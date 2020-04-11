Interventional X-ray Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Technix S.p.a., Hologic Inc., Medtronic

Global Interventional X-ray Market, By Fixed Sub-Segment (Single Plane, Bi-Plane), By Surgical C-Arm (Mobile, Mini C-Arm), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Interventional X-ray Market

With increased healthcare infrastructure, the need for better and improved diagnostic systems has risen. This has induced the global interventional x-ray market to grow considerably during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 10.08 billion by 2026.

Market Definition: Global Interventional X-ray Market

Interventional x-ray is a minimally invasive method of diagnosis of disease and determining the course of treatment for the patient. Application of these systems are quite wide, but the main gist of its working structure is the minimally invasive image capture for diagnosis of the patient, and to follow the correct procedure so as to have the best chances of success.

Market Drivers:

Exposure to reduced amount of radiation and high imaging quality are one of the drivers expected to raise the market value

Demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures is on the rise which is expected to drive the market growth

Wide number of applicable areas and applications are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High initial costs and maintenance of these systems and machines is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals for the proper usage of these systems are also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of reimbursements for diagnostic radiology is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Interventional X-ray Market

By Fixed Sub-Segment Single Plane Bi-Plane

By Surgical C-Arm Mobile Mini C-Arm

By Application Radiology Cardiology

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Interventional X-ray Market

The global interventional x-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of interventional x-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Interventional X-ray Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Interventional X-Ray Market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Technix S.p.a., Hologic Inc., Medtronic, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., EcoRay, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, and FUJIFILM Corporation

Research Methodology: Global Interventional X-ray Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global interventional x-ray market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

