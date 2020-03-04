In Berlin fewer students receive Bafög

The number of Bafög recipients in Berlin is steadily falling – even after the nationwide reform of study support, which came into force last summer and was actually supposed to help more students to get the Bafög. This emerges from the response of the Senate Chancellery for Science to a request from left-wing MP Tobias Schulze.

Received in August 2015 still 27. 458 Students in Berlin Bafög, it was only in the comparative month 2019 22. 481. This is less than 5000 students – the same decline can also be seen if you compare January 2016 with January 2020 compares. For Schulze these are “dramatic” values ​​- not least because the total number of all students in Berlin in the same period increased by 13. 000 on meanwhile 182.000 rise. As a result, the funding rate continues to fall.

Since 2016 continuous decline in Bafög recipients

The list of the Senate Chancellery shows that the decline has been continuous since 2016. Since then, there has not been a single month in which the number of sponsored students increased or remained the same as in the same month last year.

The parents' allowances were also increased in the summer 2019 – which should widen the circle of the funded – showed no effect: For each month between August 2019 and January 2020 There was a decrease compared to the same month of the previous year, in each case between five and seven percent.

The development is the same for the schoolchildren: Here the number of funded students in Berlin decreased by around 3 compared to January 2016 . 300 by more than a quarter. In January 2020 only around 8 100 students received Bafög, in January 2016 there were still 11. 369.

“The Bafög reform did not go far enough”

For Schulze, the numbers are a sign that the Bafög reform was not far-reaching enough. “The allowances for parents should have been raised much more clearly, the age limit should have dropped,” said Schulze.

The student loan model produced a mountain of debt for students: “It is outdated and should be done away with.” You have to go back to a system of full funding. “If the federal government does not take action, we want to initiate a federal council initiative to initiate the necessary reforms,” ​​says Schulze. As early as November, the Deutsches Studentenwerk had called for the Bafög to be largely reorganized.

2019 increased allowances and maximum subsidy rate

According to Schulze, the numbers indicate an additional problem. Fewer and fewer students would come from low-income parents. Because this group is less likely to graduate from school, have lower grades there and therefore often fails due to university entrance. At universities in particular, there are always hurdles that make work, child-rearing or nursing difficult in addition to studying. The upcoming amendment to the Berlin Higher Education Act should be used here in order to improve university access and where it remains with a series of measures.

As part of the Bafög reform 2019 not only increased the allowances by seven percent, but also the r maximum subsidy rate for those funded by 735 861 Euro. The allowances for parents' income, which are decisive for who can apply for Bafög, should also be increased again 2020 and 2021.