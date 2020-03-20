Impressive Gains: Cloud Quantum Computing Market 2020-2028| Key Players: D-Wave Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft

Cloud quantum computing is the invocation of quantum emulators, simulators or processors through the cloud. Increasingly, cloud services are being looked on as the method for providing access to quantum processing.

The Global Cloud Quantum Computing Market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global, regional, and local players and is highly-competitive. These international players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographical presence and they have huge production facilities located across the world.

Cloud Quantum Computing Market Competitive Analysis:

D-Wave Systems

D-Wave Systems is a quantum computing firm, and it is the first company to launch a series of commercially viable quantum computers. The firm released its first quantum computer, the D-Wave One in 2010.

Google

Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in Internet-related services and products including online advertising technologies, search engines, cloud computing, and software. The parent company of Google is Alphabet.

IBM

IBM is a conglomerate that operates in over 170 countries. It manufactures computer hardware and software while offering various computing services. The hardware designed by IBM for different categories include IBM’s POWER microprocessors, which has been used inside many gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 3, Nintendo’s Wii U, and Xbox 360.

Intel

Intel designs and manufactures advanced and integrated digital technology platforms, which comprise a microprocessor and chipset that can be enhanced by additional hardware, software, and services. It sells these platforms primarily to OEMs, original device manufacturers (ODMs), as well as manufacturing and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industry.

Microsoft

Microsoft licenses, develops, markets, and supports software, services, as well as devices worldwide. It develops, markets, and supports software and services designed to increase individual, team, and organizational productivity and efficiency to ease user operations in both hardware and software services. Its products are categorized into two divisions, namely commercial licensing and others.

Cloud Quantum Computing Market is used in several contexts:

– In teaching, teachers can use cloud-based quantum computing to help their students better understand quantum mechanics, as well as implement and test quantum algorithms.

– In research, scientists can use cloud-based quantum resources to test quantum information theories,perform experiments, compare architectures, amongst other things.

– In games, developers can use cloud-based quantum resources can create quantum games to introduce people to quantum concepts.

The report outlines data on each of the key players in the Cloud Quantum Computing Market conferring to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales income, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information.

