“Implausible figures” – criticism of the Heinsberg study

The headlines were full of euphoria: “Every seventh could already be immune,” wrote the mirror. “Relaxation of restrictions due to Corona possible,” headlined the FAZ. The fact that all of these conclusions, if at all, only applied to Heinsberg – and not nationwide – was largely lost.

Now there are also substantive doubts about the study that led to these headlines. So it is not certain whether the test that the researchers used can give a reliable statement about an infection with the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2.

Also gives There are connections between the Bonn study director and the PR company Storymachine, which finances documentation for the study itself. One of their co-founders is ex-picture editor-in-chief Kai Diekmann. But one after the other.



On Thursday morning a research team led by the virologist Hendrik Streeck from the University of Bonn presented the first results of Germany's largest study on the spread of the new corona virus at a press conference in Düsseldorf. In the particularly severely affected district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, the team wants to find out, among other things, how many people are or were actually infected with the new pathogen.

Just last week, the scientists examined the first participants from the Gangelt community. There the virus had probably spread rapidly after a carnival session in mid-February. Streeck already presented the first interim results on April 9th.

Data from about 500 participants – about half of the planned subjects. This can be seen in a two-page document (which can now be found here), which can be downloaded from the homepage of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. A scientific manuscript, in which the procedure of the researchers and their interpretation of the results is precisely described, has not yet been published.

Unclearly communicated – often misunderstood

Streeck's most important statement during the press conference was as follows: Based on antibody tests, it is said that 14 percent of the population seropositive. That means that they had been infected with the new corona virus and were now immune.

Together with another two percent of the participants who were acutely infected, the researchers calculated an “infection rate” of 15 percent. The publication states: “This means that 15 Percent of the population in Gangelt can no longer be infected with Sars-CoV-2, and the process has already been started until herd immunity is reached. ”

This 15 – Percentage of the population reduce the speed of a further spread of Sars-CoV-2 accordingly. Based on these results – interim results, mind you – Streeck said that if the hygiene and other behavioral measures were followed, the strict requirements to contain the epidemic could gradually be relaxed.

Anyone who subsequently followed how little by little headlines arose, which spoke of relaxation in general, could only be surprised . In any case, it remained largely unclear at the press conference whether Streeck's interpretation of the results referred to Heinsberg or the whole of Germany.

There is also no loosening in the document on the NRW homepage. And yet, when reading the headlines, one could get the impression that this is exactly the point. But that's not the only point of criticism.

With the antibody test, the researchers around Streeck claim, it was found out who already has antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the blood . The Bonn scientists interpret this as proof that the immune system of these people has dealt with exactly this virus and that the affected person is now immune. The document states: “There was an existing immunity of approx. 14% (anti-SARS-CoV2 IgG positive, specificity of the method>, 99%) found. “

Questionable, whether commercial tests are so accurate

The problem: It is highly questionable whether there are currently commercial tests that can distinguish between an infection with the new corona virus and an infection with other seasonal corona viruses. According to the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, coronaviruses are responsible for about a third of all colds in humans.

Four such endemic pathogens also circulate here in the winter half-year. But none of this was explained at the press conference on Thursday morning.

The virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité also followed this. At an expert discussion organized by the German Science Media Center (SMC) on Thursday afternoon on future test strategies on Sars-CoV-2, Drosten said that he could not derive anything from what was presented in Düsseldorf: “There is simply so little explained that you don't understand everything. “

Drosten reaffirmed his biggest point of criticism in the evening in the journal today. One has to differentiate whether it is a matter of diagnoses or simply signals from a laboratory test. “These laboratory tests have a high rate of false positive signals, purely technical,” said Drosten.

This means that antibody tests can work even if people have not been infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, but their immune system has antibodies against one of the four seasonal corona viruses.

If a test that is supposed to detect Sars-CoV-2 also reacts positively to the antibodies of seasonal corona viruses, this is called cross-reactivity. And since the cold period is only a few weeks ago, tests could erroneously detect these antibodies – so to speak, confuse them.

In order to be able to estimate how often the confusion used by Streeck and his team resulted in such confusion, confirmation tests are required in the laboratory, Drosten said. “At the moment it is not clear whether they were made.” However, as a scientific community one waits for such information.

If it turns out that cross-reactivity has actually occurred, the conclusions of Streeck's team would be in question. Because then maybe not 15 percent of people fought in Heinsberg with the new virus, but part of it could simply have antibodies to the mostly harmless seasonal coronaviruses in the blood. As a result, significantly fewer people would be immune.

Hendrik Streeck reached “Zeit Online” by phone in the evening. He said the test used could, of course, with a certain margin of error, distinguish between infection with Sars-CoV-2 and other corona viruses. The Lübeck-based company Euroimmun, which produced the antibody test that was used in the Heinsberg study, had previously done this on 1. 600 sera checked by blood donors, says Streeck.

