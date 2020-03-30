Industrial PC market Growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % |Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE,

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

industrial PC are changing the way many industries operate. In the past, computers that were used in these types of industries often had short lifespans since they simply weren’t designed to withstand high temperatures, dust, chemicals and being dropped. Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production. The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

Global market analysis, By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC), Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Data Storage Medium (Solid State and Rotating), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

The global industrial PC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their Industrial PC market There are various reasons due to which Industrial PCs are considered such as ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used and other tools. Furthermore, industrial PCs are required for logistics systems, data acquisition, and image processing and networking because of its efficiency, speed and reliability properties for automating the system. global market include

Advantech CO., Ltd.,

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG,

Kontron AG,

Siemens AG,

General Electric Co.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Omron Corporation,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Schneider Electric SE,

Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group,

Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial PC Market

By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC),

Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others),

Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales),

Data Storage Medium (Solid State and Rotating),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa)

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Research Methodology: Global Industrial PC market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Industrial PC Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Industrial PC Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Industrial PC Market?

