International soccer match against Italy in Nuremberg threatens cancellation
Nuremberg does not rule out the cancellation of the international match against Italy
In view of the spread of the new type of corona virus, the City of Nuremberg is canceling the international match of the German national soccer team on 31. March in Nuremberg against Italy not excluded. If the decision had to be made today, the city council would recommend a cancellation due to the expected arrival of thousands of visitors from Italy Social officer Peter Pluschke on Thursday. The situation could change significantly within a week.
According to his information, the city of Nuremberg has so far made no recommendation for a possible cancellation of the planned international football match. A decision on one Such recommendation will only be made in the next week, said Pluschke.
had a spokeswoman for the city previously explained on request: “According to current knowledge, the city of Nuremberg is in favor of canceling the international match. It is expected that many fans will arrive from the risk area of Northern Italy. ”(Dpa)
Many Germans are not worried about coronavirus
The most Germans are preparing for the spread of the corona virus is still not afraid . Three quarters of those questioned in a survey published on Thursday by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap for the ARD “Germany trend” stated that the fear of own infection or that of family members was less or less. In just under a quarter the concern was with 17 percent, however, large or very large with six percent.
In February, the overall situation was still clear Fewer people voiced fear: Nearly nine out of ten respondents said last month they had less or no concern. So the value was 13 percentage points higher than in the current survey .
The trust of the citizens accordingly decreases in the authorities and health facilities . According to the current survey, two thirds believed that the institutions had an overall control of the situation. These are 16 percentage points less than in February. By contrast, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) gained approval – his satisfaction score increased by seven percentage points compared to the previous month 51 percent.
Three quarters of the respondents stated that they wash their hands more often as preventive measures against infection . However, only slightly more than one in ten said to make hamster purchases. Infratest dimap interviewed on Monday and Tuesday 1002 by telephone. The fault tolerance is between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points. (AFP)
We are concerned that some countries either do not take this seriously enough or have decided that there is nothing they can do anyway. We are concerned about the level of political commitment and the scope for it action needed to address the scale of the threat we are all facing, do not match
WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu
Rome postpones constitutional referendum
The Italian government postpones an important constitutional referendum because of the coronavirus outbreak. The referendum should be on 29. March, it is about reducing the number of parliamentarians . Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not set a new date on Thursday. Italy is the country in Europe with the most confirmed infections with the lung disease Covid – 19. Meanwhile there are more than 3000 cases, more than 100 People have died so far.
“Summer fairy tale” trial against ex-DFB bosses questionable
The Swiss summer fairy tale trial against three former officials of the German Football Association is on the brink because of the corona virus. The former DFB presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach and ex-DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt applied for the spread of Sars-CoV-2 suspended the trial in Bellinzona. Corresponding media reports from Switzerland apply, according to information from the German Press Agency. The first of twelve days of negotiations is actually scheduled for the coming Monday, the former Swiss Fifa general secretary Urs Linsi is also accused.
The Federal Criminal Court initially did not comment on the report of the Swiss newspaper “Tagesanzeiger” on Thursday. The court is under time pressure: At the latest on 27. April, a first-instance judgment must be passed, otherwise the statute of limitations will come into effect. The Swiss government recently had a ban on all events with more than 1000 visitors announced. Bellinzona is only around 50 kilometers from the Italian border region, in which numerous cases of the coronavirus were registered.
The quartet Zwanziger, Niersbach, Schmidt and Linsi are accused of unfaithful business management. All have always rejected the allegations. Ex-Fifa boss Joseph Blatter, Günter Netzer and then World Cup organizer Franz Beckenbauer were invited as witnesses. The case against Beckenbauer in the matter was separated due to his state of health. The DFB appears in the process as a private plaintiff.
