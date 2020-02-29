in-luxembourg-you-can-now-take-the-bus-and-train-for-free

It is a world premiere: Luxembourg was the first country in the world to introduce free public transport on Saturday. With the exception of first class on the train and on some night buses, no one will have to pay for a journey by bus, train or tram. At the same time, bus and tram lines are to be expanded. The loss of revenue amounting to 41 million euros per year is to be offset through taxes.

Luxembourg wants to use the free public transport to support financially weaker residents and at the same time to get people to to give up their car more than before. Many cross-border commuters from France, Belgium and Germany, like the majority of the locals of the small Grand Duchy, drive to work in their car; Traffic jams on the border and in the center of the capital are common.

Individual cities in other countries have already taken similar measures. Little Luxembourg is, however, the first country to make local public transport free of charge. The Grand Duchy has only 610. 000 inhabitants.

The measure was supposed to be introduced only on March 1st but brought forward a day. Some Luxembourgers weren't even aware of this: “It's free? I didn't know that at all,” said a 50 year-old lady named Dominique at the main train station. The ticket machines in Luxembourg are to be gradually dismantled. (AFP, Tsp)