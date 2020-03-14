Informative Report On Global Industrial Robotics Market 2020 With key players Kuka AG, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa, Kawasaki Robotics

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Industrial Robotics Market has given an in-depth information about Global Industrial Robotics Market economy to readers.

The main company in this survey is: Kuka AG, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa, Kawasaki Robotics, Adept Technologies, Yamaha Robotics, Toshiba Machine, and Panasonic Welding Solutions Ltd.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cartesian (Gantry) Robot, Articulated Robot, SCARA Robot, Cylindrical Robot, Others,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical, Machinery, Metals, Food and Beverages, Precision and optics, Others,

The global industrial robotics market traces its history from the early 1960s when the first large-scale application of robots was perfected for automation of automotive industry. Since then, it had a thriving journey by providing the manufacturing sector with programmable and flexible machines for complex tasks. The growth of the industrial robotics industry continues at an impressive place, majorly driven by rising labor charges across the globe. This would, in turn, have enforced companies to replace labor with machines. This growing demand for these products is justified by the recent statistics released by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). The organization stated that the global sales of industrial robots recorded 387,000 units in 2017, up 31% compared to the previous year statistics. Further, between 2012 and 2017, the average sales of robotic products have increased at 19% CAGR.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Industrial Robotics industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Industrial Robotics industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

