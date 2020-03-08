investor-must-save-monuments

When it comes to great success, press offices are usually quite talkative. In this respect, a district office in Berlin – let's say: in Pankow – doesn't differ from commercial companies: This is how “Pankow on the way to a child-friendly community” can be seen. The “start of construction on the two playgrounds in Jablonskistrasse” recently also belonged in the official mouthpiece – completely rightly so.

It is all the more surprising that the district office does not want to be celebrated for success, that its own Lower Monument Protection Authority, headed by Kerstin Lindstädt, has recently been brought to court: furniture billionaire Kurt Krieger is – already on 17. February – crashing in front of the Higher Administrative Court Berlin-Brandenburg (OVG) with the idea that it was unreasonable for economic reasons to protect a listed ensemble in a makeshift manner that he himself 2009 / 2010 expires because he wants it to be torn down anyway.

No press release from the district office: A muzzle in his own right?

No line, therefore Case number OVG 2S 5. 19. Neither in the press service of the OVG, which has not served the public on this matter, nor a line in the statements of the Pankower district management. What's going on there? It almost seems as if the district office itself has been directed by its political leadership – Mayor: Sören Benn (Die Linke), building city councilor Vollrad Kuhn (Bündnis 90 / Greens) – missed a muzzle. Also from the otherwise so busy press office of Berlin's Senator for Urban Development Katrin Lompscher (Die Linke) on the OVG case, which is important for urban policy – which is a decision for the protection of historical monuments – not a word. Representatives of the senator are always at the table during decisive voting rounds in Pankow. So why the collective silence?

Maybe because at the political level in the district as well as in the Senate it has long been agreed (as is openly admitted): the monuments should go.

At the 10. March 2020 the decision to draw up the development plan for the “Pankower Tor” construction project is to be celebrated. After ten years – that is how long Krieger Projektentwicklung GmbH owns the wasteland. The OVG decision should dampen the joy: As long as the dispute over the continued existence of the monuments is not decided, it should be difficult to build the planned school here. In terms of planning, it would be in a row connecting the future new development area Blankenburg south with the Pankower Tor.

The initial situation currently looks like this: The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court ruled that the investor Kurt Krieger (Möbel Höffner, Möbel Walter, Möbel Kraft, Sconto etc.) the listed rail freight system in Pankow-Heinersdorf with round locomotive shed, ring locomotive shed and social building must be preserved.

The demolition has not yet been decided in the main

With its decision, the court made it clear that despite the still to be decided opposition procedure in the main (demolition application) the warrior The district's security order has to be followed for the time being.

Listed as a historic monument in the years 1901 – 1906 built locomotive shed ( Object document number: 09085379) of the Pankow works, plus the 1889 designed and 1893 completed Pankow round locomotive shed for freight and shunting locomotives (09050599 ) – both commissioned by the Royal Railway Directorate of Berlin – and the social building (09085380), which was built in the GDR times Years 1960 / 61 dated and was commissioned by the Deutsche Reichsbahn.

Although the legal proceedings could mainly continue in the coming years before the administrative and higher administrative court, the preliminary safeguards must be implemented by the investor until then : The roofs have to be repaired and re-covered, the concrete in the social building is being renovated, in the end all three buildings receive drainage. That is the least. The OVG confirmed an earlier decision by the Administrative Court (AZ .: VG 13 L 271. 18 Berlin), namely that “the damage to the buildings is due to neglected maintenance”. “The applicant (Krieger Handel SE, d. Red.) Did not oppose this. Rather, it has confirmed that the deficiencies in the building are based solely on progressive aging and that the construction has been 1997 were no longer maintained ”.

Property obliges? The round locomotive shed at Heinersdorf S-Bahn station has been decaying 1997. The circular building with 64 meters .. . Photo: Reinhart Bünger

warrior must now be active, otherwise the district will be active at his own expense “That's what it means among lawyers. Nobody knows that better than Edda Metz, managing director of Krieger Projektentwicklung GmbH. “According to the decision of the OVG, we have to secure the three monuments, round locomotive shed, ring locomotive shed and administration building against deterioration, and that is exactly what we are doing. The services are currently being advertised. We are only awarded to an office that has experience with the protection of historic monuments and is a publicly appointed expert, “says Metz on request:” We invest over three million in this protection without having decided on the main procedure, namely the demolition. A monument can be demolished if there is no economically viable use for it or if there is a public interest, e.g. building a school. This main case is still pending before the court. ”

The investor wants to demolish two monuments, receive one

The state of Berlin rejected an application from Krieger for a demolition permit by decision of December 6. On the other hand, Krieger wrote by 17. December 2018 objection raised. So far, this main procedure has not been continued. But that should be the case now that it is clear that Krieger first has to stabilize the condition of the buildings. “The procedure that we have now lost was all about the fact that we have to take precautionary measures against decay. But that also means that the room is still open for a judicial comparison, ”Edda Metz suggests movement. Warrior's “comparison” continues to aim to get rid of two of the three acquired – but unloved – monuments by demolition. “That is to say”, the managing director continues: “In a comparison, we would undertake to renovate the round locomotive shed in line with the heritage – regardless of the present judgment and the still outstanding main judgment, the heritage authority has no claim to this. For this, the ring locomotive shed and the administration building in favor of a school for 1500 Children demolished. ”

Deal! Deal?

Berlin's upper and lower monument protection authorities are legally obliged to weigh up new projects: Is the construction of a school – which could ultimately also be built elsewhere – more in the public interest than the preservation of monuments? and can warriors really not be expected to secure and repair the monuments?

It is clear: If there is no decision in the main, or if this is to the disadvantage of the warrior, the monuments that are now urgently to be protected remain initially stand like this in the landscape. However, the district could require through its Lower Monument Protection Agency that the buildings be restored in line with the monument – and issue a restoration order. Then there is no school for which there would be no space in this case. In an urban development study by the district on “Development Heinersdorf”, the school is located on the grounds of the Federal Railroad Fund (BEV), which is currently used by allotment gardeners.

Furniture dealer and investor Kurt Krieger inspecting his listed round locomotive shed at Pankow S-Bahn station … Photo : Reinhart Bünger

Krieger would – perhaps – even build the school at his own expense if he compared himself. His company would not have to tender, but could transfer the property – the development measures might also be borne by Krieger. Then you would have a community school in about 3 to 5 years for about 1500 Pupil.

The main proceedings could be lost, the OVG indicated: “It cannot be inferred from the complaint that since the objects were decommissioned in the year 1997 there is neither legally nor actually any use for the buildings. “And:” The economic viability report also does not prove that an economic use for Third, it was not shown that a sale would be impossible or unreasonable. According to Tagesspiegel information, Krieger is now considering no longer pursuing the main proceedings. The defeat in front of the OVG was clear.

When the companies commissioned by Krieger start setting up safety scaffolds along the railway line at Heinersdorf S-Bahn station, things get tight again at the nearby Park + Ride- Parking lot: Nothing can be done without track closures and catenary shutdowns. Who actually pays for replacement traffic?