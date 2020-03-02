BusinessTechnologyWorld
Industrial Ethernet IP: Market 2020 Global Analysis By Top Key Players – Beckhoff, HMS, Moxa, Rockwell Automation, RTA
Beckhoff
HMS
Moxa
Rockwell Automation
RTA
Product Type Segmentation
Factory automation
Supervisory control
Industry Segmentation
Discrete industries
Process industries
Industrial Ethernet IP Market – Geographical Segment
- North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