Assuming that maybe five to ten percent of the population had already been infected with other coronaviruses than Sars-CoV-2, the procedure would also be wrong have to find positive test results. But that is apparently only a very small part of the case, the manufacturer give the specificity with more than 99 percent.

That would mean, in less than one percent of the cases the test used shows a false positive result. However, this statement cannot be verified without specific data from Euroimmun.

As part of the development of their own antibody test, an international research group led by Christian Drosten also has prototypes of the antibody test from the company Euroimmun checked (MedRxiv: Okba et al., 2020). To this end, the scientists examined sera from people who could not have been infected with the current Sars-CoV-2, since their samples come from a time before the outbreak.

And indeed, in some cases the tests reacted to antibodies from seasonal cold viruses from the Corona family. The researchers used the test again on twelve serum samples from the blood of two patients who apparently had such a seasonal infection. Again he reacted to the antibodies. And these are just not antibodies against Sars-CoV-2.

This very small check contradicts Streeck's statement, the cross-reactivity – that is, the test for antibodies seasonal corona viruses responded – hardly play a role in the Heinsberg study. No data is currently available on the extent to which the Euroimmun test in the study by the Bonn working group had been developed to such an extent that this cross-reactivity could be reduced or even ruled out.

Study “knitted with a hot needle”

The epidemiologist Gérard Krause, who also participated in the SMC briefing, sees another problem with the 15 percent, “which may be even quantitatively stronger”. One should not count every single person who tested positive, but “only take one person per household”. Because if one person in the household is infected, they will probably all be there soon, and the result will be falsified.

Streeck confirmed “Zeit Online” that each individual person invited was actually counted for the interim results – and not as a household. The study was “hot-knitted” and the methodology might be reconsidered, he said. That now takes some time. (Editor's note: Hendrik Streeck telephoned after publication of the article that he was not questioning the methodology of the study, but that the evaluation of the data by household was still planned)

It only seems questionable why he did not take this time beforehand. Anyway, soon the 15 were in the world and became “Every seventh could already be immune”. Just like the assessment that exit restrictions and contact bans could now be loosened slowly.

Whether Streeck was aware that at the press conference not only the methodology of the investigation was not clear, but not even whether he referred only to Heinsberg or to all of Germany in his assessment? “A good hint,” said Streeck.

But he had the impression that the strict measures had been used to control the spread of the whole of Germany. Politicians have to decide exactly what that means. The reason that it was imperative to present the results before Easter was because after Easter it should be decided how to proceed with the strict measures, Streeck said on the phone.

Professional marketing for Heinsberg researchers

In the meantime, it has also become known that the research team led by Hendrik Streeck is supported in public relations by the social media agency Storymachine. It was founded by former picture editor-in-chief Kai Diekmann, PR professional Michael Mronz – the former life partner of the late Foreign Minister and FDP politician Guido Westerwelle – and former stern.de chief Philipp Jessen.

In social networks, on Twitter and Facebook, the agency accompanies the research of the Bonn team with an information campaign. This is extremely unusual for scientific studies taking place at a public university.

“The study by Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck on Covid – 19 is of paramount importance and scientific importance for the further political and social handling of this disease “, said Storymachine managing director Philipp Jessen in an interview with the Meedia magazine. The aim of the “Heinsberg Protocol” is to make this scientific work as public and visible as possible.

The North Rhine-Westphalian MP Sarah Philipp from the SPD judged on Thursday a small request to the state government. Among other things, it deals with the question of who gave Storymachine the order to create the documentation and who financed it.

The agency contacted Streeck and obtained his consent for the documentation, according to the interview with Meedia. The Bonn virologist confirmed this on Thursday evening on the phone with “Zeit Online”. He has known one of the co-founders, Michael Mronz, for a long time. This offered the support. He found the idea good because many people showed interest in the study and so he wanted to let the public participate.

In addition, Streeck was also glad that someone was doing his job with Twitter and Facebook. However, the agency received neither money from him nor from the University of Bonn. Nor was she involved in the preparation of the press conference in Düsseldorf on Thursday.

Results so far not transferable to all of Germany

Streeck himself has no interest in taking the public in one direction to move pro or contra easing measures. For him, good work and valid results are important, which could contribute to decision-making.

Overall, the much anticipated presentation of the first results from Heinsberg remains a bland aftertaste.

At least there is some evidence that it might have been better if Streeck and his team had taken a little more time to evaluate. And especially when it comes to communicating the results to the public. Because nobody is helped for the time being. Neither the politicians, who should have a hard time deciding whether to loosen the data, or the citizens, who are now even more unsettled in the worst case.

In the “heute journal” anyway, Christian Drosten said, even if this 15 percent of the immune system in Heinsberg is technically correctly determined, one still has to check whether it is representative of the whole of Germany. This was also not clearly communicated on Thursday. And even then, measures are still needed to slow the speed of the outbreak.