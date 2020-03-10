in-the-eu-it's-now-“climate-first”

The EU Commission has presented a new industrial strategy that is strongly geared towards CO2 savings. A radical change is needed and “it must start now,” said Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton in Brussels on Tuesday. By 2050 the EU should be climate neutral and thus also the industry. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had previously promised to mobilize investments of one trillion euros within ten years. The money for its so-called green deal is to come from the EU budget, the member states and the private sector.

The industrial strategy of the EU Commission is intended to improve the continent's competitiveness. The 27 member states after the Brexit want to adjust the competition rules accordingly and increasingly take action against the theft of intellectual property and against disproportionate subsidies from China for state-owned companies in the People's Republic that are also active in the EU. There are also plans to gain better access to important raw materials.

The environmental organization WWF welcomed the stronger focus on climate protection. The Greens now see the federal government as a duty because Germany will take over the EU Council Presidency in the second half of the year. “The federal government must work to ensure that the green deal is successful and does not go down in history as a mere announcement,” said green industry expert Dieter Janecek. The legal framework needs to be harmonized in the EU and investments in sustainable production processes must be promoted across the EU.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier said that the industrial strategy would become a core topic of the German EU Council Presidency. “We have to join forces to strengthen key technologies in Europe. This is the only way we can secure competitiveness and jobs in the long term.” The German industry association BDI announced that the economic restructuring of Europe to protect the climate puts companies under pressure and requires additional investments of 290 billion euros per year. “In no way should rising climate protection costs in Europe lead to production relocations.” (rtr)