industry-causes-more-methane-emissions

For millions of years, methane gases have been penetrating the surface – for example via mud volcanoes or seepage sources. The greenhouse gas, which heats the global warming approximately 25 – times more than carbon dioxide, also exceeds this natural level, also via carbon, petroleum and natural gas production and agriculture into the atmosphere – to a much greater extent than was previously estimated , write Benjamin Hmiel from the University of Rochester in the US state of New York and his Colleagues in the journal “Nature”.

Your measurements of methane traces in the eternal ice of Greenland and Antarctica, which dates from pre-industrial times, suggest that natural methane emissions only amount to one tenth of the previously estimated quantities .

The amount of methane released when using natural gas via leaks in pipelines and production facilities would therefore be significantly underestimated .

“In order to meet the climate protection targets agreed in Paris, these leaks must be stopped urgently,” says Martin Heimann from the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena, who was not involved in the study.

One fifth of global warming is caused by methane

At about 70 Percentage of all methane that enters the atmosphere every year is involved. Around half of this amount of gas comes from agriculture and livestock farming, from sewage treatment plants and landfills, and the other half from the extraction, transport and use of natural gas and the use of coal and oil. This methane contributes to around a fifth of the rising temperatures on earth.

Whether methane molecules in the atmosphere from bacteria in cattle stomachs, rice fields, Marshes, sewage treatment plants and landfills, or from thawing permafrost or natural gas sources, researchers can use isotope analyzes to determine the isotope carbon – 12 and carbon – 13. However, this isotope analysis cannot distinguish between methane from leaks in natural gas pipelines and the same old gas that comes from natural sources.

Therefore, the researchers had to rely on rough estimates . Accordingly, each year 40 to 60 millions of tons of methane from natural, old ones Flush underground sources into the air. Since, according to reliable methods, a total of approximately 172 to 195 million tons of old methane are released into the atmosphere by the natural sources are simply subtracted from this value to deduce emissions from human technology.

Methane content measured in old ice

In order to arrive at a more precise estimate, Benjamin Hmiels research group determined how much methane in pre-industrial times before coal and petroleum and natural gas in large quantities were naturally released into the atmosphere. Tiny quantities of the atmosphere at that time are enclosed in small air bubbles in the ice of Greenland and the Antarctic. In this air from ancient times, they determined using the carbon isotopes 12, 13 and 14, how much methane comes from living or recently died organisms and how much comes from fossil sources.

The researchers use an “isotope clock” : The carbon isotope 14 is continuously in the Atmosphere produced by radiation from space. Since half of this carbon – 14 decays in 5730 years, commutes balance in the air. This carbon – 14 – is also found in living organisms.

After death, however, the exchange with air and carbon ends – 14 slowly disappears again. If methane then escapes from permafrost or from fossil fuels in the subsoil that were created millions of years ago from living organisms, it does not contain any carbon – 14 more or at most in vanishingly small quantities.

Up to 58 million tons more methane come from pipeline and production leaks

The catch with this method: To the content of carbon – 14 to determine, it takes tons of ice . But despite the hassle of recovering so much old ice, Benjamin Hmiel and colleagues were able to determine the natural amount of methane emissions from pre-industrial times. on average around 1.6 million tons per year, at most 5.4 million tons at most.

This means: The natural emissions are one tenth of the previously estimated values ​​. Therefore, 38 to 58 million tons The researchers summarize methane more than previously assumed from leaks in the production, transport and use of natural gas.

To similar results, h at the most 15, 4 million tons of natural methane emissions per year came already 2017 a research group around Vasili Petrenko, the ice cream from about before 12. 000 years, also in the journal "Nature".