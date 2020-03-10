International match Germany – Italy before empty ranks

The four of the five major sports leagues in the United States reacted to the spread of the novel corona virus and severely restricted access to the changing rooms. This was announced by the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS on Monday in a joint statement. The NFL season has ended since the beginning of February.

Only players and key coaches will have access to the premises of the professional leagues from Tuesday until further notice Basketball, ice hockey, baseball and soccer – journalists, for example, are no longer allowed in. In the United States, it is common for the media to be able to go to the locker room for interviews with players after matches, sometimes even before. The rule also applies to the clubhouses of the teams.

In the NHL, some teams had already restricted access to their changing rooms at the weekend. At the FC Los Angeles home game against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, journalists were also not allowed into the guests' dressing room, but were able to talk to players without restrictions or a large distance beforehand. (dpa)