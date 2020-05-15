insist-on-the-paper-form

University life in Berlin is now largely digital. But there are also areas where analogue work continues.

For example at the Humboldt University. There, the staff council of student employees (PRstudB) and the human resources department cannot find a common solution on how to deal with digital resolutions and meetings. As reported by the PRstudB, there were also no new hires for weeks.

If there are new vacancies for student employees at the HU, nothing works without the staff council of the student employees. The committee must vote on both the job advertisement and the final appointment.

The staff council of the student employees continues to work in the office

In times of Corona leads This is difficult: it is the rule that the relevant documents for the voting are available in writing. Because a digital work of the staff council is not provided for in the staff representation law of the state. For a meeting, the committee members have to meet in person at one place and at a time for the decisions to be effective.

The members of the HU student staff council have restricted access to their office, but can work and view the files. As a staff representative on behalf of all members reports, the business would continue as normal despite Corona: “We continue to process all cases that are sent to us by the university's human resources department.”

No new hires for weeks

As she reports, however, there were no new hires over a period of several weeks: “The problem is that we have not received the applications for a long time, so there was between 20. March and 27. April no hiring of student employees. ”She suspects the connection with a condition that has been going on for weeks. At the HU, the parties are arguing about how the corona crisis works. The PRstudB insists on sending the files in writing: “Of course we also accept files digitally, but we still need the paper form afterwards for legal protection.”

Nevertheless, you are always ready, even a digital one Choose how to work. However, a relevant service agreement with the HU is crucial for the PRstudB. This in turn requires legal advice: “The university does not want to finance a consultancy contract for us. But if we don't get it, the members are liable for their own costs, ”says the PRstudB.

Struggle for a service agreement

The HU rejects such a service agreement. As spokesman Hans-Christoph Keller reports, the university has found common, pragmatic solutions for practical cooperation in the presence of emergency operations with the general staff council and the staff council of the university sector – beyond a formalized service agreement.

As Keller emphasizes, Such an agreement is the usual and correct way in normal times. “But in the current corona crisis, this would have been too long a way to find pragmatic and amicable solutions.” However, such a solution was not possible with the staff council of the student employees: “Despite several offers for amicable and quick solutions by the department – For example, in questions of practical cooperation and communication among each other – reactions from PRStudB to suggestions have largely failed to materialize. ”

There is no problem at TU and FU

The parties have agreed at TU and FU. As the two board members of the student staff councils confirm, regulations for cooperation have been found in the current situation. A solution was explicitly found at the FU without a service agreement. “We decided on both sides by phone to accept digital signatures and documents,” says chairman Tino Schott.

The situation at HU remains unclear. There are currently two suggestions in the room that are blocking each other. While the PRstudB insists on a service agreement and a consultancy contract, the HR department rejects them and makes suggestions – as the PRstudB reports exclusively by email. “We want a proper service agreement, because according to our lawyer, e-mails are not legally secure,” says the staff council.

According to HU spokesman Keller, there is no stop despite the uncertain situation New hires for student employees. “In view of the staffing restrictions and the acute challenges posed by the presence emergency operation at the HU, we – like all universities in Berlin – have prioritized the tasks and therefore first of all processed further jobs and ongoing contract management as a priority.” Gabriel Rinaldi