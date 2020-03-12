Science
Infected Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Italy announces closure of numerous stores
In view of the significantly increasing number of infections and deaths, Italy is tightening restrictions to contain the virus epidemic. Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday night in a televised speech to the nation that nationwide closure of most stores . Only supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores are excluded.
Companies have to close all departments that are not necessary for production. The blocking also applies to service providers such as hairdressing and beauty salons and bars and restaurants . Company canteens, on the other hand, can remain open provided they can guarantee a minimum distance of one meter between the guests.
“We we will only be able to see the effect of this great effort in a few weeks, “said Conte. Italy is the most affected by the virus crisis in Europe. According to the authorities, the number of confirmed infections increased within one day 22, 8 percent on 12. 462 that the deaths around 31 percent on 827. The government in Rome has provided aid worth billions to support the domestic economy. (Reuters)
Coronavirus reaches the Bundestag
The Bundestag has its first corona case . According to the FDP faction , the virus was found on Wednesday by one of her MPs. In consultation with the parliamentary doctor and the district office in Berlin-Mitte, all necessary measures were taken immediately, it said in a message. The affected MP Hagen Reinhold from Rostock told the editorial network in Germany that the first symptoms had occurred after a skiing holiday in Austria . “After my return I coughed lightly and had the Bundestag doctor examine me on Monday.” He has now overcome the illness. He is fine.
The FDP faction announced that the MP's employees were already at home in precautionary quarantine . A list of contact persons will be drawn up, who should also go into quarantine as a precaution. “In addition, the FDP parliamentary group is examining possible effects on the parliamentary operation with the Bundestag administration.”
In the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag are several MPs and employees because of contact with a person infected with the coronavirus as a precaution in domestic quarantine . These include the health politician Karl Lauterbach, the SPD parliamentary group leader Eva Högl and the legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner, as a group spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.
The reason is a meeting of the parliamentary group on law on March 2nd, at which one is now positive for the corona virus tested person from the Federal Ministry of Justice. The participants in the meeting, Members and staff, were informed. The infected person's direct neighbors are at home, as are the other people who have been in the room. Are affected around 15 People.
Lauterbach said the “Bild” newspaper: “I do not assume that I have infected myself, but still go into quarantine at home until Sunday.” It is becoming normal for people to become infected. “The Bundestag is a high-risk area because many people come together and have had contact with many people beforehand,” said Lauterbach, who is a doctor himself
Infections by members of parliament can have a serious impact on the operation of the parliament – including the cancellation of weeks of meetings. The 709 MPs come not only closely together in the plenary hall, but also, for example, in the meetings of the specialist committees. The FDP deputy Reinhold belongs to the building committee.
As a further precautionary measure, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) and the parliamentary managing directors of the political groups on Wednesday to refrain from voting by name this week . With these, voting cards are thrown into a kind of urn, which regularly leads to large crowds of people in these boxes. The risk of infection is too great, it was said to justify the waiver.
The Bundestag wants its regular operation as possible maintained long. The political groups also agreed that there should be no distortion of the majority if, for example, several parliamentarians from one parliamentary group could no longer attend the plenary sessions. Then MEPs from the other groups might not vote.
Schäuble had already ordered in the past few days that the The dome and the roof terrace of the Reichstag building are now closed to visitors . In addition, visitor groups will no longer be admitted to the Bundestag until the end of April. The MPs were asked to adhere to hygiene measures and to reduce business trips to the absolute minimum. (dpa)
Party and faction leader Christian Lindner Reported in the evening via Twitter.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson infected
Oscar winner Tom Hanks (63) and his wife, the producer and actress Rita Wilson (63), are infected with the corona virus. The star announced from films such as “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” on Wednesday on Instagram and Twitter. His spokeswoman confirmed the diagnosis to the German Press Agency on request.
They were in Australia and had got tired and felt feverish, like a cold, Hanks posted. He also put a photo of a rubber glove in a trash can. They were tested and the result was positive. (dpa)
Karliczek against nationwide school closings due to coronavirus
Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek does not currently think that school closings across the board are necessary because of the corona virus . “School closings are currently not indicated, as scientists and the Federal Minister of Health emphasize,” said the CDU politician of the “Bild” newspaper (Thursday). The location must always be re-evaluated . Basically, the ministries of culture would therefore already have to “think intensively now about how the school operation can be maintained in the near future”. The topic will also be on the agenda at the meeting of the Ministers of Education this Thursday.
