Informative Report On Global Honey Extractor Machines Market 2020 With key players Beehives.info, Hi-Tech Natural Products Limited, Henan Multi-Sweet Beekeeping Technology Co., Ltd.

The main company in this survey is: Beehives.info, Hi-Tech Natural Products Limited, Henan Multi-Sweet Beekeeping Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Benefitbee Bee Industry Co., Ltd., and Yangjiang Benefitbee Beekeeping Equipment Co., Limited

Based on Machine Types, the market is segmented into Radial Honey Extractors, Tangential Honey Extractors,

Based on Machine Size, the market is segmented into Small Size (Up to 4 Frames), Large Machines (Above 4 Frames),

Based on Category, the market is segmented into Electric Extractors, Manual Extractors, Pedal-Operated Extractors, Others,

Honey harvesting is the most rewarding and interesting part of the beekeeping activity. For this, extractor machines remain a very important asset used for extracting honey without damaging the combs. These extractors are simple mechanical devices. Traditional extraction methods such as cut comb, crush and strain, and chunk honey lead to a reduction in product quality and nutritional value thus, a demand for honey extractor increased over the years. Honey extractor machines utilize centrifugal force within a container or drum which has a frame basket where the combs are spun and the honey flung out.

Growing demand for honey globally has catalyzed the demand for such machines, supporting industry growth. For example, as per the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Europe is considered to be the second-largest producer of honey, amounting to over 340,000 tonnes in 2015. This would, in turn, fuel the demand for honey extractor machines, driving the industry growth to a great extent. Other factors such as technology advancements, government initiatives coupled with an increasing number of key players investing in this industry support the market growth. However, low product awareness and high cost will pull back the industry development to some extent.

