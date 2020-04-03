“in-brandenburg-we-decided-to-do-a-flexi-semester”

Ms. Schüle, the universities in Brandenburg, like the Berlin universities, are in an emergency mode. Attendance is initially until 20. April not allowed. Do you assume that the teaching beyond this date will mainly take place digitally in the summer semester?

If I could predict the peak of the epidemic, I would probably get a Nobel Prize. So it would be dubious to call new dates now. We look at the situation reports and decide from day to day, jointly with the universities.

Many universities are already on it that in the summer semester teaching is mainly digital. What would be to be mastered in digital courses until then?

It is very different. The universities are preparing this with a great deal of commitment. They offer everything digitally that goes: from exercises in smaller formats to larger lectures, from video conferences to distance learning. Brandenburg is not a lummer country when it comes to the digitization of teaching.

How do you feel about the demand for a “non-semester”?

This would throw the students, the entire daily study routine and the planning capacities of the universities completely overboard . In addition, the semester has been running at our universities of applied science for a long time. And at universities, there is already a lot of changeover to online formats. A subsequent 'non-rating' would counteract all of this.

However, it is important that the summer semester 2020 not to count towards the standard period of study. I also spoke to student representatives in a telephone booth, and we decided to do a kind of flexi semester.

What is to understand this?

We make everyday student life so flexible that as many notes as possible are made that can be recognized. Universities may prefer event formats from the winter semester, should they already be able to offer them digitally.

We want the greatest possible freedom for when the official operation starts again for events for which classroom teaching is essential.

Information about the corona situation at universities

Interview with the State Secretary of Science: “We don't want to speak of a semester cancellation”

Berlin universities in emergency mode: How the Senate supports digitization and what the universities are doing

Worries of the freelance lecturers: uncertain times for lecturers

Students in financial need: An aid fund if jobs are cut and the student loan is no longer sufficient

For students, the shutdown of public life often has serious financial consequences because part-time jobs are no longer available. How can you support students quickly and unbureaucratically?

We look together with the universities and student unions how bridging measures can be created. For the Bafög recipients, the Federal Minister of Education has already agreed that the corona pandemic will not result in any financial disadvantages for the students. Students who work at the university continue to receive their money.

On the other hand, it quickly becomes existential for students who have lost their jobs in catering, retail or tourism. They cannot get ALG 2. Here we need a joint hardship solution with the federal government and the other countries.

At the center of the corona crisis is also university medicine, where you can find the expertise to fight the pandemic. In order to cushion the structural change in Lusatia, a university medicine should be pounded out of the ground in Cottbus. The federal government has committed funds for this. How far are the plans for this – and how are they influenced by the current situation?

This does not affect the current situation at all. This is one of the mammoth projects for Brandenburg in the coming years. It builds on previous developments in the country. With the health campus, we are creating a kind of laboratory: What could health care look like in the year 2030? What models are there for medical care in rural areas? What kind of integrative training concepts are there?

Now it is a matter of securing the next generation of doctors for the whole country. In addition, we are in discussion with leading doctors and science experts. But one thing is clear: It will not be possible to establish a state university medicine in a few years, I warn against excessive expectations.

Brandenburg already has a relatively young medical university: namely the private Brandenburg Medical School in Neuruppin. You have just announced that the MHB should receive 6.6 million euros a year from the state. Would it make sense to merge them with the new university medicine in Lusatia in order to have one strong institution instead of two small ones?

We have made this money available to the MHB in the supplementary budget so that it can further expand its research in order to 2024 to obtain accreditation from the Science Council. Just because the MHB has to go through it successfully, it is forbidden to think about a merger now.

The library of the BTU Cottbus (archive picture). The minister expects the BTU to attract more students and still … Photo: IMAGO

Is there a danger that the BTU Cottbus, which is still processing the consequences of the university's merger with the university of applied sciences, will be overwhelmed with the additional integration of university medicine?

I would leave the organizational model to the experts. There are several options. You can do this as a faculty of the university – but you can also set up an independent medical university. It will also be about building non-university structures – with medical device technology, with life sciences. Only then will it become a complete package.

Keyword BTU: Their fusion has been the dominant topic of science policy in Brandenburg in recent years. It can be heard that the BTU spent a lot more money on the appointment of new professorships than it can afford in the long term. What additional costs are there in the country?

I see it differently: The BTU has a very large anchor function for the Lausitz. It faces great challenges. It has to attract more students. It needs to increase its research strength. It has to play an even bigger role in the region. And she has to sharpen her profile further.

For this, she gets money from our distribution model like any other university. But that alone does not begin to do justice to the special role of the BTU. So the BTU will receive special funding of five million euros through the current supplementary budget.

Science policy, as a whole, focuses on Brandenburg politics a lot on Lusatia. Can you understand if other locations feel neglected?

I could understand if other locations were neglected. But that's not the case at all. I have an eye on all universities and have visited almost all of them in the first six weeks of my term. Our future lies in science and research – and for this we need all locations.

Construction work on the site of the future Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide at the end of March. The universities have already been queried … Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB

The big issue before the corona crisis was Tesla in Brandenburg. How can science benefit from the settlement?

This works in both directions. This involves questions of training: Which specialists does Tesla need? But it's also about research questions – such as what support our universities and research institutions can offer for the further development of Tesla. We are well positioned here. Our universities cooperate in a variety of ways with business. In addition, we are taking innovative paths and are the only federal state to have presence points in regions remote from universities.

What do you mean by that?

There are no universities in regions like the Uckermark or the Prignitz. There, representatives of the universities advise and inform future students, interested citizens and companies on site. Having experts there who network universities and research institutions with the regions has earned us praise from all sides.

Are there any considerations or discussions with Tesla to set up a research campus at the Grünheide factory, similar to what Siemens is doing in Berlin with its new Siemensstadt?

It is now too early for that. But we will set up another presence of the European University Viadrina and the Wildau University of Applied Sciences in Fürstenwalde and thus in the immediate vicinity of Grünheide. Regardless of this, there are already several collaborative projects, not only in Lusatia, but also in Frankfurt (Oder), for example, which is at the forefront in the development of microchips. There, universities and companies are brought together in different disciplines – if Tesla is interested in such cooperation, we are ready. We are confident: the future will be made in Brandenburg.