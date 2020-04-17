inform-first,-calculate-second

The real estate market boomed for a decade. There was and is a high demand for apartments – especially in the big cities. Because loans were cheap and the economy was booming, the number of foreclosures continued to decline. But in the course of the corona crisis – with its side effects such as short-time work, job cuts, deferral of rental payments and construction loans – the district courts will have to look for new owners for houses, apartments and commercial properties again in the future. And there will probably also be more property sales by auction: this type of sales can generate high revenues. In contrast to foreclosures, providers are not under direct financial pressure.

At the latest when the repayment of a real estate loan is at risk or has even been terminated, action should be taken quickly before the bank initiates a foreclosure procedure. If the financial bottleneck is only temporary, in addition to the deferral as part of the Corona rescue package, a reduction in the monthly installment can provide relief and possibly prevent property loss. Because the interest rate is fixed, only the repayment can be reduced or suspended. This brings financial relief in the short term, but is not a long-term option. Because the debt burden rises continuously, with it the deferral payments.

Sometimes, despite the efforts, the property can no longer be saved: loans have to be repaid at some point. Then it can be a matter of selling the owner-occupied home privately before the hammer falls. It is important to coordinate a schedule with the bank – be it for the price or the handover date.

Axel Mohr, whose publisher of economic information annually examines the foreclosure market in Germany, believes that initially production sites of the automotive industry will be affected. Second, second homes and apartments for capital investment will increasingly come onto the market. “When an apartment flies away, your heart is not so attached to it,” says the managing director of Argetra GmbH on request. Ultimately, owners would fight less for rental apartments than for owner-occupied apartments. Real estate buyers face high hurdles when it comes to auctions.

First of all, there is the high starting price that has to be applied. And they often buy a pig in a poke, because owners who are threatened with foreclosure rarely allow visits inside the property. As a rule, prospective buyers must be able to view the fence from outside to assess the value of the substance. So what should auction participants be advised about and what should be considered before raising their hand – with perhaps far-reaching financial consequences? What mistakes should you not succumb to?

Bargain Exchange Forced Auction?

Many believe that real estate is far below the value. There is no question that a foreclosure is an attractive opportunity for prospective buyers to buy properties at a reasonable price. Because the final selling price is usually well below the estimated sales value of the property, especially when auctioning through the second date. “In order for owners to be protected, at least fifty percent of the market value must be achieved when the compulsory auction starts. If there is no knockdown on the first auction date, the 50 percentage limit no longer applies on the second date, ”says Lukas Pieczonka, founder and managing director of McMakler. In the end, plots of land that are in popular locations are usually quite expensive. This is what the Association of Private Builders points out.

Ignorance creates risks

If you are interested in a forced auction, you should first know the conditions of the auction. How do you bid? What security must be deposited? Even after or before the first bid, future owners must deposit a security deposit of ten percent of the market value. This cannot be done in cash: the courts have the amount transferred to an account beforehand and generally do not accept checks – unless a check is presented to the Bundesbank, which must first be obtained from the house bank. What happens if the bidder actually wins? From this point on, the payment period is a maximum of six weeks. Until then, the buyer must pay the sum to the district court.

Collect information

In advance of the appointment, bidders should try to get in touch with district courts and brokers to inform houses and apartments to be auctioned. If a suitable property is discovered, the land register should be inspected. In this way, prospective buyers can find out whether the property is contaminated with legacy issues or special usage rights of third parties and housing rights. Furthermore, they should study the appraisal report and gain extensive knowledge of the location, construction status, market value and connections of the property.

Try sightseeing

“Prospective buyers should try to coordinate with the previous owner to be able to see the property from the inside. If it is not possible to view the interior, you should have the property assessed from the outside, ”advises McMakler-Mann Pieczonka. Potential buyers are not entitled to a prior inspection, they are also not allowed to withdraw from the purchase and are not guaranteed if there are defects. “Because, in case of doubt, visits are only possible from the outside, prospective buyers may not always recognize defects. This can lead to considerable costs afterwards, ”warns Pieczonka. It is well advised if you have a construction expert with you.

Calculate additional costs

In contrast to normal real estate purchases, the additional costs are lower because, for example, there are no brokerage fees . Nevertheless, the entry in the land register and the surcharge add to the book. Not to forget: the real estate transfer tax, which is six percent in Berlin and even 6.5 percent in Brandenburg.

Clarify financing

Every bid in foreclosures of real estate is binding and counts as a contract in court. For this reason, you should not let other bidders infect you at auctions and stay at the set limit. The property belongs to the successful bidder as soon as the contract is won – and not only when it is entered in the land register. This goes hand in hand with financial obligations.

The Association of Private Builders points out that the bidder must then also insure the property. The surcharge is also a so-called clearance title. This means that the purchaser can then immediately evacuate the property. The property is not always ready for occupancy. In some cases it is still occupied by the owner or is rented out. Tenants enjoy special protection, even if the enforcement law provides for a right of termination. It also becomes problematic if the apartment is tied to public funding. The new owner may only move into an uninhabited property without any problems.

Bring documents with you

In addition to the security deposit to be proven, bidders must also provide certain documents, such as a Bring a valid identity card or passport.

Clarify procedures before the auction

“Those who have placed the highest bid in the first half hour will be awarded the contract and becomes the new owner of the property in court. From this point on, the payment period is a maximum of six weeks. Until then, the buyer has to pay the sum to the district court, “says Pieczonka from McMakler. There is a fee of 0.5 percent of the purchase price for the entry in the land register after the tax office has issued the certificate of non-objection. But this is not the case with every district court proceeding .

It is worth visiting some foreclosures in advance to get to know the procedure. Interested parties are best advised to discuss the modalities directly with the responsible local court auctioned property will expire, but will continue to burden the new owner.

Look for contaminated sites – clarify building law

If you want to convert or even demolish the house to be auctioned later, because he is only interested in the property, for example, he has to clarify in advance what he will actually be allowed to build on the property in the future, and what not! If the building is an old commercial property, see maybe it is a listed building, what is in the development plan? The buyer should check whether there are any contaminated sites on the site and also have a look at the list of construction sites. May see a way out in real estate retirement: The value of the property is precisely determined and a company, investor or foundation buys the property. However, the previous owner may live in it rent-free until he dies (“usufruct right”). Even in the case of a compulsory auction, the usufruct registered remains intact.