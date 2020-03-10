World
International match Germany – Italy before empty ranks
Football: DFB international match against Italy without an audience
The international match of the national team against Italy on 31. March in Nuremberg is held in front of empty ranks due to the spread of the corona virus. The city of Nuremberg informed the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday, as the association announced. (dpa)
Basketball: Alba Berlin expects the next games to be held regularly
Coronavirus? At Alba Berlin, it is assumed that at least the two games will take place regularly this week.
Players and managers from Alba Berlin also have to deal with the Deal with spreading the virus. However, the upcoming games are said to be take place regularly.
No master in ice hockey
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) sets the play- offs this season. More on this in the polar bear blog.
Football: And another ghost game (2)
The Bundesliga game between Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Paderborn on Friday will also take place without spectators. That said Düsseldorf Mayor Thomas Geisel (SPD) at a press conference on Tuesday. “Practically all” events would also be prohibited in the city's event halls.
Geisel criticized the instructions from the Ministry of Health, which legally left responsibility to the municipalities. Geisel said he preferred direct regulation of the country. The limit of 1000 He called visitors “somewhat arbitrary”. Not every event with more than 1000 Visitors are per se more dangerous than those with less than 1000 visitors. (dpa)
Football: And another ghost game
The round of 16 second leg of Bayern Munich against Chelsea on 18. March takes place as a ghost game. As the German football record champions announced on Tuesday, this game will be played in front of empty spectator stands due to the consequences of the new corona virus. (dpa)
Football: And there is the next ghost game
Ghost game also for Hertha
On Saturday the game Hoffenheim against Hertha will take place without fans . TSG just announced this. More on this in our blog on Hertha BSC.
Uefa rejects speculation
Can the EM actually take place this summer or must it be due to the coronavirus epidemic might be postponed by a year? Uefa says: “No”!
The EURO 2020 starts on 12. June 2020 in Rome. UEFA supports the corona virus and its development in contact with the relevant international and local authorities. The planned one There is no need to change the schedule. The subject is constantly checked.
Uefa's reaction to a corresponding dpa request
Ghost game also in Cologne
Also in the Bundesliga game between 1. FC Köln and the FSV Mainz 05 is it because of the new type of corona virus, do not give viewers on weekends This announced the football club from Cologne on Tuesday. “The FC would like to be in full Stadiums play and regrets the development. However, protection of the Population before. We therefore support the measures taken by the responsible authorities and ask all fans for understanding, ”wrote the Cologne in their Message. The game is for Saturday at 15. 30 clock set. (dpa)
Football: Cancellation in the Dutch division of honor
Even in Holland, soccer is not spared from the corona virus. In the province of North Brabant, three games of the division of honor, which were supposed to take place over the weekend, have been completely canceled. It concerns the matches: Willem II-SC Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven-FC Emmen and RKC Walwijk-FC Groningen.
US sport: the cabins remain closed
The four of the five major sports leagues in the United States reacted to the spread of the novel corona virus and severely restricted access to the changing rooms. This was announced by the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS on Monday in a joint statement. The NFL season has ended since the beginning of February.
Only players and key coaches will have access to the premises of the professional leagues from Tuesday until further notice Basketball, ice hockey, baseball and soccer – journalists, for example, are no longer allowed in. In the United States, it is common for the media to be able to go to the locker room for interviews with players after matches, sometimes even before. The rule also applies to the clubhouses of the teams.
In the NHL, some teams had already restricted access to their changing rooms at the weekend. At the FC Los Angeles home game against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, journalists were also not allowed into the guests' dressing room, but were able to talk to players without restrictions or a large distance beforehand. (dpa)
Formula 1: Quarantine locations planned
In view of the spread of the novel corona virus, Formula 1 also wants to set up quarantine points. These would be created by the organizers of the respective races for suspected cases. The catalog of measures presented also includes teams of experts who are deployed at airports, transit zones and race tracks. Among other things, they should help with the diagnosis of suspected cases.
Formula 1 takes place on 15 . March in Melbourne to kick off their Grand Prix. Despite the Corona virus crisis, the weekend is scheduled to take place with viewers. The for the 19. April's planned Grand Prix of China has already been postponed. According to its own statements, Formula 1 is in “constant exchange” with the health authorities and tries to take “appropriate steps” to “minimize risks”. (dpa)
Olympia: IOC President Bach with an open letter
IOC President Thomas Bach contacted athletes all over the world a good four months before the planned Olympic start in Tokyo. Despite the ongoing crisis caused by the spread of the corona virus, he could “assure that the IOC was fully committed to the successful Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, which starts from 24. July 2020 ”, Bach wrote in a letter last Thursday, which can also be read online. He continued: “Unfortunately, we are all worried about the corona virus. Of course, the corona virus has also been a central topic in the discussions of the IOC board in the last two days. ”
Bach also thanked the athletes for their flexibility due to the currently difficult situation. “Some of you had to change your competition, training and travel plans due to changes in the venues and travel restrictions,” wrote Bach, adding: “I assure you that the IOC will continue to work intensively with the NOKs and international associations for solutions to find for these challenges and to guarantee a fair Olympic qualification under the given circumstances. “
The former fencer left no doubt in his lines that the summer games in Japan are taking place as planned and encouraged the athletes to continue to work hard for her sporty dream. “Please continue with full steam ahead,” wrote Bach: “Then we, the Olympic community, can once again unite the whole world in a peaceful competition.” (dpa)
Handball: Bundesliga meeting on Monday
The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) will be advising next Monday at an extraordinary general meeting about how to proceed due to the spread of the corona virus. “We are aware of our overall social responsibility,” HBL President Uwe Schwenker told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. It is planned to hold the meeting in Cologne.
