Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market 2020 Development Strategies, Investment Analysis And Future Growth Opportunities Till 2026|TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB & Others

The image-guided radiation therapy market report studies the global market key regions, market potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and threats. The report deals with thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players. An ever-growing team of experts and professionals from diverse streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets via this image-guided radiation therapy market report. In this report, the analysts have focused on Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, industry trends, and market size trends on the basis of type, application, and region.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Competitive Analysis:

Global image-guided radiation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image-guided radiation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market

Market Drivers:

Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

By Type Soft-Tissue Imaging Lung MRI Simplifying Cardiac MRI Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans Silent MRI Scanning Others

By Application Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Colorectal Cancer Others

By Technology Radiation-Based System Electronic Portal Imaging Devices (EPID) Cone Beam CT Fan Beam Others Non-Radiation Based System Ultrasound-Based Systems Camera-Based or Optical Tracking Systems MRI-Guided IGRT Others Others

By Devices X-Ray CT Digital X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT) Conventional CT Optical Tracking Cone Beam Megavoltage CT (MVCT) Others Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Others

By End-Users Hospitals Smart Cancer Centers Research Institutes Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com