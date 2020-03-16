Insulin Syringes Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period due to increasing number of diabetic individuals

The demand for syringes is on a rise owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and growing adoption of injectable drugs. According to WHO, out of total global population around 422 million people have diabetes. It is the seventh leading death causing disease which causes harmful complications like kidney failure, blindness, and heart attacks. Increasing number of surgical procedures are also anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Syringes are used in every kind of surgeries for injecting solutions and withdrawing secretion from the body.

Introduction of insulin syringes in homecare has also boosted the insulin syringes market. The increase in price of insulin and extra expenses for the hospital treatment has caused people to take self-medication. The insulin syringe usually comes with a needle cap or they have some safety feature which help prevent needle sticks. This gives user advantage of not worrying about needle slipping off or putting additional effort to twist needle onto the syringe.

The growth of offline pharmaceutical stores has also helped in the rise the offline insulin syringes market. For domestic consumption the retail pharmacies or offline channels are mostly preferred by the patients. There are several factors which are propelling the offline insulin syringe markets such as easy reach, time saving and trust factor. It is also observed that people mostly prefers to buy their medicine prescriptions only after having physical evaluation at their trusted offline stores. Online medicine selling has also supported the growth of insulin syringes market as they not only offer better pricing than offline but also provide e-consultation from a verified pharmacist. Online pharmacy have more regular supply of drugs as compared to offline pharmaceutical stores and maintain patient confidentiality. The online distribution segment has huge potential for the growth of insulin syringes.

In 2017, more than 100 million people in the United States were diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes according to CDC figures. It has also been observed that growth rate of diabetic patients remains steady in United States which has caused constant demand for Insulin syringes in the country. Global Insulin Syringes Market was valued at US$ 25143.41 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 89132.64 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of insulin syringes market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of end-users, the homecare segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth as technological advancement in insulin syringes has made their use safer and easier for the patients.

Asia Pacific market is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing diabetes prevalence is expected to increase the demand for insulin syringes in this area.

Offline distribution is significantly larger segment as diabetic patients opt for offline insulin syringes distribution channels due to easy accessibility.

The market for the syringe is highly fragmented, with a wide number of local and international players present. Key players are adopting various growth strategies to increase their market presence, such as alliances, agreements, new product development, regional extensions, mergers, and acquisitions. The primary market participants include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Wockhardt Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Insulin Syringes Market:

By End User Hospital Homecare Others

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

