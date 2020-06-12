Industrial Protective Clothing Market Current and Future Demand analysis 2020-2026 by Competitive outlook- Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Teijin Aramid

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Business Insights and Updates:

Global industrial protective clothing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The new report on the worldwide Industrial Protective Clothing Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Industrial protective clothing is clothes which are specially designed to protect the worker in the industry from dangers like chemical, heat and other infections. These clothing are usually made of material like cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, polyolefin and blends, aramid and blends etc. Safety goggles, protection footwear, headgear, gloves, etc. are some of the common types of the industrial protective clothing. They are widely used in industries like construction and manufacturing, military, firefighting, oil& gas etc. Rising incidences in industries is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.



The study considers the Industrial Protective Clothing Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Industrial Protective Clothing Market are:

Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Teijin Aramid, Evonik Industries AG, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, Milliken & Company., Safety Components Fabric Technologies Inc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., KCWW, Bennett Safetywear, TEIJIN LIMITED., Australian Defence Apparel.

By Product

Durable Disposable overalls Lab coats Shoe Covers Others

Disposable

By Application

Flame Retardant Apparel

Chemical Defending Garments Particulate Matter Radiation Protection

Clean Room

Mechanical Protective

Limited General- Use

Others

By Material

Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polybenzimidazole

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters

Others PPS Amide-imide Viscose



By End- User Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction & Manufacturing

Law Enforcement & Military

Firefighting

Others Mining Chemical Industry



Based on regions, the Industrial Protective Clothing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for light weight and comfortable material among population is driving the market

Increasing R&D investment by various companies is driving the market

Growing concern related to industrial incidents will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing number of blue- collar workplace in construction and manufacturing industries will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material is restraining the growth of this market

Complexity associated with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Momentum Group announced that they have acquired Lindström Group’s personal protective equipment (PPE) business so that they expand their business and strengthen their position in the market. It will also help them to expand them in construction, retail and transportation and other industries and provide better services and solutions to their customers.

In November 2017, DuPont protection solution announced the launch of their DuPont Nomex which is specially designed for firefighter and is made with fabrics and innovative protective solutions. It has the ability to provide protection against the thermal effects of electric arc. They also presented new garments for firefighter with new outer shell fabrics like Nomex 3DP, Nomex 360, Nomex NXT and other cutting edge materials like Nomex Nano Flex and Nomex Nano.

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Industrial Protective ClothingMarkettrend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Industrial Protective ClothingMarketgrowth.

Key Benefits for Industrial Protective Clothing Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Industrial Protective Clothing Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

