“i'm-not-worried-about-hertha-bsc”

Fabian Lustenberger, 31, from 2007 to 2019 played for Hertha BSC. The Swiss returned to his homeland last summer. He signed a three-year contract with the master Young Boys Bern with an option for another season. In the interview he talks about the effects of the corona virus, the contact with Hertha BSC and his trainer Gerardo Seoane.

Mr. Lustenberger, have you been glad in the past few weeks that you are no longer with Hertha BSC?

I actually was. But only in the sense that I should have spent two weeks alone in quarantine in Berlin while my family is in Switzerland. From time to time I thought about how good it is that I am at home and can enjoy spending time with my family. As good as it gets under these conditions.

What is your everyday life like?

It feels a bit like everyday life on vacation. The children are at home, you have an exercise program for one and a half hours a day, and the rest of the day is dedicated to the family. You try to keep the kids happy so that they don't get bored.

And how do you have to imagine your training program?

The coaching team tries to diversify the whole thing design so that it doesn't get too monotonous. One day we train indoors, the next we go out to run. On Thursday we had the first session on video. It was good to see and hear the teammates again. But in general it is difficult. Because you just don't know when and how to proceed.

The ball…

… I miss. A lot. But not only the ball. The whole cabin life is missing, the surrounding. On vacation it is also the case that after three weeks you think: So, and now you can start again.

It doesn't look like that at the moment.

Until at least to the 19. April we are banned from training. Until then, we will stay at home. I hope that the situation is such that we can at least get back into team training and work with the ball. But unfortunately it doesn't look like that at the moment. As nice as it is with the family: at some point you want to go back to work. But that's probably the same for everyone.

Did you use your free time too? to refresh your contacts with your former Berlin colleagues a bit?

The contacts were always there. At the moment it feels a bit less.

How so?

Because everyday life is actually always the same. What should you tell yourself? But otherwise I have regular contact with the Physios, with Per Skjelbred. And I wrote Davie Selke every now and then, even if he is no longer in Berlin. Then it is almost there. There are now many new players at Hertha that I don't know very well anymore.

Have you been to Berlin again since you moved in the summer?

Last year in November, in the international break, I was in Berlin for two days. I also looked at Hertha, was briefly in the cabin and met a few people.

How closely are you following Hertha's path?

As intense as possible. I watch games on TV and also follow the media coverage – although not for as long as I did when I was still playing in Berlin. And because of the contact with individual players I am also quite well informed, probably even better than through the press (laughs) .

There was also a lot going on this season.

You could say that.

How did you experience all the hustle and bustle around Jürgen Klinsmann and his resignation?

Actually like everyone others too. I think only a few said: Super action! But I'm too far away to judge. Of course I know the stories from the media. But I don't know what happens internally. That's why I'm holding back there. But just as Klinsmann said goodbye, it was certainly not beneficial for Hertha.

The team is current 13., is six points ahead of the relegation place. Are you still worried about your ex-club?

Of course I follow it, also see what the competition is doing. It would be strange to say after so long at the club: I don't care about Hertha. On the contrary. But I'm not worried. Firstly, because Hertha is good enough. Also, I don't think the other teams get enough points to make it dangerous. I firmly assume that Hertha will pack it and stay in the league – if the league is played to the end.

You were with Hertha for twelve years, twelve years in Germany. So long that after your return home you were even asked whether you still speak Swiss German at all.

It still works. It even works better and better. In the beginning it was really a change because we also speak High German at home. As soon as I hear High German somewhere, I'm back in there immediately. But it gets better and better with Swiss German. I have the vocabulary again, I say.

From Berlin you are in a place with 2300 residents. Did the big city always go a little against your nature?

I'm from the village, from a place that didn't have any more inhabitants. So for me it's a bit of a return to my roots. And yet I had a great time in Berlin that I don't want to miss. I never had the feeling that Berlin or the big city was generally a bad thing. Not at all. I am happy that I was able to spend twelve years in Berlin. The city is outstanding. But I'm also happy to be home again. In the current situation, it is a bit more pleasant and relaxed in the country than in the big city.

How big was the sporting culture shock with the change from the Bundesliga to the Swiss Super League?

It was not big at all. Because from the beginning I tried not to make any comparisons and to think: In the Bundesliga it was better or that was nicer. I take it the way it is and make the best of it. Of course it is something different if you are in Lugano before 2000 viewers are playing. Nevertheless, it is always about winning games – no matter how many spectators are in the stadium. I think Switzerland is being made worse than it is. The country is probably too small for a top European league. Nevertheless, we have a very good basis. We don't have to hide.

You are second in the table with Young Boys Liga, have reached the quarter-finals in the cup, but have been eliminated in the Europa League after the group phase. What is your athletic conclusion after three quarters of a year in Bern?

In terms of sport, it is actually consistently positive, except maybe for the Europa League. But you also have to look at who we were dealing with. We lost both games against FC Porto, but we scored four points against Glasgow Rangers and Feyenoord Rotterdam. That was decent, but unfortunately not good enough to get ahead. Still, I don't think we played a bad Europa League campaign. Only the Champions League qualification was annoying.

In which you were eliminated after two draws against Red Star Belgrade.

Although in my opinion we were the better team. But maybe at the level it is not enough. Maybe we need a little more to take the next step. I hope we will be international again next year so that we can do it even better.

You became captain at Young Boys. Has the trainer determined you to do this?

He asked me if I would like to do it. But I also said very clearly that the team must be behind it. That even the older and more experienced players who claim to become captains agree. That was so. I get the support I need. This is very important to me.

Did the trainer explain to you why he wanted you as a newcomer to this role?

We have a very young team, so I think that the trainer wanted to have a captain who has the experience of a few years abroad and leads the boys a bit. But I would have tried that anyway. Even without a bandage. In public, the office is always a little more than what is really behind it. For me it is not so important.

You read that you enjoy high esteem in the team.

If you read that, then it will probably be true (laughs) . No seriously. I was integrated very well, you can see that the club is very well positioned and I feel good. I think that is reflected in my achievements. That is why I am satisfied, and in Bern they are – what I hear – also satisfied with me.

Your coach Gerardo Seoane was traded as successor to Pal Dardai at Hertha BSC before the season. Have you ever asked him about it?

No, we haven't talked about it. I didn't have the feeling that his thoughts are anywhere else than with us.

Now Hertha is looking for a new trainer again.

Nobody has called me yet . I don't think Hertha should call me either. They would already be sufficiently informed.

What is Seoane's trainer? What distinguishes him?

He showed in Bern and previously in Lucerne that he is doing well and that he can take the next step at some point. Seoane is very ambitious, demands a lot and has very high standards for himself and the team. You notice that in every training session. He wants to get the maximum out of every unit and every game. He lives that and is well received by us.

A One last question: You had to sing a song in front of the team about your debut at YB. Which one did you choose?

For 6 meters 90 from Blumentopf, a German hip-hop band. I was a bit nervous, I have to admit that honestly. But it went accident-free (laughs).

This is the advantage if you stay with the same club for so long: You don't have to sing as often.

Right. When I came to Hertha, it wasn't common. So it was the first time that I had to sing in front of the team. And I think it was bad. But: I did it. And was glad when it passed.

And flip flops were not flown.

There was even applause. But there was for everyone. That's why I can't imagine anything.