corona virus: China has three journalists from the “Wall Street Journals” from
In protest over an insulting comment in the Wall Street Journal on the outbreak of lung disease, China has identified three newspaper correspondents Your accreditation will be withdrawn with immediate effect , the spokesman for the foreign ministry, Geng Shuang, told the press in Beijing on Wednesday. It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that several correspondents are being expelled from an international news organization in the country Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who are US citizens, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were asked to leave China within five days, the newspaper said. The unusual designation exacerbates the tensions between China and the United States. Washington had acted against five Chinese state media on the previous day by regulating them more directly as direct organs of the communist leadership in Beijing.
The trigger of the Chinese anger is an opinion by the columnist Walter Russell Mead in the “Wall Street Journal” of February 4th with the headline: “China is the true sick man of Asia. ”The choice of words is reminiscent of the description of the internally torn China at the end of the 19. and beginning of 20. Century, when the country was exploited by the colonial powers – a time that is described in China today as the “century of humiliation”.
Immediate withdrawal of the press card is unusual, since China has mostly refused to extend it in the past – which then practically resulted in the correspondent being expelled. However, the tone in dealing with foreign media has become rougher for a few years. Since the outbreak of the lung disease, censorship has also been tightened. Since then, the options for circumventing Internet blocks via tunnel services (VPN – Virtual Private Network) have also been disrupted more than ever. (AP)
RTL broadcasts Formula 1 races in Vietnam due to corona virus from Germany
The TV station RTL will produce the live broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Vietnam entirely in Cologne. According to RTL, the reason for this is the incalculable spread of the coronavirus and the “risks to the health of colleagues” . No employees will travel to Vietnam. The picture material will be provided by the organizer.
“We have a high responsibility for our employees,” said RTL sports director Manfred Loppe in a message. “When reporting from Hanoi, the risks to their health appear to be too great after careful examination. We came to this decision after querying numerous information points and the bottom line was that we did not get what we considered to be a reliable assessment of the situation on site. ”
The Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5th is the third race of the season. Hanoi is the first venue for Formula 1. According to the current status, the race should take place, although the city is only around 150 kilometers from the border with China. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai had been postponed to an unknown date later in the year due to the spread of the corona virus.
Impressions from a gym in Wuhan, which has been converted into a provisional hospital
Russia imposes entry ban on Chinese for coronavirus
Russia has temporarily imposed an entry ban on the Chinese for fear of the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of this Thursday, all planned entries for work or for tourism and study purposes are affected, according to a decision by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russian media described the unusual step of such a “total ban” on Wednesday as unprecedented.
The ban only applies to Chinese citizens, not for other travelers coming from China, as the newspaper “Kommersant” reported. Alone 2019 2.3 million Chinese people came to Russia , as the paper wrote, according to the FSB, which is responsible for border protection. According to the report, employers in eastern Russia are now worried that the workforce could become scarce. Many Chinese work in construction and agriculture in the region.
Officially there is no acute infection with Sars-CoV in Russia 2 known. Two Chinese are cured of Covid – 19, the lung disease caused by the virus. According to official information, there is an infected Russian couple on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan.
Chinese are only allowed still transit trips via the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. There was no information available on the duration of the entry stop. Russia had recently largely closed its borders. However, the Chinese were still able to enter Sheremetyevo Airport. According to the health inspector Rospotrebnadsor, a terminal with a laboratory for checking Chinese travelers was reserved.
The Rospotrebnadsor authority announced on Wednesday that currently more than 14 00 0 Chinese under medical observation. This means that they were first examined medically after entry. Their names were then sent to the registration authorities at their Russian place of residence with the order to introduce themselves to the doctor there. (AP)
China does not send government officials to G 20 – Ministerial meeting
China says according to insiders because of the corona virus -Crisis the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the central bank in the G 20 – Meetings in Saudi Arabia next weekend. As Reuters learned from the Ministry on Wednesday, however, Chinese representatives at the World Bank should attend the conference in Riyadh on 22. and 23. Arrive in February. According to official information, the number of coronavirus deaths in China is already more than 2000 gone up.
Because of the crisis, the schedule for this year's People's Congress is also shaking. The start of the annual meeting of around is scheduled for March 5. delegates may be moved. A committee should decide on Monday. The reason given is that the containment of the virus has priority.
Because of the epidemic, more than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences have already been held such as the auto show in Beijing and the world's largest mobile phone show MWC in Barcelona, which could potentially result in billions of dollars in lost business. (Reuters)
500 Passengers leave the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”
After two weeks of isolation, Yokohama was allowed to passengers leave the “Diamond Princess”. The Carnival cruise ship was quarantined on February 3 after a previous passenger in Hong Kong tested positive for the corona virus. Of the round 3700 Guests and crew members on board have meanwhile more than 540 tested positive. The Japanese authorities said that those who had been tested negative during the quarantine and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to leave the ship. Anyone who had tested negative but shared a cabin with an infected person had to stay. The United States, Australia and other countries provided planes to take their countrymen home. (Reuters)
Coronavirus: Chaos on the 'Diamond Princess' – hundreds disembark