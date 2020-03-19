Industrial X-ray Market Growth, Outlook, Overview, Key Players, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Industrial X-ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 596 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 988 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

The global Industrial X-ray market is dominated by

General Electric,

North Star Imaging Inc. (ITW),

Yxlon International,

Nikon Corporation,

DAGE (Nordson),

Canon Inc. (Japan),

Carestream Health (US),

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan),

GE Healthcare (US),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

Hologic, Inc. (US),

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany),

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan),

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea),

Agfa Gevaert (Belgium).

Market Definition: Global Industrial X-ray Market

Technological advances in hardware and upgrades in software technology have all contributed significantly toward improving the user-friendliness and efficiency of X-ray inspection systems. The future of industrial X-ray inspection with equipment vendors and industry pundits claiming huge productivity benefits and cost savings.

Market Drivers

The advance digital x-rays have come up with the new technology which use sensors instead of the film to increase image clarity and enhancement of quick diagnosis.

The digital x-ray imaging is also environment-friendly it lightens the use of chemicals and proper disposal of film paper which acts as driving agent for the market.

Market Restraints

The digital X-ray machines are quite expensive and the sale is limited. Its been affected by the increasing use of renovate devices by the users.

presence of poor x-ray quality leading to weak machinery, flawed diagnosis, and bad printing quality of X-ray machines is going to act as restrain for the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial X-ray Market

By Product Type

Manual X-ray Devices

Fully Automated X-ray Devices

By Technology

Microfocus

Minifocus

Nanofocus

By Consumables

X-ray Detectors

X-ray Tubes

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Semiconductors

Electronics

Li-Battery

Academia and R&D

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016 — Nordson DAGE, a division of Nordson Corporation the leader in X-ray inspection announces the launch of its 4th generation, ultra-high resolution, off-line X-ray systems – the Quadra™ Series. The system was featured for the first time at the Nepcon China exhibition in Shanghai, China. The Quadra™ 5 with industry leading core technology offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications.

announces the launch of its 4th generation, ultra-high resolution, off-line X-ray systems – the Quadra™ Series. The system was featured for the first time at the Nepcon China exhibition in Shanghai, China. The with industry leading core technology offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications. North Star Imaging’s new robotiX x-ray scanning system makes automatic part loading and unloading effortless through a simple programming interface that allows the end-user to easily create new robotic motion programs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Industrial X-ray Market

Global Industrial X-ray Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial X-ray market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Industrial X-ray market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

