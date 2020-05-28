investigators-report-similar-cases-in-other-daycare-centers

In the investigation against a childcare worker suspected of murdering a three-year-old child in Viersen, the authorities came across further incidents in the kindergartens of the 25 year olds. The investigators said at a press conference on Thursday in Mönchengladbach.

The police described several cases in which, among other things, a boy came to the hospital with the emergency doctor. A first case has already occurred 2017. As the police said earlier, the woman has never been investigated for assault. However, because of a pretense of a crime.

According to the city, there had previously been no complaints against the woman suspected of murder in Viersen. The woman accordingly had on 15. April canceled. The child was then taken to the hospital on the penultimate working day of the 25 year old with respiratory arrest, as the city announced on Thursday. The 22. April was the last working day before the woman wanted to take leave and take up a new job on May 1st. The 25 year old had only started on January 1st 2020 in the daycare center “Stone Circle”.

The girl was after Respiratory arrest, resuscitation and further emergency medical care were brought to the hospital by the emergency services from the daycare center. There it became clear that the child had suffered the most severe damage and the cause – according to the city – could not be explained medically. The hospital has therefore suggested an opinion. According to the investigators, bleeding from the eyes was detected, which indicated an act of violence.

The child died on May 4, one day after his birthday. The girl named Greta had been mechanically ventilated since she was admitted to the hospital and eventually suffered brain death. The educator was on 19. May arrested and in custody. According to the investigators, she has exercised her right to remain silent. (dpa)