Increasing Opportunities In In-Game Advertising Market: Find Out Essential Strategies To expand The Business

In-game advertising (IGA) refers to advertising in computer and video games. IGA differs from advergaming, which refers to a game specifically made to advertise a product. … Due to the custom programming required, dynamic advertising is usually presented in the background; static advertisements can appear as either.

Increasing demand for social and mobile gaming is expected to drive the global in-game advertising market. In-game advertising allows advertisements to be integrated into desktop and mobile games through commercials, cut-scenes, billboards, and background displays. Additionally, these advertisements are non-interrupting and facilitate seamless experience to players. In-game advertisements are anticipated to cause greater audio-visual impact causing favorable and long-lasting product impressions on viewers.

Various benefits such as reduced advertising expenses, increased reach and return on investments, rapid integration, and easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming are anticipated to drive the in-game advertising market. Further, implementation of various payment schemes for gaming reduces frauds, which may propel market demand over the forecast period. Increasing availability of free mobile games utilizing in-game advertising to generate revenues is anticipated to propel market growth. This service may also generate added revenues for game developers, which is further expected to fuel market growth. In-game advertisements integrated in mobile games also enable location and tracking features, which may be utilized to provide location specific advertisements to consumers resulting in greater consumer impact.

manufacturers included in the study are: , Motive Interative, RapidFire, Double Fusion, Engage Advertising, Giftgaming, Electronic Arts, Google Adscape Media, Media Spike, Playwire Media

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are

Dynamic In-Game Advertising (aka DIGA)

Static In-Game Advertising

Advergames

Market Segment by Applications, covers

Mobile phone

PC

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

In-Game Advertising Research Report 2020-2025

Chapter 1: In-Game Advertising Overview

Chapter 2: In-Game Advertising Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Chapter 15: Appendix

