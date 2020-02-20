imf-calls-for-haircut-on-argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is keeping its thumbs over Argentina: The fund considers the South American country's liabilities to be unsustainable and therefore recommends a haircut. The IMF announced on Wednesday in Washington (local time) that it would need a “significant contribution from private creditors” to make Argentina's debt more likely to be sustainable in the long term.

Since 2018 Argentina is in recession

Argentina's debts are now almost at a in view of a falling exchange rate and an increasing interest burden Percent of economic output has grown, the IMF said. In order to stabilize the financial situation, the government would have to cut spending so drastically that it would appear “neither economically nor politically”.

It would not be the first haircut for South America's second largest economy , After the country's worst economic crisis to date 2001 / 2002, most private borrowers in the following years had up to 70 percent of their claims waived.

The IMF initially did not provide detailed information on how Argentina should restructure its debt this time, but initially spoke only of a “definitive debt operation”. Private creditors should be closely involved in order to achieve the greatest possible participation in the restructuring. IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa will discuss the situation at the G – 20 finance ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia with the Argentine department head Martin Guzmán, said at the weekend It continues.

Argentina stands alone with private creditors with around 113 billion US dollars in chalk. The IMF itself has granted the country the largest loan in its history of over 57 billion dollars. Just a few days ago, Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner asked the IMF to release part of the country's debt. However, this is not possible due to the fund's statutes.

Vice President Kirchner's relationship with the IMF is bad

Vice President Kirchner maintains a tense relationship with IMF. Many Argentinians blame the fund for the state bankruptcy in the early 2000 years. Kirchner's husband, the former head of state Néstor Kirchner (2003 – 2007), had initially broken off relations with the fund during his tenure and the Debt service discontinued. However, he later had all IMF debts repaid.

Argentina is currently experiencing another severe economic crisis, with the local currency, the peso, having lost significant value recently. According to the IMF, the government has already introduced controls on capital movements, delayed the repayment of outstanding debts and had the current budget deficit financed by the central bank. Argentina has been in a recession since 2018, the inflation rate last year was 54 percent. The country is suffering from an inflated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy, which deprives the state of a large amount of tax revenue. (dpa)