ig-metall-and-employers-agree-on-more-money-for-short-time-workers

Companies and employees in the metal industry can look at the further course of the year with a little more planning security. In North Rhine-Westphalia, IG Metall and employers agreed on a regulation until the end 2020 that does not provide for an increase in income, but measures for crisis management: There is a subsidy for the four million employees in the metal industry of the employer for short-time work benefit (KuG) of 350 euros.

And by distributing holiday and Christmas bonuses over twelve months, the calculation basis for the KuG increases. “For two to three months,” says IG Metall boss Jörg Hofmann, short-time workers could therefore expect around 80 percent of their last net income. For the period thereafter and for employees in general who are not covered by a tariff, the federal government would have to improve the short-time working scheme. The KuG is currently 60 percent of net wages.

“Government has forgotten the workers”

Although the Federal Government has relieved employers of social contributions for short-time workers, it has not yet considered increasing wage replacement for short-time workers. Corresponding talks with the participation of the social partners and the Ministers of Labor and Economy remained without results this week.

“40 Percentage less net from one day to the next is not manageable,” said Hofmann. Short-time workers also have ongoing obligations that must be met. “We can not put together billions of packages for companies and freelancers and forget about the workers,” said the union leader and called on the politicians to make improvements, especially with regard to the areas in which there are no additional payment regulations: hotel and hospitality, handicrafts and Trade.



In addition to the higher short-time work allowance, the parties to the agreement agreed on additional paid time off for employees with children under the age of twelve, but also only a few weeks are enough. On this point too, Hofmann expects a statutory regulation to ensure continued payment of wages if employees have to supervise their children.



“Social partners are able to act”

For the North Rhine-Westphalian employer president Arndt Kirchhoff, who had negotiated the collective bargaining agreement, shows the result, all in all, the “social partnership ability to act”. Just like in the financial crisis a good ten years ago, the collective bargaining agreement confirms its “peacemaking effect for the metal and electrical industry”.



The current situation in Germany's most important industrial sector is dramatic, which is why companies have to be freed from everything that limits their liquidity. “At the same time, our employees need the greatest possible security for their workplace,” said Kirchhoff. At the weekend, the adoption of the NRW degree is to be negotiated and decided in the other wage districts. No time should be wasted, said Hofmann. The NRW agreement is, so to speak, an interruption of normal collective bargaining, which will continue at the beginning 2021.

Transformation tariff only 2021

The current collective agreement in the metal industry expires at the end of March, and so far the collective bargaining parties have had the goal of getting a new tariff by Easter that will secure real incomes for employees and at the same time in Under the so-called “future company tariffs”, companies are obliged to provide their workforces with information about investment planning and corporate strategy. With the spread of the virus, this approach had become obsolete, but should be taken up again in the course of the coming year after the end of the virus crisis. In any case, this is what the IG Metall wants.

Dispute in the employers' camp

In the ranks of the employers, it had been quite crunching in recent weeks because of the big ones Regional associations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg were removed from the association of the umbrella organization Gesamtmetall and had demanded a moratorium on wages for five years even before the spread of Corana. The “cacophony” (Hofmann) in the employer camp had been viewed with concern at IG Metall.

The employers in the south had followed the activities of their colleagues in North Rhine-Westphalia with great distrust, and on Thursday evening it was said that the degree from the west would never be adopted. On Friday, more moderate tones from the south were heard. At the weekend, the adoption of the NRW degree is to be negotiated and decided in the other wage districts. No time should be wasted, said Hofmann. “Hopefully Gesamtmetall is aware of that.”

For Gesamtmetall President Rainer Dulger, himself an entrepreneur in Baden-Württemberg, the NRW agreement is “a sign of reason”. The details of the agreement would now “quickly but carefully in our committees in Dulger said that he would be advised and discussed whether they are acceptable as a pilot agreement for all member associations of Gesamtmetall “. Obviously, on Friday afternoon he did not know how the regional associations would behave in the south.