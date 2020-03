investor-must-save-listed-locomotive-sheds

When it comes to great success, press offices are usually quite talkative. In this respect, a district office in Berlin – let's say: in Pankow – doesn't differ from commercial companies: This is how “Pankow on the way to a child-friendly community” can be seen. The “start of construction on the two playgrounds in Jablonskistrasse” recently also belonged in the official mouthpiece – completely rightly so.

It is all the more astonishing that the district office does not want to be celebrated for success, that its own Lower Monument Protection Authority, headed by Kerstin Lindstädt, has recently booked in court: furniture billionaire Kurt Krieger is – already on 17. February – crashing in front of the Higher Administrative Court Berlin-Brandenburg (OVG) with the idea that it was unreasonable for economic reasons to protect a listed ensemble in a makeshift manner that he himself had 2009 / 2010 because it wants to have it torn down anyway.

No press release from the district office: A muzzle on your own account?

No line so for the file number OVG 2S 5. 19. Neither in the press service of the OVG, which has not served the public on this matter, nor a line in the statements of the Pankower district management. What's going on there? It almost seems as if the district office itself has been directed by its political leadership – Mayor: Sören Benn (Die Linke), building city councilor Vollrad Kuhn (Bündnis 90 / Greens) – missed a muzzle.

Also from the otherwise so busy press office of Berlin's Senator for Urban Development Katrin Lompscher (Die Linke) on the OVG case, which is important in terms of urban policy – which is a decision for the protection of historical monuments – not a word. Representatives of the senator are always at the table during decisive voting rounds in Pankow. So why the collective silence?

Maybe because at the political level in the district as well as in the Senate it has long been agreed (as is openly admitted): the monuments should go.

At the 10. March 2020 the decision to draw up the development plan for the “Pankower Tor” construction project is to be celebrated. After ten years – that is how long Krieger Projektentwicklung GmbH owns the wasteland. The OVG decision should dampen the joy: As long as the dispute over the continued existence of the monuments is not decided, it should be difficult to build the planned school here. In terms of planning, it would be in a row that would connect the future development area of ​​Blankenburg south with the Pankower Tor.

The initial situation currently looks like this: The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg has decided in a rush that investor Kurt Krieger (Möbel Höffner, Möbel Walter, Möbel Kraft, Sconto etc.) has the listed rail freight facilities in Pankow-Heinersdorf with round locomotive sheds and ring locomotive sheds and must maintain social buildings.

The demolition has not yet been decided in the main

With its decision, the court made it clear that, despite the opposition proceedings still to be decided, Krieger The main thing (demolition application) of the district's security order has to be temporarily followed.

Ownership structure at Pankower Tor. Nils Klöpfel / TSP

are listed in the years 1901 – 1906 built roundhouse (object document number: 09085379) of the Pankow plant, plus the 1889 drafts ne and 1893 finished round locomotive shed Pankow for goods – and shunting locomotives (09050599) – both commissioned by the Royal Railway Directorate of Berlin – as well as the one built during the GDR era Social building (09085380) that from the years 1960 / 61 dated and commissioned by the Deutsche Reichsbahn.

The legal In the next few years, proceedings in the main will continue before the administrative and higher administrative court, but until then the preliminary security measures must be implemented by the investor: Die Dächer m have to be repaired and re-roofed, the concrete in the social building is being renovated, at the end all three buildings are given a drainage system. That is the least.

The OVG confirmed an earlier decision by the Administrative Court (AZ .: VG 13 L 271. 18 Berlin), namely that “the damage to the buildings is due to neglected maintenance”. “The applicant (Krieger Handel SE, d. Red.) Did not oppose this. Rather, it has confirmed that the deficiencies in the building are based solely on progressive aging and that the construction has been 1997 were no longer maintained ”.

Property obliges? The round locomotive shed at Heinersdorf S-Bahn station has been decaying 1997. The circular building with 64 Meter … Photo: Reinhart Bünger

Warrior must now be active, otherwise it will the district actively at its own expense “replacement” means that among lawyers. Nobody knows that better than Edda Metz, managing director of Krieger Projektentwicklung GmbH. “According to the decision of the OVG, we have to secure the three monuments, round locomotive shed, ring locomotive shed and administration building against deterioration, and that is exactly what we are doing. The services are currently being advertised.

We are only awarded to an office that has experience with the protection of historic monuments and is a publicly appointed expert, “says Metz on request:” We invest over three million in this protection without deciding on the main procedure, namely the demolition is. A monument can be demolished if there is no economically viable use for it or if there is a public interest, e.g. building a school. This main case is still pending before the court. ”

The investor wants to demolish two monuments, get one

Krieger has applied for a demolition permit State of Berlin rejected by decision of 6 December. On the other hand, Krieger wrote by 17. December 2018 Objection raised. So far, this main procedure has not been continued.

However, this should now be the case after it is clear that Krieger first has to stabilize the condition of the buildings. “The procedure that we have now lost was all about the fact that we have to take precautionary measures against decay.

But that also means that the room is still open for judicial comparison, ”Edda Metz suggests movement. Warrior's “comparison” continues to aim to get rid of two of the three acquired – but unloved – monuments by demolition. “That is to say”, the managing director continues: “In a comparison, we would undertake to renovate the round locomotive shed in line with the heritage – regardless of the present judgment and the still outstanding main judgment, the heritage authority has no claim to this. For this, the ring locomotive shed and the administration building in favor of a school for 1500 Children demolished. “

Berlin's last round locomotive shed One of the last round locomotive sheds in Germany is at the S-Bahn station in Pankow-Heinersdorf – yet. Dear readers: …

















Deal! Deal?

Berlin's upper and lower monument protection authorities are legally obliged to weigh up new projects: Is the construction of a school – which could ultimately also be built elsewhere – more in the public interest than the preservation of monuments? and can warriors really not be expected to secure and repair the monuments?

It is clear: If there is no decision in the main, or if this is to the disadvantage of the warrior, the monuments that are now urgently to be protected remain initially stand like this in the landscape. However, the district could require through its Lower Monument Protection Agency that the buildings be restored in line with the monument – and issue a restoration order.

Then there is no school for which there would be no space in this case. In an urban development study by the district on “Development Heinersdorf”, the school is located on the grounds of the Federal Railroad Fund (BEV), which is currently used by allotment gardeners.

Furniture retailer and investor Kurt Krieger during an inspection of his listed round locomotive shed at Pankow S-Bahn station … Photo: Reinhart Bünger

Warriors would go to school – maybe – even build at your own expense if he compares. His company would not have to tender, but could transfer the property – the development measures might also be borne by Krieger. Then you would have a community school in about 3 to 5 years for about 1500 Pupil.

The main proceedings could be lost, the OVG indicated: “It cannot be inferred from the complaint that since the objects were disinfected in the year 1997 there is no legal or actual use for the building. “

And: “The economic viability report also does not prove that an economic use is obviously impossible at the present time.” Thirdly, it was not shown that a sale would be impossible or unreasonable. According to Tagesspiegel information, Krieger is now considering no longer pursuing the main proceedings. The defeat in front of the OVG was clear.

When the companies commissioned by Krieger start setting up safety scaffolds along the railway line at Heinersdorf S-Bahn station, things get tight again at the nearby Park + Ride- Parking lot: Nothing can be done without track closures and catenary shutdowns. Who actually pays for replacement traffic?