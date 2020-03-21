investors-hamster-gold

Investors are also hamstering: gold. At many traders, bars and coins are mostly sold out. In the online shop of the dealer Degussa, you can currently neither get a one-gram light bar nor a 500 gram. Only gold bars with a weight of one kilogram were still available at Degussa on Friday. But then you almost pay 50. 000 Euro. Classic coins like the Krugerrand in gold were also sold out in almost all variants. “We currently have a large number of orders,” writes the dealer. They are working flat out to “process each order as quickly as possible”. The stocks would be successively replenished.

The situation is similar for other dealers. Many bars are still available at Pro Aurum, but the Munich-based company also reports a “real flood of orders”. 5000 Buy orders are currently still in the pipeline, which are now being processed gradually. Any order they would accept could be completed, but it would take longer than usual. According to a spokesman, even during the euro crisis, the demand for gold by private individuals was not as great as it is today. At that time, investors also increasingly bought gold. After all, it is considered a crisis currency, a safe haven.

A month ago, the gold price was still eight percent higher

The paradox, however, is: Although private individuals are buy an enormous amount of gold, the price has dropped sharply this week. It recovered slightly on Friday, but it was still four percent lower than a week ago. From a monthly perspective, the minus is eight percent. The reason: The price of the precious metal depends on the world market and thus on the major investors. And unlike private individuals, they have recently separated from gold rather than buying new ones.

Chris-Oliver Schickentanz, chief investment strategist at Commerzbank, explains it like this: “Institutional investors are currently trying to sell as much as possible. In addition to stocks, this also affects gold. ”Especially since, depending on when you bought it, you can still get rid of the precious metal at a profit – which is not the case with many stocks. At the same time, some professional investors are currently simply in need of money because brokers require that they provide additional collateral in the face of falling share prices. This is particularly the case for transactions that investors have carried out on credit. The call to refill money is also called “margin call”. From Switzerland it is said that for this reason, in addition to gold, more works of art are now being offered for sale.

The gold price also drops the falling demand for gold for the jewelry industry. Especially in China, one of the largest sales markets for jewelry, people currently hardly buy gold chains or rings.

Do banknotes separate from gold?

It is now unclear whether the central banks are also moving the gold price down. Because they also have high gold reserves as security. It is not known whether they sell some of them. “They are not yet forced to do this,” says Schickentanz. “But it could be that the central banks also want to take profits.” Like investors, the central banks also benefit if they can sell gold at a higher price than they once spent.

The Krugerrand is a much sought-after investor coin – but currently difficult to get at times. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

Buying gold, as many private investors do, is a risk. Because investors only earn money on the precious metal if its price rises. It is by no means said that the corona crisis will make gold more expensive in the long term. At least gold has not proven itself as a crisis currency in recent weeks – otherwise the price would have risen sharply and not fallen. Fundamentally, consumer advocates warn against not investing more than ten percent of their assets in gold.

The closed borders are becoming a problem

This does not deter private investors at the moment, they continue to buy. The fact that retailers are currently having difficulty meeting their demand also has to do with the border closings. The big bar manufacturers like Argor Heraeus are located in Ticino, Switzerland. Many of their employees come from Italy and usually commute across the border. According to reports, some of them have already been quartered in hotels in order to keep production going.

At the same time, the transporters that bring the gold to Germany, like other suppliers, are also at the borders in a traffic jam. Alternatively, getting the gold from the United States or Canada is not an alternative: the prices for intercontinental flights for freight would have increased significantly, according to Pro Aurum. The dealer is therefore preparing for further uncertainties. “Under certain circumstances, goods no longer reach us that we bought and paid for several days ago,” says a spokesman.

Investors pay a lot more than the material value

This is also a risk for investors. The traders assume that the premium for gold will continue to rise. That means: Whoever buys a bar now pays more than the gold in itself is worth. A certain premium is normal, but it is particularly high in times of crisis. After the financial crisis, for example, investors sometimes had to pay a premium of 13 percent for a Krugerrand coin.

What also complicates the purchase: Like other brick-and-mortar stores, most gold traders have had to close their branches. All the more has been sold online since then. The web shop is currently visited ten times more often than usual, according to Pro Aurum. However, many customers seem to be unsure: 20 percent wanted to change their order afterwards – be it the number of pieces or the address, to be delivered to. The dealer Pro Aurum therefore already writes on its website: “Please only contact us in emergencies.”