The background is the dubious cash flow of 6.7 million euros from the years 2002 and 2005. Beckenbauer had 2002 received a loan of this amount from the entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus. The money subsequently flowed to Qatar in accounts of the then FIFA official Mohammed bin Hammam. The repayment to Louis-Dreyfus three years later was processed through a DFB account via FIFA. (dpa)
Handicraft pissed off Chancellor Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has annoyed the craft sector due to the corona virus-related cancellation of her top meeting with the German economy. “This event would have taken place right now must, ”said Holger Schwannecke, General Secretary of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH) in Munich. It is important for politics and business to maintain a bit of normalcy together. “A chancellor must also recognize that a signal would be important.”
Merkel usually meets the top of the four major trade associations of craft, industry, employers, and chambers of industry and commerce on the fringes of the international craft fair. Since the craft fair does not take place this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, the top discussion was also canceled. Whether this will be rescheduled is still unclear. (dpa)
Number of infections in the Netherlands increased sharply
In the Netherlands, the number of detected coronavirus cases more than doubled within a day. It is now at 82, as Health Minister Bruno Bruins announced in The Hague. The day before, there were still 38 Infected. But there is no reason for special measures, said the minister.
The Minister explained the exceptionally rapid increase with a “delay effect”. Many patients had waited before going to the doctor. In addition, the health authorities had other cases when checking the contact persons of infected people
So far, most of the coronavirus evidence in the Netherlands was due to trips to northern Italy. According to the Ministry, most patients are at home, isolated from their families. (dpa)
Round 100. 000 Israelis in domestic quarantine
Due to concerns about the spread of the new corona virus, there are around 100. 000 Israelis in home quarantine. Travelers from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain may also no longer enter – unless you can credibly assure that you can keep a two-week quarantine at home. This does not affect persons who come to Israel with transit flights via these five countries . The requirements apply from Friday at 07. 00 o'clock (CET). Tourists who are already in the country can continue their journey as long as they do not show any symptoms of illness. (dpa)
Lufthansa canceled more than in March Flights
Lufthansa had around 7100 Flights canceled. The deletion of entire sections and lower frequencies correspond to a calculated capacity of 150 Aircraft, Lufthansa announced now. This means that the seat quotas of 125 Short and medium-haul routes as well as 25 long-haul aircraft of the total 770 machines of the group's large fleet removed from the flight plan. The focal points of the cancellations are flights inland and in Northern Italy, which is severely affected by the coronavirus. But also many other routes in Europe, in total up to to 25 percent of all connections , are affected. A new addition was the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat in Israel from Sunday because the country imposed an entry ban on travelers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Israel will until 28. March no longer served. (Reuters)
Coronavirus epidemic is becoming increasingly noticeable in the economy – worldwide growth is at risk
The Economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic are becoming more serious . Italy is therefore pending a temporary suspension of the European debt rules to mobilize more funds. China wants to support local governments with more money, especially in the severely affected provinces.
Also Germany feels the consequences, especially the export-dependent industry facing the longest recession since reunification. With Flybe, the first airline since bankruptcy slipped into bankruptcy on Thursday.
The international Bankenverband IIF stated that global growth could 2020 slide down to one percent – the weakest value since the financial crisis more than ten years ago. Other major events were canceled, more and more companies close offices and let employees work from home as a precaution. (Reuters)
Industry fears longest recession since reunification
The Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) writes the year 2020 because of the coronavirus epidemic. “The industrial economy is likely to remain in recession this year and to grow to the longest since reunification,” said the lobby association in its quarterly report published on Thursday. “Not Brexit, not Trump, but the corona virus and its worldwide distribution currently have the greatest negative impact on economic development in Germany.” The industry shrank six quarters in a row before the virus outbreak – mainly because of the weaker global economy, but also because of the problems in the auto industry.