“Health protection of the students and students and their families in the family is of central importance. But we should also find ways of teaching to take place, ”said Karliczek. (dpa)
Von der Leyen canceled trip to Athens due to coronavirus situation
Due to the drastic measures taken by Italy in the fight against the new corona virus, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen canceled her trip to Athens at short notice . She did this with a view to the “developing situation in Europe in relation to Covid – 19 “in agreement with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the CDU politician wrote late Wednesday evening on Twitter. Instead, she wanted to focus on coordinating EU action against the virus and its consequences.
Originally wanted von der Leyen on Thursday to promote a solution for the unaccompanied minors in the refugee camps in Greece. Together with Mitsotakis, a visit to an accommodation for unaccompanied minor migrants was planned. The trip should be rescheduled. (dpa)
Qiagen increases production of chemical for coronavirus test
The biotech company Qiagen wants to increase the production of a chemical that is used in some coronavirus tests. According to an email, the company makes every effort to meet customer needs as quickly as possible. For this purpose, three shifts should be worked in on seven days a week and new employees should be hired. The test products of the biotech company for detection of diseases are currently in high demand after the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. In a media report, it had previously been said that a lack of the sets could lead to delays in virus testing in the USA. (Reuters)
concert in front of empty seats
Pop singer James Blunt made history on Wednesday in the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. As the first musician ever, the 46 – year-old Britons in the Great Hall a concert without an audience. Because of the corona virus, it was decided in the afternoon to let Blunt's “Telekom Street Gig” take place in front of empty seats. However, the concert could be followed as a live stream free of charge on the Internet.
“Without you it would only be a rehearsal” Blunt, casually dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and trainers, addressed the audience on the screens. The musician did his best with his four-piece backing band, sang hits like “You're Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”, played powerful acoustic guitar and jumped on his piano. Of the songs in his current studio album “Once Upon A Mind”, the emotional ballad “Monsters” stood out for his sick father.
Instead of cheering, there was silence and a dark stage between the songs. Exterior shots of the colorfully illuminated Elbphilharmonie were shown. Blunt himself obviously had fun: He was always soaked in sweat and shining and sent a “thank you” out into the world. At the end of the one and a half hour performance, he and his band applauded themselves.
Although there was still no official cancellation for gives his concert scheduled for this Saturday in the Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Blunt hinted that he will now fly home first. (dpa)
Did the virus come from Munich to Italy?
Scientists suspect that the virus was not imported directly from China, but via Munich to Italy . This is the result of a research team from Milan. He did not succeed in identifying the person who triggered all other infections in the country. But after a detailed gene analysis of the virus spread in Italy, the experts draw a connection to a case in Germany.
It is about a person who is likely to be between the 19. and the 22. January in Munich , says team leader Massimo Galli from the Sacco Clinic in Milan. The German patient caught the virus after contact with a person who came from Shanghai . From Munich the virus may have reached Italy, where it is likely to be from 25. or 26. January spread without first recognizing symptoms. The first infection was only on 21. February found in Lombardy . (Reuters)
War-like scenes on the Brenner Pass
The Italian Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday evening about war-like scenes at the Brenner Pass, the border crossing to Italy. Austria had blocked him from morning traffic to and from Italy, which led to a mass exodus from the south. Due to the attempt by many to be able to cross the border before the barrier, trucks finally blocked 80 kilometers on the Brenner motorway, which was a single traffic jam until the evening.
Austrian authorities stopped from point 10 clock all cars from Italy in order to subject the occupants to corona checks in accordance with the regulations decided the night before in Vienna. Austrian citizens were allowed to enter the country, but were obliged to quarantine at home for two weeks. A medical certificate was required from Italians residing in Austria.
However, the majority of the cars had German license plates. The body temperature of all of their inmates was measured, as was everyone else, but the tank was also checked to ensure that they would make it to Germany without stopping.
A lot of travelers were stranded at the Brenner station because Austria no longer allowed trains to pass. Foot marches were also prohibited, and some organized group taxi rides towards Germany. Witnesses from Carinthia described similar scenes.
