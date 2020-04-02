interval-runs-instead-of-holiday-feeling

Lukas Klünter used the time in the home quarantine perfectly. The football professional from Hertha BSC worked on his technique. On his painting technique.

In the past two weeks, when Klünter was not allowed to leave the apartment because of a positive Corona case in his team, he has remembered an old hobby that he started with two buddies a few years ago: abstract painting. Relax, let yourself come down, and in the end you also have something in your hand, says the 23 year old on Thursday in a Skype conference with various Berlin journalists . Three or four of his own works hang in the apartment in Berlin, another Klünter at home in Erftstadt. “But I'm not technically savvy now.”

The Bundesliga wants to start again in May

Despite all the enthusiasm for painting : Football will soon again be the main occupation for Lukas Klünter and his colleagues at Hertha BSC. Earlier this week, the German Football League (DFL) drew up a plan to restart play in the two highest German league classes. The ball rests until the end of April, but the current interrupted season could continue at the beginning of May. It is probably a very optimistic plan.

“This is a crazy situation,” says Klünter. His father is a police officer, his mother a medical assistant. So he not only knows from the media that the situation is likely to worsen for the time being. “Nevertheless, I don't think it is a wrong idea to set a date when football will continue. Trying to start again and bringing people back to normal with it, even if it's just in front of the television. ”

The plans of the DFL are of course subject to massive reservations . Because what happens if a player becomes infected with the corona virus and his team has to be in quarantine?

For Hertha “intensified running training” is due

Despite such reservations: “I am preparing myself that things will really continue,” says Lukas Klünter, referring to the planned restart of the Bundesliga on the first weekend in May. He needed that to mentally prepare for this situation. “I do this every day here at home: with training, with nutrition, with my behavior,” says Herthas right-back. “Hopefully the jump will not be too big to get back on the pitch.”

Two weeks – until last Tuesday – Herthas players were not allowed to live in their apartments because of the Coronfall in the team leave. The training program looked accordingly. The pros had received spinning bikes delivered to them to keep fit. Now they are allowed to go out again and, as manager Michael Preetz has announced, have to do “a more rigorous running training”.

The switch from cycling to running was quite large, reports Klünter. After all, he has a park on the doorstep. His route runs towards Grunewaldsee, is quite calm and not too busy. Herthas professionals have to complete various interval runs, the scope is not without. “The athletic trainer came up with a lot,” says Klünter. “The legs are burning very badly right now.”

There is no time for a long preparation

But he believes that , will quickly settle down again. At the moment, other muscles are strained than with normal team training on the soccer field. “But it is no less strenuous,” says Klünter. “And fitness isn't necessarily worse either. On the contrary. ”

That's the way it should be – because there is still hope that football will start again faster than it seems possible at the moment. The goal is still that the season with 163 outstanding games in the Bundesliga by 30. June can be played to the end. But that presupposes that the preparation of the teams does not take too much time after the end of the compulsory break.

“From the beginning we tried to prevent us from having such a holiday feeling come into a sleep mode, ”says Klünter. Instead, the existing state of fitness should be maintained. Klünter hopes that the team will soon be back on the pitch, at least in small groups. And once the training is up and running, “you should be ready to play again within two weeks.”

However, this alone will not determine whether and when the Bundesliga will resume operations .