“With the production slump in China and the quarantine measures of individual countries make it clear how vulnerable the export-oriented and internationally organized German economy is based on the division of labor “, the BDI notes. “Even if the health situation in China should stabilize and be brought under control quickly in the rest of the world, the economic consequences of intermittent production and transport interruptions will be clearly visible, especially in China and other parts of the world.” (Reuters)
South Africa reports first coronavirus case
South Africa confirms the first infection case . A man who had been on a trip to Italy with his wife had been tested positive, the Ministry of Health said. The couple had been part of a group of ten and returned to South Africa on March 1. The 38 – yearlings on Tuesday isolated himself after seeing symptoms at the doctor be . The doctor had also prescribed quarantine. (Reuters)
EU-India summit postponed, schools in New Delhi closed
Because of the Coronavirus is the one for the 13. March planned EU summit with India postponed. Health authorities Both sides have suggested that travel should not currently take place, said a spokesman for the Indian State Department in Thursday in New Delhi. The Summit will take place later. It should be loud at the meeting in Brussels EU data on trade, investment, energy, climate and migration
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi should participate. He had already announced on Wednesday that he was due to the Virus stay away from one of the major Hindu festivals next week will.
To protect against the new corona virus, stay in the Indian capital New Delhi all primary schools until the end of the month closed . It is a precaution, Manish Sisodia from the local government said of the 20 – Metropolis with millions of inhabitants on Thursday via Twitter. So far in India 30 infections with the new coronavirus officially confirmed. (dpa)
As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID – 19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt / aided / private / MCD / NDMC) till 31 / 3 / 20
– Manish Sisodia on Twitter (@msisodia) https://twitter.com/msisodia/status/1235514235939155968
Trade fairs canceled and postponed
The Education fair didacta is postponed due to the spread of the novel corona virus. The responsible public order office in Baden-Württemberg had ordered this, the Messe Stuttgart announced on Thursday. Originally, the fair, which is aimed primarily at teachers and educators , should be from 24. to 28. March take place. Messe Stuttgart has about 85 000 Visitors expected.
Also the Munich Real estate fair is due to the spread of the corona virus postponed. The event should now take place in the second half of March from 24. to 26. April take place as the organizer announced on Thursday.
The world's largest trade fair for television , the “MIPTV” in French Cannes , will be canceled this year due to concerns about the corona virus. “In the current situation, many of our customers have expressed concerns about traveling,” said exhibition manager Paul Zilk. The “MIPTV” would have been from 30. March to April 2nd. (dpa)
You don't ask a virologist how we play against Wolfsburg.
Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann does not want to comment further on the topic of coronavirus because he is not an expert.
Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is being closed
After suspected cases of the corona virus near Bethlehem in the West Bank, the world-famous Church of the Nativity closes in the Christian pilgrimage site in the afternoon. From 16 o'clock (local time) remain the church, said the churches. The Church of the Nativity stands at the place where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ was born.
Previously, the Palestinian Ministry of Health had declared an emergency in the Bethlehem district. For the upcoming 14 Days, schools, mosques and churches should remain closed and events should be canceled. All hotel reservations for tourists should be canceled.
According to media reports, there are four suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 in a hotel near Bethlehem. Samples have been sent to Israel, where they are currently under investigation, a Palestinian doctor at the German Press Agency confirmed. (dpa)
Iran closes schools and universities throughout March
Due to the spread of the novel corona virus, schools and universities in Iran remain closed all month. The precautionary measure now applies to all schools and universities in the country until the end of the Iranian year on 19. March, Health Minister Said Namaki said Thursday at a press conference in Tehran. on 19. March New Year holidays begin in Iran, which last until April 3 . The country's universities and schools in several provinces have been closed for almost two weeks.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur, said that so far 23. 237 people had been tested for the coronavirus. at 3513 an infection was detected by them – an increase of compared to the previous day Cases. The death toll increased according to the information 15 on 107 . The provinces of Tehran, Kom, Gilan and Isfahan are worst affected by the epidemic. (AFP)
More and more Germans are afraid of financial consequences
According to an Ipsos survey, fear 19 percent of Germans that the virus crisis have personal financial effects on them. That is eight percentage points more than the survey two weeks ago. (Reuters)
Japan withdraws Chinese residence permit
Japan withdraws visas that have already been issued to people who have come into the country from China and South Korea. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that those affected should be quarantined for two weeks. The measures should apply from Monday.
(Reuters)