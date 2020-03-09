investigators-do-not-believe-stephan-e.'s-version-of-the-“accidental”-shot

In the murder case of Lübcke, the main suspect Stephan E. now blames his alleged accomplice – but the investigators still think he is the shooter. This is “still highly likely”, says a decision of the Karlsruhe Federal Court of Justice (BGH) of March 3, which was published on Monday.

The earlier confession of the 46 – year olds “fit into the trace at the crime scene”. However, his alleged helper, Markus H., is still urgently suspected of being aided in the murder and remains in custody. (Az. AK 63 / 19)

The Kassel government president Walter Lübcke had been shot on his terrace at close range at the beginning of June 2019. The federal prosecutor's office assumes an extreme right-wing background. The CDU politician advocated the admission of refugees.

E. had initially confessed to the act, then revoked his confession and finally accused H. (43) of being with him at Lübcke and accidentally taking the fatal shot to have given up. If they only wanted to intimidate the politician at gunpoint, then the shot would have loosened.

According to the decision, the investigators did not think so after two further interrogations of E. on January 8 and February 5 for believable. Only the DNA of the murder weapon and the ammunition was found. Also the course of the firing channel found during the autopsy speaks more for the thesis that E. approached Lübcke unnoticed. It also fits that, according to a witness, Lübcke still held his cigarette in his hand after the crime.

The reason for the decision of the BGH judges was the six-month detention test, which Markus H took place late. His defense lawyer had asked to be postponed.

H. not only made contact with the arms dealer

E.'s detention had already been extended in mid-January. A third suspect had to be released at the time. He is said to have sold the later murder weapon in the year 2016. However, it is unclear whether at this point he could already know what E. was going to do with it.

H. had originally arrested the federal prosecutor's office because he was supposed to have given E. the contact to the arms dealer. Since August at the latest, the investigators have assumed that H. played a more central role.

Common target practice

He is said to have confirmed E. in his will to kill Lübcke, “by giving him – in close friendship and sharing his right-wing extremist ideas – for example through joint undertakings, the continuous execution of joint target practice, but also participation in political demonstrations, encouragement and security, ”as the new BGH decision now states.

See this thesis supported the judges by further investigation results. For example, the evaluation of a shooting notebook shows that E. and H. were together five times at the shooting range from October 2016 to October 2018 in the shooting club.

In this case, the federal prosecutor's office will soon file charges. The trial should take place at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt. (dpa)