Immunoglobulins Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Baxter, Biotest AG., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL, Grifols, S.A

Global Immunoglobulins Market By Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain‐Barré Syndrome, Others), Product (IgA, IgG, IgM, IgE, IgD), Mode of Delivery (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Immunoglobulins Market

Global immunoglobulins market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising number of hemophilic patients and rising cases of CIDP are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Immunoglobulins Market

Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules which are mainly developed by the white blood cells or plasma cells. They play very important role in the immune system as they get attached to the foreign substance in our body such as bacteria, and helps in destroying them. There are different types of the immunglobulins such as IgA, IgG, IgE, IgM and IgD. They are widely used in applications such as immunodeficiency diseases, CIDP, inflammatory myopathies, antibody deficiency, hypogammaglobulinemia and others. These immunoglobulins are derived from the b lood by the process of fractionation and are mainly purified for non- therapeutic and therapeutic applications.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of immunodeficiency disorders will drive market growth

Growing aging population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing incidences of bleeding disorders will also propel market growth

Rising adoption of immunoglobulins among population will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the therapy will restrain the market growth

Strict government norms and regulations towards immunoglobulins products will also hamper the growth

Risk associated with side effects due to the use of immunoglobulin will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Immunoglobulins Market

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain‐Barré Syndrome

Others

By Product

IgA

IgG

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Mode of Delivery

Intravenous 5% Concentration 10% Concentration Others

Subcutaneous 16.5% Concentration 20% Concentration Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Alexion Pharmaceutical announced the acquisition of Syntimmune which will help the company to add clinical-stage SYNT001 which can be used in treatment of different IgG medicated diseases. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio and provide better treatment option to their patients worldwide

In September 2018, Shire plc announced the acquisition of sanaplasma AG. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the immunology business and will also help them to meet the needs of the patient worldwide and can provide them better plasma- derived medicine

Competitive Analysis:

Global immunoglobulins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunoglobulins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global immunoglobulins market are Baxter, Biotest AG., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Biotechnologies S.a.s.u. Lfb, Octapharma, Shire, GREEN CROSS CORP, Coram LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Option Care Enterprises, Inc., ADMA Biologics, Inc., Gentian Diagnostics AS, Mabtech, J Mitra & Co Private Limited, Cygnus Technologies, Kamada Pharmaceuticals., HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD and others.

Research Methodology: Global Immunoglobulins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

