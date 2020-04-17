Intumescent Coatings Market to show Tremendous Growth by 2026 |Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S

Global Intumescent Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 896.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1275.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Intumescent Coatings Market document covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. The highlights about competitive landscape covered in this report plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. This industry analysis report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report consists of an extensive evaluation of the markets growth prospects and restrictions. Global Intumescent Coatings Market analysis report provides an utter background analysis of the Chemical industry along with an assessment of the parental market.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Intumescent Coatings Market.

Major competitors in the Intumescent Coatings Market-:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intumescent coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S, Promat International NV, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Teknos Group, 3M, Carboline Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, BASF SE, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Envirograf, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian vermiculite industries, No-Burn Inc., SKK Pte. Ltd., Demilec USA Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Intumescent Coatings Market-:

Global Intumescent Coatings Market By Type (Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings, Thick-Film Intumescent Coatings)

Substrate (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood, Others)

Resin (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Others)

Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Epoxy Based, Powder Based)

Application (Hydrocarbons, Cellulosic), Application Technique (Brush/Roller, Spray)

End-User (Building & Construction, Industrial, Aerospace, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

