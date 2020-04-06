in-homeschooling-there-are-only-13-hours-a-week

In times of crisis, different school qualities and different family situations have an even greater impact than in normal school life.

Where before the school closings due to the coronavirus pandemic there was good teaching – also with digital formats – where the colleges and the student councils cooperate with each other and the management staff is qualified, it also works better with the support of the pupils in homeschooling.

Parts of the student body threaten to be left behind

But where school quality is not good and support from parents and siblings is lacking, home schooling becomes an additional hurdle. Parts of the student body are at risk of being left behind.

These are the key findings of the “School Barometer” for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is created regularly by the Institute for Education Management and Economics of Education at the University of Teacher Education Zug in Switzerland.

The current issue, about which the Tagesspiegel has an interim report, is an “exchange of experience and know-how “Dedicated – to Covid – 19 and current challenges in school and education.

“I was surprised by the great scissor effect, the different perception of the situation after school closings and that of School to school and teacher to teacher different implementation of the homeschooling offers, ”says institute and study director Stephan Huber.

School managers, teachers, parents, children were asked

The sample on which the interim report is based includes answers from around 300 school management, 800 teachers, 780 parents and 500 children and adolescents on the first days of the online survey after the first week of school closings.

The different socio-economic requirements of the students are most evident in the computer equipment at home. 73 percent of parents state that their household has the necessary Equipment so that your children can take advantage of digital classes. 15 Percent have insufficient tools and five percent have no options.

Mixed digital offer in homeschooling

73 percent of children and adolescents have their own device, 22 percent use their parents' computer, laptop or tablet. 13 Percent also say that the devices are not up to date.

This is contrasted by a very mixed digital offer from the schools. So 54 percent of learners state that Most or all of their teachers have been organizing digital lessons since school closed.

at 39 percent but this is not done by a teacher or only a small part. According to their own statements, a third of the teachers conduct an average of 6.5 hours of “digital live lessons” per week.

The statement that the college of their own school is “competent for the use of digital forms of teaching and learning “, Teachers, school administrators and parents appreciate around 40 to 50 percent with “Partly, partly”. Similar (38 resp . 40 percent) assess teachers and school management the statement “It is easy for us to design learning processes with digital media in the current situation.”

The main means of communication with the E-mail is a student, a subliminal e-learning tool. Mobile phones, online platforms, paper printouts and workbooks follow roughly equally. Live communication is hardly used, it says in the interim report.

57 percent do not believe that they learn more

on the full lesson time of up to 35 Weekly hours in middle school do not mean that the pupils come under any circumstances . While about 90 percent of teachers from only ten to 13 Hours of processing time for the tasks they have set, see students at 15 to 17 hours.

57 percent think so too (rather ) not that they learn more in homeschooling than in normal lessons.

The parents see this literally with mixed feelings: 35 percent are (rather) worried about their children's learning in the current situation, 41 percent (rather) not worried. Just under half of the families (45 Percent) states that they find it “easy to get up early and have a regular daily routine” in their domestic isolation and without going to school in the morning.

Differences between the countries are not too great

The differences between Germany, Austria and Switzerland are apparently not too big according to the first evaluation. The only explanation is that the burden on schoolchildren in Austria is higher than in Switzerland and Germany in between. Teachers and school management, in turn, see the greatest challenge in Switzerland.

During the Easter holidays everyone is recovering – as far as this is possible with the still applicable exit and contact restrictions.

But what happens afterwards? Study director Stephan Huber advocates a “stronger coherence” of teaching in the time of school closings. “For example, it is of course important that the teachers give feedback on the tasks that the students have completed. Regular personal contact of the teachers and live phases with digital means with the students is recommended wherever possible. ”

He wishes that was“ the professional promise of each teacher, ”says Huber .

According to the school barometer, some of these standards have already been met. In addition to minimum standards, regular and ideal standards can also be discussed and agreed collectively in schools, which lead to coherent digital forms of teaching and learning. This should be done internally, but also across schools. The gap within schools, but also between schools must be closed.

Respect for the teachers

As a task for the time after the Easter holidays – initially Continuing to do homeschooling and then back to school – Huber sees it “to catch up with the students who are 'behind'”. The learning deficits, which are currently increasing, would have to be “compensated for with high priority for all those involved” and focus schools should be given special support, including personnel.

The educational researcher also took a positive message from the survey : “It's great how satisfied many parents and students are with the work of the schools and how respectful they are for the teachers.”