IoT Connectivity Market Comprehensive study by key players | Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., and More
Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period to 2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others. Market Drivers:
- Development of connected devices will drive the market growth
- Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth
- Rising requirement to integrate standalone and non-standalone IoT ecosystem components also acts as a market driver
- Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth
- High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth
- Increasing concern associated with the data security and cyberattacks also hampers the growth of this market
- Strict government norms and regulations can impede the market growth
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
- To analyze IoT Connectivity Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the IoT Connectivity Market development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.