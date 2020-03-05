international-soccer-match-against-italy-in-nuremberg-threatens-cancellation

Many Germans are not worried about coronavirus

The most Germans are preparing for the spread of the corona virus is still not afraid . Three quarters of those questioned in a survey published on Thursday by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap for the ARD “Germany trend” stated that the fear of own infection or that of family members was less or less. In just under a quarter the concern was with 17 percent, however, large or very large with six percent.

In February, the overall situation was still clear Fewer people voiced fear: Nearly nine out of ten respondents said last month they had less or no concern. So the value was 13 percentage points higher than in the current survey .

The trust of the citizens accordingly decreases in the authorities and health facilities . According to the current survey, two thirds believed that the institutions had an overall control of the situation. These are 16 percentage points less than in February. By contrast, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) gained approval – his satisfaction score increased by seven percentage points compared to the previous month 51 percent.

Three quarters of the respondents stated that they wash their hands more often as preventive measures against infection . However, only slightly more than one in ten said to make hamster purchases. Infratest dimap interviewed on Monday and Tuesday 1002 by telephone. The fault tolerance is between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points. (AFP)