With every decision, the economic situation of the clubs must also be taken into account, said the 60 – year-old swivel on . In contrast to football, for example, the handball clubs are much more dependent on the audience revenue.
For Stefan Kretzschmar, sports director at Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin and TV expert, the situation for clubs and players could be “existential become threatening ”. “It could then result in players being obliged and waiving salaries,” said the 47 year-old ex-national player in his column for the TV channel Sky.
Because of the international match of the Germans Men on Friday against the Netherlands have the Bundesliga break at the weekend. It has not yet been decided on the scheduled games in the 2nd division. A decision on the admission of spectators to the international match in Magdeburg should be made in the course of Tuesday. (dpa)
Football: Next two match days in Spain without an audience
The next two match days of Spain's First and Second League will be without spectators due to the Coronavirus epidemic. The central government in Madrid has already made a decision, the media reported, citing the left-wing coalition of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The Spanish professional league (La Liga) confirmed on request that it was a matter of decision. The health of fans, players, club employees and journalists take precedence.
This decision should be made officially on Tuesday afternoon at a cabinet meeting and then announced. The specialist newspaper “AS” wrote that the league had already informed the clubs.
The clubs understood the measure, the media said. “AS” meanwhile quoted a spokesman for La Liga with the statement that they were ready to have more rounds held before empty ranks if necessary.
On First of all, Spanish record champions Real Madrid are most affected, who will play the next two league games (on Friday against SD Eibar and on 21. March against FC Valencia) in the home stadium Santiago Bernabéu. In the table of the Primera División are the kings of national player Toni Kroos after 27 out of a total of 38 Round two points behind defending champions FC Barcelona. (dpa)
Football: BVB against Bayern probably also as a ghost game
The top game of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich on April 4 will also take place before the empty ranks, according to the city of Dortmund. According to previous estimates, the city leaders in Dortmund assume that the expected NRW decree for major events will apply until at least mid-April, as Dortmund's Mayor Ullrich Sierau (SPD) said on Tuesday. “Until then, the situation will be evaluated again,” the city tweeted. Shortly before, the city of Dortmund had confirmed that the district derby against Schalke 04 will take place on Saturday without spectators. (dpa)
Football: Gladbach warns of financial damage
Borussia Mönchengladbach has warned of the far-reaching financial consequences for the clubs because of the corona virus. According to managing director Stephan Schippers, the clubs and the German Football League (DFL) are not insured against the lack of income due to ordered ghost games. “With us, a game will make up around two million euros. Whether this affects one, two or three games cannot be calculated. The money is not there, “said Schippers on Tuesday.
The city of Mönchengladbach had previously announced that Borussia's catch-up game against 1. FC Köln on Wednesday (18. 30 o'clock) only to the exclusion of the public may take place. The reason for this is the spread of the corona virus. Also the Revierderby on Saturday between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke must not take place with spectators. BVB sports director Michael Zorc put the loss of revenue at least three million euros.
Ghost games are also expected in other federal states. Werder Bremen should also play against Bayer Leverkusen in front of empty ranks on Monday. “Borussia Mönchengladbach will continue to exist,” said Gladbach's sports director Max Eberl. “I do not know what impact this has for smaller clubs in the second and third leagues.”
Eberl also emphasized his understanding of the decision. “Society is above sport. Of course, we now have a disadvantage of that. But there are more important things than football. ” (dpa)
Football: ghost game also at EM play-offs
The coronavirus crisis now also has an impact on the European Football Championship. The play-off first leg on 26. March between Slovakia and Ireland will take place in camera. The Slovak Football Association announced this on its website. Fans should be reimbursed for their money on tickets purchased. The game is one of four duels for vacant EM starting places.
For the first leg between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland, ticket sales were stopped on Tuesday for the time being. The games Scotland against Israel and Bulgaria against Hungary are not yet affected by any measures. All four return games are for the 31. Planned for March. (dpa)
Football: Games in Portugal without an audience
Because of the Cornavirus epidemic, the matches of the first and second league in Portugal will also take place on weekends in front of empty ranks. The professional league announced on Tuesday in Lisbon. Minister of Health Marta Temido had previously recommended that all outdoor events with more than 5000 Cancellation of participants or spectators by April 3rd.
This recommendation also applied to all events in closed rooms with more than 1000 participants. What should happen to the football games of the next championship rounds has not yet been announced. The number of those with the Covid – 19 – Pathogen infected people was in Portugal on Tuesday 41. (dpa)
Football: Uefa rejects speculation about EM postponement
Uefa has speculations about a postponement of the European Football Championship 2021 rejected because of the coronavirus crisis. “The euro 2020 starts on 12. June 2020 in Rome. Uefa is in contact with the relevant international and local authorities regarding the corona virus and its development. There is no need to change the scheduled schedule. The topic is constantly being checked, ”it said on Tuesday at the request of the German Press Agency from the Football Continental Association.
Several European media had recently reported that the tournament, which is planned in twelve countries, is possible due to the spread of the epidemic I usually can't go as planned. (dpa)
Football: Austrian League cancels games
In response to the government's emergency plan, Austria's Bundesliga has suspended the games of the first and second division for the time being. As the league announced on Tuesday, this initially affects the first two rounds in the master and qualification group and the games of the 20. and 21. Second division round. The Bundesliga wants to decide on the catch-up dates next week.
“The goal is to run all games with spectators. That is why we decided in a first step for the postponement and against possible ghost games, ”said the Chairman of the League, Christian Ebenbauer. Due to the spread of the corona virus, the Austrian government had all outdoor events on Tuesday with more than 500 People prohibited until early April. (dpa)