According to the spokesman for the Vienna Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Guschelbauer, Austrian tourists who are stuck in Italy are in the Returned to Austria later this week. It is about 100 People who contacted the Ministry hotline , because they were no longer allowed to return with their cars, but primarily tourists who had traveled to Italy by train or plane. Collection points for them are to be set up in Rome, Venice and possibly other cities. (Andrea Dernbach)
In Italy is now “sorted out”
Trump wants to announce new measures against coronavirus
US President Donald Trump wants to address the nation on Wednesday evening (local time) against his government's new measures announce the spread of the coronavirus. “We have to do something to get rid of this virus as quickly and safely as possible,” Trump said at a meeting in the White House on Wednesday with heads of several banks. “I will make a statement later this evening about what I have decided and what our country will do.” Trump said on Twitter that he would look for 21 o'clock (local time / 2. 00 CET on Thursday) to the nation.
Trump said in the White House, in China and Asia, the crisis is waning. “As you know, we have another part of the world, Europe, which is in a very difficult state.” When asked by a reporter whether new measures travel restrictions for Europe , the President said, “I'll let you know a little later.” Shortly before, Executive Vice Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, said during a Congress hearing, travel restrictions for Europe would be considered.
Trump's government is currently negotiating with Congress on a package of measures to contain the economic impact of the virus . The US stock markets collapsed again on Wednesday. Trump announced on Monday that he would talk to Congress about, among other things, wage tax relief and small business loans. Aid is also planned for people who are paid on an hourly wage and who do not receive any salary in the event of illness. Talks with airlines, cruise operators and the hotel industry are also planned. (dpa)
Quarantine for ship with 2300 Travelers planned off the Caribbean island of Martinique
Due to several suspected coronavirus cases, a cruise ship with around 2300 People on board are quarantined off the French Caribbean island of Martinique. “Because of its planned stopover in Martinique on Thursday, the cruise ship 'Costa Magica' reported more More cases of sick people on board who may have Covid – 19 are ill, “said the local authorities on Wednesday. The ship should” provisionally “ from Thursday about six kilometers off the coast Quarantine .
Of the sick people “samples” would be taken and sent to a laboratory of the local university clinic, shared the authorities continue with. “While we wait for the results, all passengers, including those from Martinique, will remain on board “, it went on.
The operator Costa Croisières informed the AFP news agency that” from med Health conditions reported to medical personnel on board “were” normal “, only four passengers were treated with” symptoms of common flu “. The ship “Costa Magica” had started its voyage on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe last Friday and was subsequently rejected by several Caribbean ports. Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, several international cruise ships have been quarantined. (AFP)
Bundestag adheres to session planning
Die next session week of the Bundestag from 23. According to the current status, March should take place as planned despite the corona virus. According to information from the German Press Agency, the members of the Union faction were informed about this on Wednesday by Parliamentary Managing Director Michael Grosse-Brömer (CDU) after a round of Parliamentary Managing Directors with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble. The RTL media group had also reported on it. It had previously become known that the FDP MP Hagen Reinhold was the first confirmed corona case among parliamentarians.
After the session week at the end of March, the Bundestag takes a break over Easter. The next week of the session is only from 20. Planned for April. (dpa)
Dow Jones continues to fall massively
After a day of recovery, the US stock exchanges again made panic broad. Given the global spread of the corona virus, investors separated from stocks on a large scale. The leading index Dow Jones Industrial widened the losses more and more during the day and s castle 5, 86 percent lower at 23. 553, 22 Points . In the past three weeks, the price gains have been wiped out for more than a year.
The World Health Organization now classifies the spread of the new corona virus as a pandemic. That said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Wednesday. Tedros criticized the lack of action by states worldwide. “We rang the alarm bells loud and clear,” said the WHO chief.
Strategist Francois Trahan von Bank UBS said: “The level of uncertainty surrounding corporate earnings is currently so great that stock prices have little chance of recovery.” Even before the epidemic broke out, stock markets were highly valued and prone to correction. Because of the virus, this correction has now taken on dramatic proportions.
