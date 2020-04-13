Industrial Fasteners Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC, Arconic, Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Hilti, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg, MISUMI Group

Progressive study by Data Bridge Market Research on title “Global Industrial Fasteners Market” gives you a detailed analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. The Industrial Fasteners Market has experienced an astonishing change structure-wise such as product developments, launches, and trends. The study report is evaluated on two segments i.e types and applications covering all the analytical data for current and future markets. Players included are Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC, Arconic, Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Hilti, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg, MISUMI Group Inc, Nifco Inc, Precision Castparts Corp, SFS Group, A & G FASTENERS Pty Ltd, Penn Engineering, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., MW Industries.

Global industrial fasteners market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Raw Material: Plastic, Metal

By Product: Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded, Aerospace Grade

By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Industrial Machinery, Home Appliances, Lawn and Garden, Motors and Pumps, Furniture, Plumbing Products, Others

Bolt and Screw Type: Anchor Bolt, Carriage Bolts, Flange Bolts, Hex Head Bolts

Global Industrial Fasteners Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive production worldwide is driving the market growth

Growing demand for fasteners in aerospace industry will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market will also restrain the market growth

High production cost will also restrain the market growth

Shortage of raw materials like alloys, stainless steel etc. will also hamper the growth of this market

List of players that are currently profiled in the report-Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC, Arconic, Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Hilti, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg, MISUMI Group Inc, Nifco Inc, Precision Castparts Corp, SFS Group, A & G FASTENERS Pty Ltd, Penn Engineering, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., MW Industries.

Key Highlights from Industrial Fasteners Market Study.

Key Highlights from Industrial Fasteners Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Industrial Fasteners industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Industrial Fasteners market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Industrial Fasteners report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

