in-the-city-destroyed-by-barbarian-hordes

There are around a thousand yellowed typewritten pages, many of them with water damage or burn marks, with notes full of handwritten notes in between. The records of the Polish journalist and writer Aurelia Wyleżyńska from Warsaw under German occupation are historical finds with literary value.

Hitler's attack in Poland, the respected author learned on September 1 1939 during her vacation in an artist's house on the banks of the Dniestr, in the picturesque south-east of Poland Pre-war republic, today's western Ukraine. Immediately she decided to return to Warsaw – her place of residence – to observe the further course of events there and to write everything down.

To this day, the records have remained unpublished, but this will soon be replaced by one Change Warsaw Edition. The Warsaw National Library owns a large part of the originals. Further fragments are stored elsewhere in the Polish capital, in the State Archives for Newer Files.

on September 9 1939 Aurelia Wyleżyńska in Lemberg boarded the night train to Warsaw and found plenty of free places. The opposite direction was in demand. Masses of people tried to escape the capital, which was bombed by the Germans and just barely withstood the siege.

Soon the government, including the military and officials, fled towards Romania. Finally, the Red Army crossed the border in the east in accordance with the Hitler-Stalin Pact. Poland was strangled by two totalitarian neighbors. Failed by its western allies, it had no chance.

Desperate for the crushing defeat

“The government fled, Twenty years of state independence struck out, the political system bankrupt, the prestige of the state gone, ”notes Aurelia Wyleżyńska . She is desperate for the devastating defeat of her state. But you can also feel a dose of bitter satisfaction about the end of the authoritarian, nationalist regime, which was the successor of the 1935 deceased state founder Józef Piłsudski had been responsible.

On the streets of Warsaw, the diary writer observes how her compatriots get on their knees loudly and fervently in prayer given the miserable situation. That leaves her with bad feelings. Pious pathos is not her thing.

The journalist and writer Aurelia Wyleżyńska. photo : Illustration from the book Aurelia Wyleżyńska, Czarodziejskie Miasto, published 1928, publisher Dom Książki Polskiej.

Aurelia Wyleżyńska keeps her diary for almost five years until her death on August 3 1944 when she hits a projectile at the beginning of the Warsaw Uprising. Until then, it provides a chronicle of German cruelty to the Poles: dissolution of schools, libraries and theaters, apartheid in the tram and or in the city park, raids on the open street with subsequent kidnapping for forced labor, mass executions in retaliation for even minor resistance – preferably publicly , on the strand, on the street lamp.

Out and about in the Warsaw Ghetto

Wyleżyńskas Diary, however, offers much more than the documentation of German atrocities, which are usually known from other sources. As a reporter, the writer explores the occupied city with a notepad, notes everything she sees and hears. For example, she is interested in the self-confidence of German soldiers and their perception of their city.

She describes the range of goods on the black market and praises the good quality of the Polish cakes in the pastry shops. Not without the indication that it was precisely this quality that had caused Heinrich Himmler to have such tantrums as the Polish resistance to the occupiers.

Also in the Warsaw Ghetto, guarded and walled since autumn 1940, Aurelia Wyleżyńska on road. If she smuggled medication into the house for friends, she memorized the misery of the incarcerated and recorded it in her notes.

Władysław Tatarkiewicz: “The fate of the Jews is not decisive”

She is particularly concerned with how differently her fellow citizens react to the occupation policy. Some moods that she maintains on the so-called “Aryan” side of Warsaw make her deeply unhappy. She recognizes a growing indifference to the German crimes of the Holocaust, sometimes even overt approval.

It is a subject with shading: from the primitive satisfaction of nationally radical adolescents who focus on post-war Catholic Poland without Jews look forward to the reservation that defines them with the renowned philosopher Władysław Tatarkiewicz. According to Tatarkiewicz, the preservation of Polish culture, not the fate of the Jews, was decisive at the given historical moment. Aurelia Wyleżyńska often reveals the willingness to help and heroism of all Poles in the Second World War, which is still popularly touted, as a myth.

The author is also committed to the Polish underground state. With the so-called home army, this state maintains an army of armed fighters, courts, schools, theaters, sports clubs and a wide-ranging press landscape – all conspiratorial. The underground receives support from the Polish government in exile in London.

Aurelia Wyleżyńska writes for “Nowy Dzień “. The sheet belongs to the equally secret Democratic Party, which is influential in the educated middle class. But national rights dominate in the underground press. It not only denounces the German terror regime, but also warns against the danger of allegedly Jewish Bolshevism.

Cracks through the political underground and through the family

In fact, a crack goes through the underground state. It also goes through the family of Aurelia Wyleżyńska . Her brother, who runs the family estate in Wielgolas near Warsaw and can thus provide his sisters with food, sympathizes with the national right. Most relatives see Aurelia as an enfant terrible rather than an important representative of Polish cultural life. But that was always the author of the diary.

1881 in Podolia, born in the territory of the Russian Empire at the time, was one of the first women to study philosophy at the Jagellonen University in Kraków and to write award-winning novels. When 1924 her long-term partnership with the writer and temporary head of the Polish PEN Jan Parandowski broke up, Aurelia pulled out Wyleżyńska as a correspondent for Polish newspapers and magazines in Paris, translated from French and wrote further novels. 1937 she returned to Poland.

In her diary of the German occupation she saw successful author of her crucial work and legacy. “I have decided to be the chronicler of this city destroyed by barbarian hordes, and I have to collect documents wherever I can.” This legacy has not yet been cashed in.

In post-communist Poland hardly anyone was interested in the author. If anything, it was perceived as the literary voice of a declining bourgeois age – or simply forgotten. The books already published were no longer published. For some state cultural leaders it was hidden that Aurelia Wyleżyńska had died in the Warsaw Uprising. They suspected that she was alive – in exile in Paris.

Initially planned to be published in Poland

Even for a long time she knew about her diary very few. At some point her sister Felicja and a librarian who was friends with Aurelia had handed over the sheets they had saved to the responsible authorities. It was there that they were discovered by the literary scholar Grażyna Pawlak and the historian Marcin Urynowicz long after the fall of the wall.

The researchers have been working on a complete one for years and critical edition of the work. In view of the war damage to the manuscript, their efforts are like an Hercules act. Nevertheless, the diary will soon be published by a major Warsaw publisher. Even more: In this country, the renowned translator Bernhard Hartmann has already translated parts into German and published them in magazines. Now he is looking for an editor for the German book edition.

About 75 Years after the Second World War, the Polish author's wish for a publication of her opus Magnum, which was made in secret, could still come true.