The market-wide S&P 500 lost 4, 89 percent on 2741, 38 Points. For the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 it was about 4, 37 percent on 8006, 12 counter down. (dpa)
Without fans it is not worth half as much
Referee Deniz Aytekin after the first ghost game in the Bundesliga
Referee Aytekin didn't like ghost game
Referee Deniz Aytekin (41) was only able to win a little from the first ghost game of the Bundesliga . The fans in Borussia Park were missing, “and massive,” said the referee after the 2-1 (1-0) victory of Borussia Mönchengladbach against 1. FC Cologne on Wednesday evening on the TV channel Sky. “I can only hope that this won't prevail in the long term. It was very, very difficult to concentrate consistently. ”
The catch-up game of the 21. Game days had been scheduled as a ghost game because of the spread of the corona virus. During the game only the instructions of the coaches could be heard, only after the game could the Gladbachers celebrate with their supporters, who had gathered in parts in front of the stadium in front of the north curve. “No matter how, the soccer family has to hold together that the fans are also in the stadium. Without fans it is not worth half as much, ”said Aytekin. (dpa)
Denmark closes schools and universities
In Denmark all Schools, universities and kindergartens closed with immediate effect. According to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, all civil servants should also be sent home from Friday if they do not work in important functions.
In Sweden the government temporarily prohibits public Meetings with more than 500 participants . Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announces this to journalists. In Sweden there are 461 confirmed infections. (Reuters)
USA are considering entry bans from Europe
The US government is considering future entry bans for people from Europe in view of the coronavirus crisis. Acting Vice Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday in Congress that the question was how to treat Europe as a whole. The measures adopted so far could not yet prohibit entry from Europe. But the question will be examined. At the end of January, the US government had already banned entry for non-US citizens who were in China.
The corona virus is also spreading increasingly in the USA. In the country, more than a thousand infections with the novel corona virus have now been confirmed. Round 30 People died. (AFP)
For a long time the president played down the corona crisis. But there is growing concern in its environment – also because the United States is hardly prepared for an epidemic.
Daily mirror | Juliane Schäuble
Spain closes museums in Madrid
The Spanish authorities make all state museums in Madrid like the Prado dense to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measure applies 12. March until further notice, the Ministry of Culture announced. In Madrid there are already schools for 15 Days closed and larger meetings prohibited. (Reuters)
Thorough hand washing is a must to prevent coronavirus infection. A series of photos clearly shows what is important.
Daily mirror | Kai Portmann
Böhmermann calls for help for the culture
Austria closes schools until Easter
In Austria the schools will be closed until Easter due to the spread of the coronavirus . For children in upper grades from 14 Years will be canceled from Monday next week, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday afternoon after a summit lasting several hours at the Chancellery. All other classes should follow two days later. Kindergarten children should also stay at home if possible. The lessons should be continued digitally .
Kurz affects more than one million students , be it to reduce personal contacts, said Kurz. For the lower level, i.e. children under 14 years, but there should be the possibility of care in schools. “This means that everyone who can be looked after at home should also be looked after at home,” the Chancellor appealed to the population. In any case, the grandparents should not be involved in childcare. “Children should never be brought to grandparents, these are the people we want to protect as best we can.” The possibility of childcare at school should ensure that especially those parents who work in systemically relevant professions can continue to perform their duties. Briefly mentioned as examples the health workers, police officers, bus drivers or sales people in the supermarkets.
The neighboring country Germany is going another way. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn described the demand for a comprehensive closure of schools and kindergartens as “lighthearted”. It is right to temporarily and occasionally close facilities in suspected cases, said the CDU politician. “I am very reserved across the board.” If children had to stay at home and need care, this affects nursing staff, doctors, police officers or bus drivers who are important for the maintenance of public life. Spahn also doubted that the most vulnerable group, namely the elderly, would be better protected by comprehensive school closings. In the past few days, it had emerged that children rarely contract the virus, but they can spread it further. He was not sure that all the consequences would be considered, Spahn said.
In Austria there are now according to the Ministry of Health 246 confirmed coronavirus cases. No deaths have been reported so far. The government had already decided on a number of measures on Tuesday. Operations at universities and colleges will also cease on Monday. In addition, the country imposes an entry ban on people from Italy, making Austria the first EU country to meet the Schengen rule in the crisis suspends. In addition, train and air travel with Italy was discontinued for travelers. (Reuters)