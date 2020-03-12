infected-tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson

Coronavirus reaches the Bundestag

The Bundestag has its first corona case . According to the FDP faction , the virus was found on Wednesday by one of her MPs. In consultation with the parliamentary doctor and the district office in Berlin-Mitte, all necessary measures were taken immediately, it said in a message. The affected MP Hagen Reinhold from Rostock told the editorial network in Germany that the first symptoms had occurred after a skiing holiday in Austria . “After my return I coughed lightly and had the Bundestag doctor examine me on Monday.” He has now overcome the illness. He is fine.

The FDP faction announced that the MP's employees were already at home in precautionary quarantine . A list of contact persons will be drawn up, who should also go into quarantine as a precaution. “In addition, the FDP parliamentary group is examining possible effects on the parliamentary operation with the Bundestag administration.”

In the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag are several MPs and employees because of contact with a person infected with the coronavirus as a precaution in domestic quarantine . These include the health politician Karl Lauterbach, the SPD parliamentary group leader Eva Högl and the legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner, as a group spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.

The reason is a meeting of the parliamentary group on law on March 2nd, at which one is now positive for the corona virus tested person from the Federal Ministry of Justice. The participants in the meeting, Members and staff, were informed. The infected person's direct neighbors are at home, as are the other people who have been in the room. Are affected around 15 People.

Lauterbach said the “Bild” newspaper: “I do not assume that I have infected myself, but still go into quarantine at home until Sunday.” It is becoming normal for people to become infected. “The Bundestag is a high-risk area because many people come together and have had contact with many people beforehand,” said Lauterbach, who is a doctor himself

Infections by members of parliament can have a serious impact on the operation of the parliament – including the cancellation of weeks of meetings. The 709 MPs come not only closely together in the plenary hall, but also, for example, in the meetings of the specialist committees. The FDP deputy Reinhold belongs to the building committee.

As a further precautionary measure, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) and the parliamentary managing directors of the political groups on Wednesday to refrain from voting by name this week . With these, voting cards are thrown into a kind of urn, which regularly leads to large crowds of people in these boxes. The risk of infection is too great, it was said to justify the waiver.

The Bundestag wants its regular operation as possible maintained long. The political groups also agreed that there should be no distortion of the majority if, for example, several parliamentarians from one parliamentary group could no longer attend the plenary sessions. Then MEPs from the other groups might not vote.

Schäuble had already ordered in the past few days that the The dome and the roof terrace of the Reichstag building are now closed to visitors . In addition, visitor groups will no longer be admitted to the Bundestag until the end of April. The MPs were asked to adhere to hygiene measures and to reduce business trips to the absolute minimum. (dpa)